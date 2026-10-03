Working in Belgium as a US citizen: jobs, single permits, and self-employment

Additional pathways open up if you hold existing family residence rights or a student status. This breakdown compares the three primary routes, outlining who handles your application and what to expect along the way.

Key takeaways Start with the route that matches how you plan to work. Employer-sponsored work: Most jobs with a Belgian employer lasting over 90 days run through a single permit led by your hiring company, with approval allowing you to apply for your long-stay visa D abroad.

Most jobs with a Belgian employer lasting over 90 days run through a single permit led by your hiring company, with approval allowing you to apply for your long-stay visa D abroad. Self-employment: Freelancers, consultants, and business owners need a regional professional card based on where their company operates, followed by a long-stay visa application.

Freelancers, consultants, and business owners need a regional professional card based on where their company operates, followed by a long-stay visa application. Existing residence rights: Spouses, partners, and already-resident Americans often hold work access through their current status, but the exact wording on your residence card or commune paperwork dictates your legal rights.

Spouses, partners, and already-resident Americans often hold work access through their current status, but the exact wording on your residence card or commune paperwork dictates your legal rights. Region matters: Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia handle work authorizations and professional cards through separate regional offices, usually determined by your main place of employment or business activity.

Brussels, Flanders, and Wallonia handle work authorizations and professional cards through separate regional offices, usually determined by your main place of employment or business activity. Arrival is separate: Work permit approval, entry visa issuance, and local town hall registration are distinct stages, meaning post-arrival commune formalities remain essential even after your permit is granted. Manage USD and EUR seamlessly with Wise Moving to Belgium involves managing expenses in both US Dollars and Euros. With Wise, you can hold both currencies in one account, convert money at the mid-market rate with low fees, and send funds easily to cover relocation costs and initial setup expenses. Learn more about Wise No commitment required

Check which route applies to you If you are trying to work in Belgium as a US citizen, start with the work relationship, not the passport. A payroll employee, a freelancer, and a spouse already living in Belgium can face very different rules, even if they arrive at the same time. A 90-day visa-free stay grants entry rights, but it does not give you permission to work. According to Belgium.be, work authorization is governed by regional authorities, meaning your application is handled by whichever region hosts your principal place of work or primary business activity. If a Belgian employer will hire you as an employee, read the employer-sponsored route first. If you will invoice clients, consult, or run your own business, check the professional card route. If you already live in Belgium through family reunification or another residence status, read the residence-rights section before assuming you need sponsorship.

When people search for a Belgium work visa for US citizens, they usually need the employer-led single permit route. For most jobs with a Belgian employer lasting more than 90 days, the file combines work authorization with residence permission, and the employer normally leads the application through the competent region. You handle the personal documents while the employer handles the regional filing. Expatica’s guide to Belgian work visas and permits explains the wider permit system, but the first practical check is which region will process your case. The employer prepares the contract and regional application. You provide items such as a passport copy, criminal record extract, medical certificate if required, and health coverage evidence. You can usually start working only once the correct work and residence authorization is in place. How the single permit and visa D work together The single permit is the approval to stay and work in Belgium for more than 90 days. A visa D is the long-stay entry visa many applicants use afterward to travel to Belgium from abroad. The Working in Belgium single permit portal explains the one-stop filing route, while the Immigration Office handles the federal residence side. After arrival, you still register with your commune or municipality, complete the address check, and collect your A card, the Belgian residence card that shows labor market access. This combined approval process breaks down into four main stages: Employers submit through the one-stop system.

The competent region checks the work side.

The Immigration Office checks the residence side.

If you are abroad, use the approval to apply for a visa D through a Belgian diplomatic post. Short stays, exemptions, and the 90-day trap US citizens can usually enter the Schengen area without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but that does not by itself allow paid work in Belgium.

The real question is whether the exact activity is authorized under Belgian rules, not just how long you stay.

Some short assignments and special categories follow separate rules, so check the exact condition with official regional or federal guidance before you travel or start work.

Work in Belgium if you already have residence rights Some Americans living in Belgium do not need fresh employer sponsorship. If you are already in Belgium through family reunification, partnership, study-to-work transition, or another residence status, your right to work depends on the wording on your residence document and its labor market notation. However, marriage or residence does not automatically give the same access in every case. Check your card and any commune-issued paper before you accept a job offer, agree to a trial period, or tell an employer you are cleared to start. Read the front and back of your residence card carefully.

Check whether the card or temporary paper limits labor market access.

Ask your commune or municipality which status is currently registered.

Keep copies of the documents you show to an employer.

Become self-employed with a professional card If you plan to work independently or open a business as a US citizen, you will apply for a Belgian professional card instead of a standard single permit. Rather than filing through an employer, you submit a detailed business plan directly to the region where your work will take place. In Brussels, Brussels Economy and Employment handles professional cards, while Flanders and Wallonia run their own processes and assessment criteria. Identify the region from your principal place of business activity. Build the application around business viability, regulatory compliance, and your right of residence. Wait for approval before offering services, issuing invoices, or assuming a short stay covers freelance work. What a professional card application usually needs Your application needs to demonstrate both personal eligibility and the practical viability of your venture. Regional authorities frequently ask for additional proof when evaluating regulated industries, incomplete financial models, or complex immigration backgrounds. Most regional offices expect your submission to contain these core documents: Passport or other identity document

Criminal record extract or certificate of good conduct

Business plan with market, pricing, and income logic

Proof of residence position or the linked long-stay application

Proof that you meet any profession-specific rules

Supporting documents for financing, clients, or projected activity

For Belgian entities, later registration with the Crossroads Bank for Enterprises, Belgium’s official business register Insider Tip: Securing approval depends heavily on proving concrete regional benefit. A strong business plan needs to show validated local client demand, a structured revenue model, and proof that your projected earnings will comfortably cover both business overhead and your personal cost of living.

Find jobs and prepare a Belgium-ready application Americans usually find the widest pool of English-friendly vacancies in Brussels, especially with international employers, NGOs, consulting firms, and multinational headquarters. In much of the rest of the country, Dutch or French opens more doors, particularly for client-facing or admin-heavy roles. Your application should match both the job and the permit reality. If you need sponsorship, say so clearly during recruitment, and if the role is regulated, check early whether your qualification needs recognition through NARIC Vlaanderen or another competent body. Search Brussels-based international employers, multilingual job boards, and sector sites.

Use regional public employment services and recruitment agencies.

Read finding a job in Belgium for more search tactics.

Match your CV language to the employer and keep work-eligibility explanations clear. Insider Tip: While international NGOs and EU consultancies operate largely in English, local employer expectations shift quickly when client or public interaction is involved. For roles involving municipal paperwork, regional vendor management, or local customer service, employers often require working fluency in French or Dutch.

Prepare your documents and first weeks in Belgium Sorting out your paperwork before departure saves valuable time during your first few weeks. Essential documents include your passport, work authorization, FBI background check, health coverage proof, and medical records. Remember that Belgian offices often require foreign documents to carry an apostille stamp and official translation. After landing in Belgium, head straight to your local commune to start your residence registration. This step validates your legal stay and allows your employer to finalize your Belgian payroll and tax details. Register at your commune or municipality within the required time frame. Complete the address or residence check. Receive or confirm your National Register Number, the ID number used across Belgian administration. Collect the residence card stage documents, often leading to an A card for limited-stay workers. Confirm with the commune, the Immigration Office, and the regional permit page what you may do before the final card is issued. Labor Law Belgian employment law Read more