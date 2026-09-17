How to Get an EU Pet Passport in the UK

If you live in England, Scotland or Wales, the practical answer is usually no: you will normally need an animal health certificate, not an EU pet passport, for travel to the EU. If you live in Northern Ireland, different rules apply and qualifying residents can still use EU pet passport arrangements. This guide is for expats and mobile households who want a quick route check, a timing plan, and the next step before they spend money.

Key takeaways Great Britain to the EU: You will normally need an animal health certificate. Enter the EU within 10 days of issue; the certificate can then cover onward EU travel and return to Great Britain for up to six months, provided the required rabies vaccination remains valid. You need a new AHC for each trip.

You will normally need an animal health certificate. Enter the EU within 10 days of issue; the certificate can then cover onward EU travel and return to Great Britain for up to six months, provided the required rabies vaccination remains valid. You need a new AHC for each trip. Great Britain to Northern Ireland: Use a Northern Ireland pet travel document for direct travel. It remains valid while you own the pet, but it does not cover onward travel into Ireland or another EU country.

Use a Northern Ireland pet travel document for direct travel. It remains valid while you own the pet, but it does not cover onward travel into Ireland or another EU country. Northern Ireland to the EU: You will usually use an EU pet passport. It remains valid while rabies cover stays in date, but check DAERA and destination rules before travel.

You will usually use an EU pet passport. It remains valid while rabies cover stays in date, but check DAERA and destination rules before travel. Northern Ireland to Great Britain: NI residents usually do not need an extra document if the pet is microchipped, and they do not need a PTD for this route.

NI residents usually do not need an extra document if the pet is microchipped, and they do not need a PTD for this route. Returning to Great Britain from the EU: You may use a valid EU or Northern Ireland pet passport, or the AHC used to leave Great Britain if it is still valid. Dogs may need tapeworm treatment before arrival. This article covers non-commercial travel only, so different rules apply to ownership transfers, commercial movements, and trips with more than five pets. Check pet travel rules before you book, because Great Britain and Northern Ireland do not use the same document system for dogs, cats and ferrets. Rules checked on: September 2026. Wise for budgeting UK–EU pet travel costs Pet travel from the UK can involve time-sensitive vet fees for an animal health certificate, plus ferry or flight charges, pet-friendly accommodation deposits, and unexpected treatment abroad. A Wise account can help you hold GBP and EUR, convert between them, and track costs with transparent fees while you travel. Open a Wise account No commitment required If you are still sorting wider pet life in Britain, Expatica’s Keeping pets in the UK gives broader background.

Can UK residents get an EU pet passport? The key split is not “UK versus EU”. It is Great Britain versus Northern Ireland. Great Britain means England, Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland follows a separate pet travel arrangement, which is why search results and forum answers often seem to conflict. For most people in Great Britain, you cannot get a valid EU pet passport in Great Britain for travel to the EU. On GOV.UK, the current rule is explicit: if you live in England, Scotland or Wales, you should not use a pet passport, even if it was issued in the EU. Under current DAERA guidance, Northern Ireland residents can still obtain EU pet passports through participating practices, but proof of residency may be needed. Old or EU-issued passports are where many people go wrong. Since the April 2026 change, a passport that once worked for a Great Britain resident may no longer be accepted for travel from Great Britain to the EU. Live in England, Scotland or Wales? Plan on an animal health certificate for EU travel.

Plan on an animal health certificate for EU travel. Live in Northern Ireland? Check DAERA first if you think you qualify for an EU pet passport.

Check DAERA first if you think you qualify for an EU pet passport. Going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland only? A PTD can work for direct travel, but not for onward travel to Ireland or another EU country.

A PTD can work for direct travel, but not for onward travel to Ireland or another EU country. Travelling with more than five pets, changing ownership, or moving commercially? This guide does not cover that route. Family & Pets Keeping pets in the UK Read more

Which document do you need for your journey? The document depends on where you live and where you are going. Many searchers say “UK”, but the practical decision is usually Great Britain versus Northern Ireland. Travelling from Great Britain to the EU For the standard Great Britain to EU journey, you will normally need an animal health certificate, an up-to-date rabies vaccination, and a microchip. Dogs may also need tapeworm treatment for some destinations, and your carrier may ask for extra checks before boarding. Microchip your pet before, or at the same time as, rabies vaccination.

Make sure rabies cover is current, and allow any waiting period after a first vaccine.

Get the AHC from an official veterinarian no more than 10 days before EU entry.

If you are taking a dog to Ireland, Finland, Malta, Norway, or Northern Ireland, check tapeworm timing carefully. Travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland This is a different route with a different document. For direct travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, the normal document is a Northern Ireland pet travel document, not an AHC, as long as you are not travelling onward into the EU. Apply once for a free PTD before direct travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Make sure your pet is microchipped and the number matches the PTD.

Important: if you may continue to Ireland or another EU country, do not rely on the PTD alone. You must switch to EU route rules. Returning to Great Britain from the EU One thing worth knowing is that the return leg is not just the outbound trip in reverse. Great Britain can accept a valid EU or Northern Ireland pet passport for entry from the EU, and it can also accept the AHC you used to leave Great Britain if it is still within its re-entry window. Before you travel back, check the official Great Britain entry rules for your route. Some dogs need tapeworm treatment before arrival, and operators may only accept pets on specific routes. Bring original documents, not copies.

Step-by-step: prepare pet travel from the UK The safest way to avoid refused boarding is to work backwards from your travel date. That gives you time to fix a vaccine gap, an AHC booking problem, or a carrier rule you missed. What to do before you book 1 First, check the route. Confirm whether you are travelling from Great Britain or Northern Ireland, and whether the trip is direct or includes onward EU travel. 2 Next, confirm microchip and rabies records. A microchip must be in place before, or at the same time as, rabies vaccination, or the vaccine may need to be repeated. 3 Then, check whether your trip counts as non-commercial movement. This guide covers private travel with up to five pets, not sale, transfer of ownership, or commercial transport. 4 Finally, check the destination and the carrier. Country rules, ferry rules, rail rules, and airline rules do not always line up, so verify them before you pay. If the trip is part of a bigger move, add it to your Moving to the UK: the ultimate checklist and consider whether pet relocation companies in the UK could help. Example: if you want a summer trip to France and your pet needs a first rabies vaccination, the waiting period can change the date you can legally travel. Relocation Relocating to the UK Read more What to check in the final 10 days Check the certificate date. An AHC is time-sensitive, so count from the planned date of EU entry, not the day you start packing.

An AHC is time-sensitive, so count from the planned date of EU entry, not the day you start packing. Bring original records. Keep the microchip record, rabies evidence, passport or AHC, and any tapeworm entry together in one folder.

Keep the microchip record, rabies evidence, passport or AHC, and any tapeworm entry together in one folder. Confirm dog treatment timing. Where tapeworm treatment is required, the window is tight and easy to miss.

Where tapeworm treatment is required, the window is tight and easy to miss. Check the border point and carrier again. If you are entering the EU from Great Britain, confirm the correct travellers’ point of entry and any operator-specific pet rules. How to verify at the last minute: Check the destination-country authority, then the relevant GOV.UK or DAERA page, and then the ferry, rail, or airline operator. If any of them conflict, ask your vet before you travel. This guide is informational and does not replace veterinary or legal advice.

Costs to budget for before you travel The cost pattern is simple even when the exact price is not. Some costs are one-off or occasional, such as microchipping, while others can repeat, especially if you travel from Great Britain to the EU more than once and need a fresh AHC each time. Item Usually mandatory or conditional When paid What affects the cost Microchip Usually mandatory Before first eligible trip First implantation, scanner issues, clinic pricing Rabies vaccination or booster Usually mandatory Before travel, and boosters as needed Primary vaccine or booster, timing, clinic pricing Animal health certificate Mandatory for most Great Britain to EU trips Within the final 10 days before EU entry Vet fee, route complexity, whether your practice has an official veterinarian Tapeworm treatment for dogs Conditional 24 to 120 hours before arrival where required Destination, return route, vet charge Carrier pet fee or pet space Conditional When you book or before departure Operator, cabin or hold rules, route limits Costs vary by clinic, route, destination, and carrier. Check current prices with the relevant provider before booking. The fee that frustrates many regular travellers is the AHC, because the rabies vaccine can stay valid while the certificate does not. If you travel from Great Britain to the EU more than once, plan for repeat paperwork rather than one permanent document. If you are also paying for pet-friendly hotels, ferries, deposits, or vet bills in euros, a Wise account can help you hold GBP and EUR and convert between them at the mid-market rate with transparent fees. That is only for travel spending, not for pet paperwork, approval, or border clearance.