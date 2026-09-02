International student insurance in Belgium

Key takeaways Coverage types : EU/EEA/Swiss/UK students often use EHIC/GHIC, while non-EU students typically require private insurance for visa/arrival.

: EU/EEA/Swiss/UK students often use EHIC/GHIC, while non-EU students typically require private insurance for visa/arrival. Registration steps : Municipal residence registration is separate from affiliating with a health insurance fund.

: Municipal residence registration is separate from affiliating with a health insurance fund. System transitions : Once subject to Belgian compulsory insurance, private international plans may no longer be sufficient.

: Once subject to Belgian compulsory insurance, private international plans may no longer be sufficient. Healthcare access : Joining an authorized health insurance fund (mutualité or ziekenfonds) is required to access statutory reimbursements.

: Joining an authorized health insurance fund (mutualité or ziekenfonds) is required to access statutory reimbursements. Employment status: Starting work in Belgium mandates an immediate review of your social security and health insurance coverage. Visas & Immigration How to get a student visa in Belgium Read more

What insurance route applies to you? Nationality, residence status, social-security position, and whether you work alongside your studies can all affect your health insurance route. Start with the option closest to your situation, then confirm the requirements with your university, health insurer, and the relevant Belgian authorities. If you’re an EU, EEA, Swiss, or UK student EU and EEA students who remain insured through an eligible home-country system can generally use a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) for medically necessary healthcare during a temporary study stay in Belgium. Eligible UK students may similarly be able to use a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or EHIC, while arrangements for Swiss students depend on the applicable coordination rules. An EHIC or GHIC is designed for necessary healthcare during a temporary stay; it is not a general substitute for Belgian health insurance if you become subject to the Belgian system. How reimbursements work also follows Belgian healthcare rules, so EHIC card in Belgium: what it covers and how to apply can help you understand what to expect. Expatica Tip: In Leuven and Ghent, student-area GPs often use digital eAttest claims, which can be much simpler than sending paper certificates back home. To ensure your health coverage remains seamless while studying in Belgium, follow these essential steps: Check your EHIC or GHIC expiry date before you travel.

Confirm that your home-country health insurance remains valid while you study in Belgium.

Keep proof of enrolment and your card with you.

Ask a Belgian health insurance fund whether local registration is appropriate for your situation.

Recheck your position if you transfer your residence to Belgium or start working. If you’re a non-EU student For most non-EU students, the first question is whether their health cover meets the requirements for their visa or residence application. Depending on your route, you may need to demonstrate that you have, or will have, health insurance covering your healthcare risks in Belgium. After arrival, do not assume that insurance used for your visa automatically settles your longer-term healthcare position. Your residence, income, employment, and social-security status can affect how you access Belgian healthcare. 1 Arrange the health cover required for your visa or residence application. 2 Register with your commune after arrival and follow your university onboarding steps. 3 Check whether you should join a Belgian health insurance fund (mutualité/ziekenfonds) or the public CAAMI/HZIV. 4 Recheck your position if your residence, income, study, or employment status changes. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium Read more

When is Belgian basic health insurance mandatory? This is one of the biggest areas of confusion for international students. Private international insurance can help before arrival, during a gap, or alongside local cover, but it does not replace Belgian compulsory health insurance when the Belgian system applies to you. Your position depends on factors such as residence, social security status, nationality, and work. Under the structure of the healthcare system in Belgium, compulsory insurance provides the statutory foundation, while supplementary or private cover can provide additional benefits. If you start working or your residence status changes, recheck which rules apply. Cover type Main purpose Common stage Claims style Key limitation EHIC or GHIC Temporary medically necessary care Exchange or short temporary stay Home-country or local reimbursement route Does not cover planned treatment or replace Belgian compulsory insurance when that system applies Belgian basic health insurance Statutory healthcare cover When Belgian compulsory insurance applies to your status Reimbursement through a mutuality or CAAMI or HZIV Patient contributions and some other costs can remain Supplementary cover Extra benefits or lower out-of-pocket costs Alongside compulsory cover Depends on the fund or insurer Adds to compulsory cover, it does not replace it International private cover Visa requirements, bridge cover, or wider protection Before arrival, gap periods, some longer private arrangements Usually pay and claim, sometimes insurer network Does not replace compulsory Belgian cover when you are required to have it *Information correct on 28th August 2026 How Belgian mutualities work for students A Belgian health insurance fund, known as a mutualité in French or ziekenfonds in Dutch, administers compulsory health insurance and reimbursements for its members. Options include Helan, Partenamut, CM, and Solidaris, while CAAMI/HZIV provides the public alternative. Your exact registration status depends on your circumstances. For example, foreign students may be registered differently depending on whether their legal residence is in Belgium, whether they have income, and whether they remain covered through an eligible home-country health system. For eligible healthcare, you may pay a patient contribution or, in some cases, pay the provider first and receive the reimbursable amount afterwards. Before choosing or registering with a fund: Ask which student status applies to you.

Check which documents are required, such as proof of enrolment, residence documents, identification, or proof of home-country insurance.

Confirm how reimbursements are paid and whether Belgian bank details are needed.

Ask whether claims go through eAttest, an app, or paper certificates.

How to compare private and international student plans Do not compare plans on price alone. Start by deciding what you need the policy to do, such as provide acceptable visa or residence evidence, cover a gap before joining the Belgian system, or provide additional international protection. Is the policy accepted for your visa or residence requirements?

Does it cover Belgium only, the Schengen area, or wider travel?

Are mental health, repatriation, outpatient care, and dental extras included?

Are pre-existing conditions covered or excluded?

Do you pay first and claim later, or is there direct billing?

Are there deductibles, copayments, waiting periods, benefit limits, age restrictions, or major exclusions?

Can you cancel or change the policy if you later join Belgian compulsory health insurance? Private options to compare for Belgium International insurers and expat-focused providers can be useful for visa or residence requirements, arrival gaps, international cover, or additional protection. Always check the current policy wording and confirm that the plan is suitable for your Belgian immigration and health insurance status. Provider Best fit Likely strength Watch-out Feather Insurance Students who want Belgium -focused expat cover Belgium-specific visa and residence documents in Dutch, French, and English Check how the policy fits your later Belgian status Allianz Worldwide Care Students who want short-term or annual international cover Student plans with optional outpatient or dental cover and evacuation support Confirm duration, exclusions, and Belgian compatibility Cigna Global Students who want modular international cover Different cover levels and optional extras, including mental health support Make sure the wording matches your study length and visa needs April International Students who want student-focused or longer study cover Immediate certificate, student plans, and digital claims tools Check age, duration, and later local obligations *Information correct on 28th August 2026 Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Keep digital copies of your insurance certificate and any French or Dutch documentation supplied by your insurer. Your university, municipality, or immigration authorities may ask for proof of cover at different stages. Shortlist two or three plans, then ask each provider to confirm in writing what documentation it provides, how long the cover lasts, how claims work, and what happens if you later become subject to Belgian compulsory health insurance.

What to do before you travel and after you arrive Treat health insurance as part of your move, not as a one-off purchase. Coordinate it with your visa or residence requirements, commune registration, university onboarding, and access to healthcare. Before travel, confirm which insurance route applies to you, save digital and printed proof of cover, and bring any prescription or medical documents you may need. After arrival, complete your university and residence formalities and use Moving to Belgium: the ultimate checklist to keep track of your wider admin. As soon as your status is clear, check whether you need or are eligible to register with a Belgian mutuality or CAAMI/HZIV, and learn how your healthcare reimbursements will work. How to register, use care, and claim reimbursements 1 Bring the core documents. Depending on your route, you may need ID, proof of enrolment, visa or residence documents, a National Register Number if available, and proof of EHIC, GHIC, Belgian, or private insurance. 2 Register with the right body. Depending on your status, that may be a mutuality, CAAMI or HZIV, or a private insurer for an initial phase. 3 Know what happens at the doctor. In Belgium, you often pay doctor bills first and are reimbursed later, although third-party arrangements also exist. Keep Emergency numbers and services in Belgium handy. 4 Ask how claims are submitted. Some healthcare providers can transmit claims electronically through systems such as eAttest. If you receive a paper certificate instead, ask your health insurance fund how it should be submitted. 5 Keep your medical paperwork. Save receipts, certificates, prescriptions, and reimbursement records, particularly while your Belgian insurance arrangements are being established. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If you receive a paper reimbursement certificate, check your health insurance fund’s submission instructions before sending it. Depending on the fund and document, the process may differ from an electronic eAttest claim. Checklist of possible documents to bring: Valid ID such as passport

Proof of study enrolment

Any visa and residence documents

National Register Number, if you have it

Proof of existing health cover (EHIC, GHIC, Belgian, or international private insurance)

Bank details for reimbursements Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in Belgium Read more How to pay premiums and manage money as a new student You may need to pay insurance from abroad, cover medical costs before reimbursement arrives, or receive financial support in another currency while your Belgian setup is incomplete. A Belgian bank account can be useful once your paperwork is in place, while services such as Wise can be useful for holding or converting currencies and making international transfers during the transition. Keep a small EUR buffer for upfront medical or pharmacy costs.

Check where reimbursements will be sent.

Compare exchange costs before sending tuition, rent, or premiums from abroad.

Review whether you need a local bank setup immediately or can use your existing payment arrangements during your first weeks. Discover Wise FAQ Frequently asked questions about international student insurance in Belgium Is EHIC enough for students in Belgium? An EHIC can cover medically necessary state-provided healthcare during an eligible temporary study stay in Belgium, while eligible UK students may use a GHIC or EHIC. However, these cards are not comprehensive private insurance and do not cover every cost or situation. Recheck your position if your residence, work, or social-security status changes. Do non-EU students need Belgian health insurance? It depends on your status. Non-EU students need to meet the health insurance requirements that apply to their visa and residence route, and private insurance can be one way to provide appropriate cover before or after arrival. If you later become subject to Belgian compulsory health insurance, you will need to follow the Belgian system’s affiliation rules. Can private insurance replace Belgian health insurance for students? Sometimes it can help before arrival, during a gap, or as extra protection. But it is not safe to assume it replaces Belgian compulsory cover once your legal or social security status changes. How much does student health insurance cost in Belgium? Costs vary by route. EHIC or GHIC, mutuality membership, supplementary cover, and international private policies work differently, so verify current prices directly with the fund or insurer, not generic averages. What documents do students need to register for health insurance in Belgium? Requirements depend on your residence and insurance status and the health insurance fund you join. Depending on your route, you may be asked for passport or national ID

proof of enrolment

visa or Belgian residence document, if relevant

EHIC, GHIC, or private insurance certificate

bank details for reimbursements, if requested

