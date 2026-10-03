Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Labor Law

Parental leave in Belgium: eligibility, allowance, and how to apply

Parental leave in Belgium lets eligible parents stop working for a period or reduce their hours to care for a child. This guide explains who qualifies, which leave patterns exist, and how the ONEM/RVA (National Employment Office) process works.

Claire Millard
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

If you are comparing parental leave with maternity, birth, adoption, or care-related leave, it’s important to know that these different leave types don’t all follow one system. This article explains the employer and ONEM/RVA steps, and flags where public sector, education, and community rules need extra checking to help you navigate parental leave as an expat in Belgium. 

Key takeaways

  • Parental leave, or congé parental or ouderschapsverlof, is a separate thematic leave for childcare.
  • Each parent has an individual right for the same child, but eligibility still depends on child age, work status, sector, and employment history.
  • Standard formats are full-time, half-time, 1/5, and in some cases 1/10 leave.
  • Full-time, half-time, and 1/5 leave are usually rights if conditions are met. 1/10 leave and some shorter flexible blocks need employer agreement.
  • You usually notify your employer first, then file a separate ONEM/RVA request.
  • Verify current rules with ONEM/RVA, your employer, HR or personnel office, and any sector or community rule before you apply.

How parental leave in Belgium works

Parental leave in Belgium is a thematic leave that lets eligible employees suspend work or reduce hours to look after a child. It is handled through a different route from maternity, birth, adoption, and care-related leave, so the authority, timing, and benefit rules are not the same.

Parental leave is often confused with maternity or birth leave, especially by new arrivals reading English summaries. The practical question is simple: if you need time to raise a child over a defined period, you are likely looking at parental leave; if the leave is tied to pregnancy, birth recovery, adoption, or serious care needs, you probably need to look at alternative leave and support systems.

Leave typeMain purposeWho it is forWho usually handles it
Parental leaveTime off or reduced hours to care for a childEligible employees, with sector-specific rulesEmployer for notice and ONEM/RVA for registration and allowance
Maternity leavePregnancy, birth recovery, and postnatal leaveThe birth motherEmployer and health insurance route
Birth leaveTime off after a child is bornFather or co-parent, if conditions are metEmployer and the relevant birth-leave route
Adoption leaveTime off when a child joins the household through adoptionAdoptive parent or parentsEmployer plus the adoption-leave route
Care-related leaveTime off to care for a seriously ill person, a palliative patient, or a qualifying person in need of careEligible employees in specific care situationsEmployer and the relevant thematic leave route

Who can get parental leave in Belgium?

The standard ONEM/RVA parental leave page described here is for salaried workers employed under Belgian rules. For the same child, each parent has their own right, and one parent’s unused leave cannot be transferred to the other.

For most private-sector workers and local or provincial administrations, a key parental leave Belgium eligibility rule is that you must have worked 12 months with the same employer during the 15 months before the written request. The child generally must be under 12 when leave starts, though the threshold can rise to 21 for a child with a qualifying disability. Adoptive parents and long-term foster parents can also qualify under specific rules.

Checklist before you choose dates:

  • Confirm that you need parental leave, not another leave type.
  • Check your child’s age on the planned start date.
  • Confirm whether you apply as a birth parent, adoptive parent, co-mother, or long-term foster parent.
  • Ask whether your work status changes the rule, especially in public service or education.
  • If your employer has a special framework, ask which authority or community rules apply.

Leave patterns and how long each option lasts

PatternWhat it means in practiceStandard blockTotal maximum per childEmployer agreement needed?
Full-time leaveYou stop working completely1 month4 monthsNo, not for the standard pattern
Half-time leaveYou work half of a full-time schedule2 months8 monthsNo, not for the standard pattern
1/5 leaveYou reduce work by about one day a week, or an equivalent schedule5 months20 monthsNo, not for the standard pattern
1/10 leaveYou reduce work by one half-day a week or one day every two weeks10 months40 monthsYes

A full month of leave may suit an expat parent between daycare places or during a move, because it creates a clean break. Reduced-hours leave is often easier if you only need one regular day each week for pickups, school adjustment, or shared care. ONEM/RVA also allows some shorter flexible blocks for full-time and half-time leave, but those versions depend on employer agreement.

How to apply for parental leave in Belgium

1

Confirm that your situation really falls under parental leave, not another leave type.

2

Check eligibility, child-age rules, work status, and sector rules before you plan dates.

3

Choose the leave pattern, start date, end date, and, for reduced-hours leave, your proposed schedule. Gather general proof only as relevant, such as birth, adoption, disability, or foster-placement documents.

4

Notify your employer in writing within the proper notice window. The ONEM/RVA thematic leave application procedure says private-sector and local or provincial workers usually notify their employer no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the start date, while many other employers use a three-month notice rule. If you work in education, check the community procedure, and remember that an employer can accept a shorter notice period.

5

Complete any employer-side process and then submit the ONEM/RVA request. ONEM/RVA now requires electronic filing for thematic leave requests, and the full application should reach ONEM/RVA no later than two months after the leave starts if you want the timing assessed correctly.

Can your employer postpone or refuse it?

This sits within broader Belgian employment law rules on notice, contracts, and written procedure. In some cases the employer can not usually refuse your leave request, but this depends on the situation and leave type:

  • Full-time, half-time, and 1/5 leave usually cannot be refused if the legal conditions are met.
  • 1/10 leave and some flexible weekly or monthly blocks need employer agreement.
  • In standard private-sector cases, a postponement must be reasoned in writing, and ONEM/RVA says the leave should start no later than six months after the employer uses that right.
  • If you work outside the standard private sector, ask HR or your personnel office which rule applies.
#

Labor law

Belgian employment law

Read more

Parental leave allowance, tax, and job protection

Taking parental leave and receiving the allowance are separate steps. The leave right starts with the employer-side process, while ONEM/RVA handles the monthly interruption allowance and records the period as part of the wider social security in Belgium system. The official ONEM/RVA guidance also says the allowance is flat-rate, not salary-based.

The allowance is taxable, and dismissal protection may run from the written notice or agreement stage until three months after the end of parental leave. That protection does not block every dismissal in every circumstance, so check the current ONEM/RVA rules and the exact terms in your sector before you lock in dates.

Compliance checklist before leave begins:

  • Check current ONEM/RVA rates in force.
  • Confirm the filing deadline and whether your request was fully submitted.
  • Ask HR how the leave may affect annual leave, holiday calculations, or pension records in your status.
  • If job security is a concern, ask for the protected period and any employer response in writing.

Managing cross-border family finances with Wise

Relocating or taking family leave often involves managing funds across currencies. Wise lets you hold 40+ currencies and transfer money internationally using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, making it simpler to cover setup and daily expenses in Belgium.

No commitment required

Sector and status differences to verify

Private sector and local administrations: the general ONEM/RVA summary is often the closest fit, including the 12-in-15 employment test and the usual notice window. 

Public sector: the right to take leave can also depend on the authority that regulates your service.

Education: community rules can change how reduced-hours leave works, especially for split or 1/10 patterns. 

Self-employed and other non-standard setups: check the employee parental leave Belgium application route carefully as it can vary. 

Mini scenario: if you work in a school or public office, confirm with your personnel office before planning childcare around a 1/10 or split schedule, because the leave right and the allowance page may not line up in exactly the same way.

Common mistakes for international parents

  • Confusing parental leave with birth leave, maternity leave, or another thematic leave.
  • Checking ONEM/RVA for the allowance but forgetting the separate employer notice.
  • Missing the notice window while focusing only on the online application.
  • Relying on English wording and missing congé parental or ouderschapsverlof on the real form.

Planning the time off with childcare and work in mind

Once you choose a leave pattern, map it against your real week. A reduced-hours plan can look easy on paper but still fail if daycare hours, commute time, or school pickup do not match the schedule you asked your employer to record.

Discuss the proposed schedule with HR before the leave starts, especially if you may want to stop early or switch patterns later. If you are comparing return-to-work dates with nursery or after-school options, childcare in Belgium is the next practical place to look.

Next steps:

  • Put your dates and proposed schedule in writing.
  • Track the employer notice date and the ONEM/RVA filing date separately.
  • Confirm childcare, school, after-school care, or family support before the leave begins.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about parental leave in Belgium

Can my employer refuse parental leave in Belgium?

Usually not for the standard formats if you meet parental leave Belgium eligibility rules, but an employer may postpone the start in some cases. For 1/10 leave or flexible blocks, the key point is whether the schedule needs employer agreement.

How much is the parental leave allowance in Belgium?

The amount depends on the leave pattern and the ONEM/RVA rates in force at the time. Check the current ONEM/RVA rate table instead of relying on an older blog, forum, or employer summary.

Can I take part-time parental leave in Belgium?

Yes. The main part-time parental leave in Belgium options are half-time, 1/5 leave, and, with employer agreement, 1/10 leave. Confirm how the reduced schedule is recorded in your sector before you choose dates.

Do self-employed parents get parental leave in Belgium?

The employee route in this guide is written for salaried workers. If you are self-employed, check whether another family-leave or social-insurance route applies instead of assuming the ONEM/RVA employee rules cover you.

Does parental leave affect annual leave or dismissal protection in Belgium?

It can affect annual leave records or future holiday calculations differently from maternity or birth leave, and dismissal protection may also apply for a defined period. Before you confirm dates, ask HR how the leave will affect annual leave, holiday calculations, and protected status in your case.

What is the difference between parental leave and time credit in Belgium?

They are different systems with different eligibility, duration, and application rules. If your goal is longer childcare-related time off, check both routes carefully rather than treating time credit and parental leave as interchangeable.

Sources

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?