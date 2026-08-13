EHIC card in Belgium: what it covers and how to apply

Key takeaways Belgian residents: Apply for a Belgian-issued EHIC through your health fund (mutualité/ziekenfonds) before traveling

Apply for a Belgian-issued EHIC through your health fund (mutualité/ziekenfonds) before traveling Visitors to Belgium: Use your home-issued EHIC or UK-issued GHIC for medically necessary state-provided care

Use your home-issued EHIC or UK-issued GHIC for medically necessary state-provided care Scope of coverage: Limited to essential state care; excludes planned treatments, private healthcare, and repatriation

Limited to essential state care; excludes planned treatments, private healthcare, and repatriation Payment model: Upfront payments required; reclaim costs later through your insurer

Upfront payments required; reclaim costs later through your insurer Best practices: Consult your health fund before travel, present your card early, and keep all medical receipts

Who needs which card in Belgium? European health insurance rules apply differently depending on your direction of travel. You might live in Belgium and require a card for trips across Europe, or you might be visiting Belgium temporarily with a card issued overseas. The country where you pay social security determines which card you receive, while Belgian regulations dictate how treatment and partial reimbursements work on the ground. Find your current situation below to see your recommended next steps. Insured through a Belgian health fund: Go to the application section

Go to the application section Visiting Belgium with an EHIC or GHIC: Go to the cover and reimbursement sections

Go to the cover and reimbursement sections Moving to Belgium for work or a long stay ? Check the Belgian healthcare system

? Check the Belgian healthcare system UK travellers: You will usually use a GHIC, not apply for a new Belgian EHIC

You will usually use a GHIC, not apply for a new Belgian EHIC Unsure due to study, retirement, or an S1 form: Confirm your status with your insurer before you travel Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium in 2026 Read more If you live in Belgium If you are registered with a Belgian mutualité or ziekenfonds, meaning a health fund, you can usually request an EHIC for temporary trips inside the EU, EEA, Switzerland, and some linked schemes. The card is completely free, though you should request it well before your trip, and Belgian guidelines require a separate card for every family member. You can apply directly through your health fund’s online portal, by phone, or in person at a local branch. If you are visiting Belgium If you already have an EHIC from another eligible country, you can use it in Belgium for medically necessary state-provided care during a temporary stay. If you are insured in the UK, you will usually use a GHIC instead. This is different from moving to Belgium. Once you become resident and insured locally, you normally need Belgian insurance, not visitor cover alone.

What the EHIC covers in Belgium Medically necessary care means treatment that cannot reasonably wait until you go home. That can include a GP visit, urgent dental help, hospital treatment, and reimbursable prescriptions through Belgium’s public system. One thing worth knowing is that Belgium often works on an upfront payment plus reimbursement model. You are treated under the same rules as those insured in Belgium, so patient contributions still apply and free care is not guaranteed. The EHIC card covers: GP and specialist appointments in state-linked settings

Hospital treatment that becomes necessary during your stay

Prescriptions and some medical devices, if they qualify for reimbursement

Maternity care or ongoing treatment that cannot safely be delayed

Emergency care, with 112 as the main emergency number What the EHIC does not cover The EHIC is for state-provided care during a temporary stay, not every medical bill you might face. Do not assume that state-provided means completely free, especially if a provider charges supplements or asks you to pay first. The EHIC card doesn’t cover: Private hospitals and private providers in many cases

Medical repatriation or help getting back home

Planned treatment abroad that you arranged in advance

All copayments, supplements, or non-reimbursable items

How to use an EHIC in Belgium and get reimbursed Present your EHIC or GHIC as early as possible and confirm that your medical provider works within the public health network. Public doctors and hospitals accept the card routinely, whereas private clinics may refuse it and leave you with unexpected out-of-pocket costs. Dial 112 or head straight to the nearest emergency room during a medical crisis. The national health insurance body, known locally as RIZIV or INAMI, sets the reimbursement frameworks that govern how health funds handle your medical receipts. Healthcare Basics Emergency numbers and services in Belgium Read more Before treatment starts: Hand your card to reception staff so they can register your coverage in the system.

Hand your card to reception staff so they can register your coverage in the system. Doctor and dentist visits: Pay the consultation fee upfront, then make sure to collect an official payment certificate before leaving the clinic.

Pay the consultation fee upfront, then make sure to collect an official payment certificate before leaving the clinic. Hospital admissions: Provide your physical card or a temporary replacement certificate upon arrival to avoid receiving a full private bill.

Provide your physical card or a temporary replacement certificate upon arrival to avoid receiving a full private bill. Pharmacy purchases: Settle the prescription cost at the counter and hold onto your itemised receipt for eligible medicine refunds.

Settle the prescription cost at the counter and hold onto your itemised receipt for eligible medicine refunds. Reimbursement claims: Keep every piece of original paperwork to submit through a local Belgian health fund or your home insurer once you return. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip In Belgium, many GP and dentist visits are paid upfront, so ask for the Attestation de soins donnés or Getuigschrift voor verstrekte hulp before you leave. Without it, claiming back costs is much harder. What documents to keep for a claim Because Belgium uses Dutch, French, and German administratively, the same paperwork may appear in different languages. Keep the certificate from the doctor, dentist, or hospital, plus proof of payment, because you may claim locally through a Belgian health fund or later through your insurer at home. Attestation de soins donnés or Getuigschrift voor verstrekte hulp

Any pharmacy receipt and prescription details

Payment proof, plus your EHIC, GHIC, or provisional replacement certificate Expatica tip Exact reimbursement rates depend on your specific medical provider and treatment type. Always check coverage details with your home insurer or local Belgian health fund before you travel.

How to apply for an EHIC if you are insured in Belgium Belgian residents normally apply through their mutualité or ziekenfonds, not through a central EU office. Your individual health fund typically offers application options online, over the phone, or in person at a local branch. Planning ahead gives your fund plenty of time to process and mail your documentation. Every family member must hold a personal card, and processing times can fluctuate depending on the season. Contact your provider: Use your health fund app, online portal, or phone line to submit your request.

Use your health fund app, online portal, or phone line to submit your request. Apply per person: Request a separate card for every relative travelling with you, as joint cards do not exist.

Request a separate card for every relative travelling with you, as joint cards do not exist. Check your coverage limits: Confirm your card’s expiry date upon delivery, alongside the specific country rules for your stay.

Confirm your card’s expiry date upon delivery, alongside the specific country rules for your stay. Request emergency paperwork: Get a provisional replacement certificate if your departure date is right around the corner. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip Complete your main Belgian insurance enrollment as soon as you settle in the country, because your EHIC eligibility relies entirely on active primary coverage. Relocation Moving to Belgium: the ultimate checklist Read more What to do if your card is lost or not accepted If your card is missing, expired, or refused, do not assume the treatment cannot go ahead. The usual fix is to get a provisional replacement certificate from your health fund or home insurer and keep all receipts for a later claim. 1 Contact your fund or insurer straight away and ask for a provisional replacement certificate. 2 Pay and keep the paperwork if you must, especially if a private provider will not recognise the card. 3 Ask how to claim after treatment, either in Belgium or once you return home.

When extra insurance still matters | EHIC or GHIC can be enough for a short trip if you only need medically necessary public care and you can handle normal Belgian copayments. The risk is assuming that this is full cover, when private treatment, repatriation, cancellations, or higher supplements can still leave you paying a lot. If you are not sure whether the card is enough, compare it with Belgian public insurance or a broader travel or expat policy. For wider context, see Expatica’s EHIC guide for Europe. Option Covers Usually does not cover Best for EHIC or GHIC State care during a temporary stay Repatriation, most private care, planned treatment Short visits Belgian public insurance Local reimbursed care for insured residents Many extras and supplements Residents registered in Belgium Travel or expat health insurance Broader protection, often including private care or repatriation It depends on the policy terms Higher-risk trips or moves If you need cover beyond the card, compare options in Expatica’s Belgium health insurance quotes guide. FAQ Frequently asked questions about EHIC cards in Belgium Does the EHIC card work in Belgium? Yes, your EHIC covers medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary stay in Belgium. Because Belgium operates a pay-first public system, you will usually settle costs upfront with state-contracted providers before claiming a partial refund. Can UK travellers use a GHIC in Belgium? Yes, UK travelers can use a GHIC to access necessary state-provided medical care during a temporary visit to Belgium. However, the card does not cover private treatment or emergency repatriation, so securing separate travel insurance remains essential. Can I use an EHIC at a private hospital in Belgium? No, private hospitals and non-contracted doctors in Belgium generally do not accept the EHIC. The card only covers state-provided healthcare, so choosing a private provider means paying the full bill out of pocket without public reimbursement. How do I get reimbursed in Belgium with an EHIC? Getting reimbursed in Belgium usually requires paying for care upfront and collecting an official treatment certificate from your doctor. You can submit this receipt alongside your EHIC to a local Belgian health fund while in the country, or claim the refund through your home insurer after returning. Can students in Belgium keep using an EHIC? Yes, international students on temporary stays in Belgium can generally use an EHIC or GHIC for necessary state healthcare. However, extended stays or changes in your official residency status may require local Belgian health insurance, so verify your coverage requirements with your university before arriving.