Parental leave in Belgium: eligibility, allowance, and how to apply

Labor Law
Parental leave in Belgium lets eligible parents stop working for a period or reduce their hours to care for a child. This guide explains who qualifies, which leave patterns exist, and how the ONEM/RVA (National Employment Office) process works.
If you are comparing parental leave with maternity, birth, adoption, or care-related leave, it’s important to know that these different leave types don’t all follow one system. This article explains the employer and ONEM/RVA steps, and flags where public sector, education, and community rules need extra checking to help you navigate parental leave as an expat in Belgium.
Parental leave in Belgium is a thematic leave that lets eligible employees suspend work or reduce hours to look after a child. It is handled through a different route from maternity, birth, adoption, and care-related leave, so the authority, timing, and benefit rules are not the same.
Parental leave is often confused with maternity or birth leave, especially by new arrivals reading English summaries. The practical question is simple: if you need time to raise a child over a defined period, you are likely looking at parental leave; if the leave is tied to pregnancy, birth recovery, adoption, or serious care needs, you probably need to look at alternative leave and support systems.
|Leave type
|Main purpose
|Who it is for
|Who usually handles it
|Parental leave
|Time off or reduced hours to care for a child
|Eligible employees, with sector-specific rules
|Employer for notice and ONEM/RVA for registration and allowance
|Maternity leave
|Pregnancy, birth recovery, and postnatal leave
|The birth mother
|Employer and health insurance route
|Birth leave
|Time off after a child is born
|Father or co-parent, if conditions are met
|Employer and the relevant birth-leave route
|Adoption leave
|Time off when a child joins the household through adoption
|Adoptive parent or parents
|Employer plus the adoption-leave route
|Care-related leave
|Time off to care for a seriously ill person, a palliative patient, or a qualifying person in need of care
|Eligible employees in specific care situations
|Employer and the relevant thematic leave route
The standard ONEM/RVA parental leave page described here is for salaried workers employed under Belgian rules. For the same child, each parent has their own right, and one parent’s unused leave cannot be transferred to the other.
For most private-sector workers and local or provincial administrations, a key parental leave Belgium eligibility rule is that you must have worked 12 months with the same employer during the 15 months before the written request. The child generally must be under 12 when leave starts, though the threshold can rise to 21 for a child with a qualifying disability. Adoptive parents and long-term foster parents can also qualify under specific rules.
Checklist before you choose dates:
|Pattern
|What it means in practice
|Standard block
|Total maximum per child
|Employer agreement needed?
|Full-time leave
|You stop working completely
|1 month
|4 months
|No, not for the standard pattern
|Half-time leave
|You work half of a full-time schedule
|2 months
|8 months
|No, not for the standard pattern
|1/5 leave
|You reduce work by about one day a week, or an equivalent schedule
|5 months
|20 months
|No, not for the standard pattern
|1/10 leave
|You reduce work by one half-day a week or one day every two weeks
|10 months
|40 months
|Yes
A full month of leave may suit an expat parent between daycare places or during a move, because it creates a clean break. Reduced-hours leave is often easier if you only need one regular day each week for pickups, school adjustment, or shared care. ONEM/RVA also allows some shorter flexible blocks for full-time and half-time leave, but those versions depend on employer agreement.
Confirm that your situation really falls under parental leave, not another leave type.
Check eligibility, child-age rules, work status, and sector rules before you plan dates.
Choose the leave pattern, start date, end date, and, for reduced-hours leave, your proposed schedule. Gather general proof only as relevant, such as birth, adoption, disability, or foster-placement documents.
Notify your employer in writing within the proper notice window. The ONEM/RVA thematic leave application procedure says private-sector and local or provincial workers usually notify their employer no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the start date, while many other employers use a three-month notice rule. If you work in education, check the community procedure, and remember that an employer can accept a shorter notice period.
Complete any employer-side process and then submit the ONEM/RVA request. ONEM/RVA now requires electronic filing for thematic leave requests, and the full application should reach ONEM/RVA no later than two months after the leave starts if you want the timing assessed correctly.
This sits within broader Belgian employment law rules on notice, contracts, and written procedure. In some cases the employer can not usually refuse your leave request, but this depends on the situation and leave type:
Taking parental leave and receiving the allowance are separate steps. The leave right starts with the employer-side process, while ONEM/RVA handles the monthly interruption allowance and records the period as part of the wider social security in Belgium system. The official ONEM/RVA guidance also says the allowance is flat-rate, not salary-based.
The allowance is taxable, and dismissal protection may run from the written notice or agreement stage until three months after the end of parental leave. That protection does not block every dismissal in every circumstance, so check the current ONEM/RVA rules and the exact terms in your sector before you lock in dates.
Compliance checklist before leave begins:
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Private sector and local administrations: the general ONEM/RVA summary is often the closest fit, including the 12-in-15 employment test and the usual notice window.
Public sector: the right to take leave can also depend on the authority that regulates your service.
Education: community rules can change how reduced-hours leave works, especially for split or 1/10 patterns.
Self-employed and other non-standard setups: check the employee parental leave Belgium application route carefully as it can vary.
Mini scenario: if you work in a school or public office, confirm with your personnel office before planning childcare around a 1/10 or split schedule, because the leave right and the allowance page may not line up in exactly the same way.
Once you choose a leave pattern, map it against your real week. A reduced-hours plan can look easy on paper but still fail if daycare hours, commute time, or school pickup do not match the schedule you asked your employer to record.
Discuss the proposed schedule with HR before the leave starts, especially if you may want to stop early or switch patterns later. If you are comparing return-to-work dates with nursery or after-school options, childcare in Belgium is the next practical place to look.
Next steps:
FAQ
Usually not for the standard formats if you meet parental leave Belgium eligibility rules, but an employer may postpone the start in some cases. For 1/10 leave or flexible blocks, the key point is whether the schedule needs employer agreement.
The amount depends on the leave pattern and the ONEM/RVA rates in force at the time. Check the current ONEM/RVA rate table instead of relying on an older blog, forum, or employer summary.
Yes. The main part-time parental leave in Belgium options are half-time, 1/5 leave, and, with employer agreement, 1/10 leave. Confirm how the reduced schedule is recorded in your sector before you choose dates.
The employee route in this guide is written for salaried workers. If you are self-employed, check whether another family-leave or social-insurance route applies instead of assuming the ONEM/RVA employee rules cover you.
It can affect annual leave records or future holiday calculations differently from maternity or birth leave, and dismissal protection may also apply for a defined period. Before you confirm dates, ask HR how the leave will affect annual leave, holiday calculations, and protected status in your case.
They are different systems with different eligibility, duration, and application rules. If your goal is longer childcare-related time off, check both routes carefully rather than treating time credit and parental leave as interchangeable.
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