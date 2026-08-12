Insurance for the self-employed in Belgium

Key takeaways Topic What it means Where to verify Social insurance fund Join before you start and pay quarterly contributions. Business Belgium or NISSE Mutualité or ziekenfonds non-profit health insurance fund Register for healthcare reimbursements and related benefits. Your chosen fund or CAAMI/HZIV Profession-specific liability Some regulated or higher-risk jobs need compulsory professional cover. Belgium.be, sector body, or broker Other useful cover Consider public liability, guaranteed income, equipment, cyber, or legal expenses. Licensed insurer or broker Before you buy Check exclusions, limits, waiting periods, and language support. Policy documents and official guidance This guide is for general information only and is not insurance, legal, or tax advice. Verify current requirements with official Belgian authorities, your social insurance fund, your mutualité or ziekenfonds, and a licensed insurer or broker before you buy cover.

Which freelance insurance is usually worth considering? Once the legal basics are in place, ask which loss could seriously hurt your income or business. That is where private cover matters. Many freelancers start with liability protection, then add income or health top-ups if illness, damaged kit, or a client dispute would be hard to absorb. One policy rarely covers every risk. Some additional freelance insurance types you might want to consider include: Professional liability, for mistakes, omissions, or advice-based losses

Public liability, for injury or property damage caused to other people

Guaranteed income insurance, to top up earnings during long periods off work

Hospitalisation or top-up health cover, for costs the public system does not fully reimburse

Cyber, equipment, or contents cover, if you hold sensitive data or rely on costly tools

Legal expenses insurance, if contract or debt disputes would be expensive Guaranteed income insurance and sickness cover Self-employed people in Belgium may qualify for sickness or disability benefits through the public system, but this support does not always replace their normal earnings. That shortfall is why many freelancers look at guaranteed income insurance options in Belgium. One thing worth knowing is that policy mechanics matter as much as the headline benefit. Compare the waiting period, benefit duration, illness versus accident cover, exclusions, and whether payments rise over time. Public liability and professional liability insurance These two policies are often mixed up, but they protect different problems. Policy Usually covers Common example Public liability Injury or property damage caused to a third party A therapist’s client slips in the studio, or a tradesperson damages a customer’s floor Professional liability Financial loss caused by mistakes or advice A consultant’s error leads to a client loss, or a designer misses a critical deliverable You’ll need to think carefully about which policy type might apply to your specific type of work. A consultant or translator usually worries more about professional mistakes for example. But a photographer or tradesperson working on site may need both policy types because client premises add physical risk.

How to choose the right cover for your work setup The key question is which loss would seriously damage my business? Your answer changes if you trade as a sole trader, run a company, or work self-employed as a secondary occupation. Think about where you work and what you handle. A consultant at home may care most about professional liability and cyber cover, while a therapist with a studio may also need public liability. Skipping a key policy can create problems beyond the claim itself. You may fail a client check, breach a lease, or discover too late that an exclusion leaves you paying the loss. If you are still formalising your business, the full Expatica guide on Starting a business in Belgium can help with the admin side. Here’s what to do when deciding on self employment insurance for Belgium: 1 List your biggest risks, advice, injury, data, equipment, vehicle, or loss of income. 2 Review where you work, home, shared office, studio, site visits, or client premises. 3 Read client contracts for minimum indemnity levels, proof of insurance, and governing law. 4 Compare policies on exclusions, excess, territorial cover, claims support, and policy language. 5 Factor in whether you work as a sole trader, company director, main occupation, or secondary occupation when deciding. Expats, cross-border work, and client contracts Expats and internationally active freelancers should double-check which country handles their social security before assuming Belgium is the answer. Your Europe explains that you are usually covered by one country’s system at a time, and special rules apply if you work in more than one country or are posted temporarily. UK nationals may also need to check whether GHIC or S1 documents matter in their case. Editor in Belgium Claire Millard Insider tip Some Belgian and international clients ask for proof of professional liability cover before signing, so check insurance clauses before you price or accept the contract. Confirm your Belgian registration status and whether you need an A1 or S1 in a special case.

Check whether the policy covers claims or work performed outside Belgium.

Make sure contract indemnity limits match the cover you actually hold.

How much does self-employed insurance in Belgium cost? Costs vary by profession and policy design. A consultant with no staff may pay very differently from a tradesperson, therapist, or freelancer with vehicles, premises, or higher liability limits. Compare total value, not just the first quote. A cheaper policy can be weaker because the indemnity cap is lower, the excess is higher, the waiting period is longer, or key claims are excluded. Read the schedule and policy wording, then ask the insurer or broker to explain any exclusion in plain English. Look carefully to check for fit based on the following: Your own profession and turnover

Your personal claims history and insured limits

Your preferred excess or deductible

The waiting period for income cover

Any required cover for staff, premises, vehicles, and equipment

Important exclusions, claims process, and English-language support Taxes Taxes for freelancers and self-employed workers in Belgium in 2026 Read more

Managing international income and insurance costs with Wise If clients pay you in USD, GBP, or another currency, but your insurance premiums, VAT, and social contributions are due in euros, you’ll need smart conversion tools to avoid losing out on bad exchange rates or excessive costs. Many freelancers keep their euro banking with ING Belgium, KBC Brussels, or Belfius and use the Wise multi-currency account to receive foreign payments and convert them to EUR when needed. As the Wise account offers account information for 20+ currencies you can continue to receive incoming payments from around the world without being forced to convert your funds to EUR instantly if you don’t want to. For example, a Brussels-based consultant paid in pounds can hold the client payment, convert part to EUR before a quarterly contribution or insurance bill falls due, and keep the rest for later spending. Wait for a strong exchange rate to convert – or hold your balance in ponds ready for a GBP supplier bill. If that sounds like an approach that could work for your business, compare Wise features and pricing for Belgium before paying your next overseas invoice. Learn more about Wise FAQ Frequently asked questions about insurance for the self-employed in Belgium Is professional liability insurance mandatory for freelancers in Belgium? Not for every freelancer. The answer depends on your profession, the services you provide, and sometimes the contracts you sign, so check sector rules and client requirements before you start work. Do self-employed people in Belgium need health insurance? Yes. In practice, self-employed people normally need to join a mutualité or ziekenfonds alongside their social insurance setup so they can access Belgian healthcare reimbursements and related benefits. That public cover is separate from optional private or hospitalisation insurance. Can freelancers in Belgium get sick pay or income protection? Belgian self-employed workers may qualify for sickness or disability benefits if they meet the conditions, but the public system may not replace their full income. That is why guaranteed income insurance is often used as extra protection. What is the difference between a social insurance fund and a mutualité? A social insurance fund collects your self-employed contributions and helps administer social rights such as pension and certain interruption benefits. A mutualité or ziekenfonds handles healthcare reimbursements and related sickness or disability administration. How should expats in Belgium pay business costs if clients pay in other currencies? If you invoice abroad but pay Belgian costs in euros, you may want a way to receive a foreign currency and convert it to EUR when bills fall due. Wise can help with international transfers and a multi-currency account, with mid-market exchange rates and low fees.