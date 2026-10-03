Parental leave in Belgium: eligibility, allowance, and how to apply

If you are comparing parental leave with maternity, birth, adoption, or care-related leave, it’s important to know that these different leave types don’t all follow one system. This article explains the employer and ONEM/RVA steps, and flags where public sector, education, and community rules need extra checking to help you navigate parental leave as an expat in Belgium.

Key takeaways Parental leave, or congé parental or ouderschapsverlof, is a separate thematic leave for childcare.

Each parent has an individual right for the same child, but eligibility still depends on child age, work status, sector, and employment history.

Standard formats are full-time, half-time, 1/5, and in some cases 1/10 leave.

Full-time, half-time, and 1/5 leave are usually rights if conditions are met. 1/10 leave and some shorter flexible blocks need employer agreement.

You usually notify your employer first, then file a separate ONEM/RVA request.

Verify current rules with ONEM/RVA, your employer, HR or personnel office, and any sector or community rule before you apply.

How parental leave in Belgium works Parental leave in Belgium is a thematic leave that lets eligible employees suspend work or reduce hours to look after a child. It is handled through a different route from maternity, birth, adoption, and care-related leave, so the authority, timing, and benefit rules are not the same. Parental leave is often confused with maternity or birth leave, especially by new arrivals reading English summaries. The practical question is simple: if you need time to raise a child over a defined period, you are likely looking at parental leave; if the leave is tied to pregnancy, birth recovery, adoption, or serious care needs, you probably need to look at alternative leave and support systems. Leave type Main purpose Who it is for Who usually handles it Parental leave Time off or reduced hours to care for a child Eligible employees, with sector-specific rules Employer for notice and ONEM/RVA for registration and allowance Maternity leave Pregnancy, birth recovery, and postnatal leave The birth mother Employer and health insurance route Birth leave Time off after a child is born Father or co-parent, if conditions are met Employer and the relevant birth-leave route Adoption leave Time off when a child joins the household through adoption Adoptive parent or parents Employer plus the adoption-leave route Care-related leave Time off to care for a seriously ill person, a palliative patient, or a qualifying person in need of care Eligible employees in specific care situations Employer and the relevant thematic leave route

Who can get parental leave in Belgium? The standard ONEM/RVA parental leave page described here is for salaried workers employed under Belgian rules. For the same child, each parent has their own right, and one parent’s unused leave cannot be transferred to the other. For most private-sector workers and local or provincial administrations, a key parental leave Belgium eligibility rule is that you must have worked 12 months with the same employer during the 15 months before the written request. The child generally must be under 12 when leave starts, though the threshold can rise to 21 for a child with a qualifying disability. Adoptive parents and long-term foster parents can also qualify under specific rules. Checklist before you choose dates: Confirm that you need parental leave, not another leave type.

Check your child’s age on the planned start date.

Confirm whether you apply as a birth parent, adoptive parent, co-mother, or long-term foster parent.

Ask whether your work status changes the rule, especially in public service or education.

If your employer has a special framework, ask which authority or community rules apply.

Leave patterns and how long each option lasts Pattern What it means in practice Standard block Total maximum per child Employer agreement needed? Full-time leave You stop working completely 1 month 4 months No, not for the standard pattern Half-time leave You work half of a full-time schedule 2 months 8 months No, not for the standard pattern 1/5 leave You reduce work by about one day a week, or an equivalent schedule 5 months 20 months No, not for the standard pattern 1/10 leave You reduce work by one half-day a week or one day every two weeks 10 months 40 months Yes A full month of leave may suit an expat parent between daycare places or during a move, because it creates a clean break. Reduced-hours leave is often easier if you only need one regular day each week for pickups, school adjustment, or shared care. ONEM/RVA also allows some shorter flexible blocks for full-time and half-time leave, but those versions depend on employer agreement.

How to apply for parental leave in Belgium 1 Confirm that your situation really falls under parental leave, not another leave type. 2 Check eligibility, child-age rules, work status, and sector rules before you plan dates. 3 Choose the leave pattern, start date, end date, and, for reduced-hours leave, your proposed schedule. Gather general proof only as relevant, such as birth, adoption, disability, or foster-placement documents. 4 Notify your employer in writing within the proper notice window. The ONEM/RVA thematic leave application procedure says private-sector and local or provincial workers usually notify their employer no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the start date, while many other employers use a three-month notice rule. If you work in education, check the community procedure, and remember that an employer can accept a shorter notice period. 5 Complete any employer-side process and then submit the ONEM/RVA request. ONEM/RVA now requires electronic filing for thematic leave requests, and the full application should reach ONEM/RVA no later than two months after the leave starts if you want the timing assessed correctly. Can your employer postpone or refuse it? This sits within broader Belgian employment law rules on notice, contracts, and written procedure. In some cases the employer can not usually refuse your leave request, but this depends on the situation and leave type: Full-time, half-time, and 1/5 leave usually cannot be refused if the legal conditions are met.

1/10 leave and some flexible weekly or monthly blocks need employer agreement.

In standard private-sector cases, a postponement must be reasoned in writing, and ONEM/RVA says the leave should start no later than six months after the employer uses that right.

If you work outside the standard private sector, ask HR or your personnel office which rule applies. Labor law Belgian employment law Read more

Parental leave allowance, tax, and job protection Taking parental leave and receiving the allowance are separate steps. The leave right starts with the employer-side process, while ONEM/RVA handles the monthly interruption allowance and records the period as part of the wider social security in Belgium system. The official ONEM/RVA guidance also says the allowance is flat-rate, not salary-based. The allowance is taxable, and dismissal protection may run from the written notice or agreement stage until three months after the end of parental leave. That protection does not block every dismissal in every circumstance, so check the current ONEM/RVA rules and the exact terms in your sector before you lock in dates. Compliance checklist before leave begins: Check current ONEM/RVA rates in force.

Confirm the filing deadline and whether your request was fully submitted.

Ask HR how the leave may affect annual leave, holiday calculations, or pension records in your status.

If job security is a concern, ask for the protected period and any employer response in writing. Managing cross-border family finances with Wise Relocating or taking family leave often involves managing funds across currencies. Wise lets you hold 40+ currencies and transfer money internationally using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, making it simpler to cover setup and daily expenses in Belgium. Learn more about Wise No commitment required

Sector and status differences to verify Private sector and local administrations: the general ONEM/RVA summary is often the closest fit, including the 12-in-15 employment test and the usual notice window. Public sector: the right to take leave can also depend on the authority that regulates your service. Education: community rules can change how reduced-hours leave works, especially for split or 1/10 patterns. Self-employed and other non-standard setups: check the employee parental leave Belgium application route carefully as it can vary. Mini scenario: if you work in a school or public office, confirm with your personnel office before planning childcare around a 1/10 or split schedule, because the leave right and the allowance page may not line up in exactly the same way. Common mistakes for international parents Confusing parental leave with birth leave, maternity leave, or another thematic leave.

Checking ONEM/RVA for the allowance but forgetting the separate employer notice.

Missing the notice window while focusing only on the online application.

Relying on English wording and missing congé parental or ouderschapsverlof on the real form.