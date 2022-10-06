UK savings account investments Savings accounts are an easy, popular, and low-risk way of investing money in the UK. However, the financial return on them is typically lower than most other forms of investment. You can open up a savings account with most UK banks or building societies. Some have residency requirements, but others allow non-residents to set up an account. Expatica’s guide to Read all about banks and the banking system in the UK Read more The way that you earn money on a savings account is through the interest, which is usually tax-free up to a maximum amount. Basic-rate taxpayers in the UK can earn up to £1,000 a year interest tax-free. There are different types of UK savings account, including: Easy access account – this is a basic savings account and, as the name suggests, you can withdraw money at any time without penalties, although there may be daily or monthly limits. Interest rates are usually variable and linked to the national Bank of England rate.

Investing in your pension in the United Kingdom Like many European countries, the UK has a three-pillar pension system. This consists of a state pension paid when individuals reach retirement age. Eligibility is a minimum of 10 years of employment contributions. Photo: Kampus Production/Pexels In addition to this, there are workplace pensions, where both employers and employees contribute through schemes linked to the employer. Although employers now have to contribute towards workplace pensions, employees can choose to opt-out if they wish. There are two types of workplace pensions in the UK: Defined benefit pensions, where the worker receives a specified pension amount

Defined contribution pensions, where the income depends on how much is paid in and how the investments have performed The third pillar is private pensions, which are optional pensions that can be used to top up other pensions, or as an alternative for those not entitled to state or workplace pensions. Various financial providers offer different types of private pensions. Unlike the state pension, you can access private UK pensions before you reach retirement age. Expatica’s guide to Read more about pensions options in the UK Read more The Lifetime ISA is sometimes referred to as another pension strand in the UK, or as an alternative to traditional pension arrangements. You can pay up to £4,000 per year into a Lifetime ISA from the age of 18 until you reach 50. The government will add 25% to this amount, up to a maximum of £1,000 a year. You can withdraw from your Lifetime ISA once you reach 60 years of age.

UK business investments The UK ranks 8th globally according to the latest Doing Business survey (2020) with an overall score of 94.6 out of 100. It scores highly in areas such as business taxes and cross-border trading, but not so well in areas such as enforcing contracts and getting credit. There is a diverse business culture in the UK, with large numbers of multinational corporations, small and medium enterprises (SME), and a growing number of startups and micro businesses. Opportunities for business investment in the UK include investing as a partner in a private limited company, buying shares in a public limited company (PLC), or starting your own business. Foreigners can invest in or set up a business in the UK. However, you will need a business visa to come to the UK and start your own business. Currently, this means meeting requirements in terms of having an innovative business idea or gaining recognition as an entrepreneur.

Investment funds in the United Kingdom Investment funds are a form of collective investment where you pool your money with other investors to buy a portfolio of assets. Funds consist of a diverse range of assets that can include shares, property, bonds, currencies, and even natural resources. This is different from investing in a single product, for example, a property or shares in a company. You can make money from investment funds through either dividends (profit share payouts) or capital growth (increase in fund value). There are various different types of UK investment funds, with the main ones including: Active funds – this includes unit trusts and open-ended investment companies (OEIC) which are managed by professional investment managers. These are typically lower risk as they are professionally managed, but they involve higher fees.

– this includes unit trusts and open-ended investment companies (OEIC) which are managed by professional investment managers. These are typically lower risk as they are professionally managed, but they involve higher fees. Index/tracker funds – these are passive funds as they simply track the stock market index and don’t involve a professional fund manager, meaning that they are generally cheaper.

– these are passive funds as they simply track the stock market index and don’t involve a professional fund manager, meaning that they are generally cheaper. Exchange-traded funds (ETF) – funds listed on the stock exchange, so you can buy or sell them whenever the exchange is open. They are a flexible form of fund trading and can be actively or passively managed. Funds are generally a lower-risk form of investment than buying individual shares, as you have a more diverse portfolio of investments; plus many are professionally managed. However, you need to account for fees such as management fees, trading fees, exit/selling fees, and platform fees (if you use an online funding platform). You can check out guides on websites such as MoneySavingExpert and Which? for detailed information such as how and where to invest in UK-based funds.

Investing in stocks and shares Stocks and shares are stakes that you own in a company. You can buy and sell them on the stock market, and they can earn or lose you money depending on company performance. In the UK, you can buy shares in public limited companies (PLC). These can potentially earn you money either through dividends or capital growth, similar to investment funds. Shares are riskier than investment funds as there is no professional fund manager involvement, diversification, or risk-pooling. However, there are fewer costs. In other words, shares can be a good way of investing money… if you know what you are doing. Photo: Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels Company shares in the UK are listed on the national stock exchange. The London Stock Exchange (LSE) is the main exchange, although the LSE Alternative Investment Market (AIM) is a good one for smaller companies. The main pricing index in the UK is the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) 100 index. You can buy and sell shares in the UK in different ways including: Online platforms – these include services that have made share trading much easier in recent years, although check the fees. You can find information on investment platforms on websites such as Which? and MoneySavingExpert.

– these include services that have made share trading much easier in recent years, although check the fees. You can find information on investment platforms on websites such as Which? and MoneySavingExpert. Stocks and Shares ISAs – these are an alternative form of ISA to Cash ISAs, where you can save up to £20,000 worth of shares tax-free. You can also mix and match, where your ISA consists of both cash and shares. The amount you can make – or lose – through trading in shares can fluctuate as it all depends on company value, which can skyrocket as well as plummet within a short period. Again, it’s worth seeking professional advice. You can also read this article from Which? for more information on direct shares investment in the UK.

Offshore investments You can invest money in an offshore UK bank account if you are based overseas. Offshore accounts typically offer favorable tax arrangements as well as other advantages. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about offshore investments Read more A number of high street and investment banks in the UK offer offshore accounts in a range of currencies including GBP, USD, and EUR. They usually require larger deposits than standard accounts, but can be a good way of investing money due to higher interest rates.

Can you invest in cryptocurrencies in the UK? One modern form of investment that has taken off in recent years is cryptocurrency. This is an alternative form of digital finance that operates in a similar way to traditional currency, but it’s not controlled by any central bank or authority. Furthermore, you don’t need a bank account to trade in cryptocurrency. Just over 6% of the UK population uses cryptocurrencies according to 2022 statistics, below the global average of 15.5%. Because their value varies similarly to standard currency forms, cryptocurrencies have also become a popular investment product. There are over 8,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation globally, with Bitcoin and Ethereum being among the most popular. Photo: Alesia Kozik/Pexels You can invest in cryptocurrencies in the UK on exchange websites such as eToro and Coinbase. All you need to do is set up an account and provide a valid ID. You can then store funds in crypto wallets where you can trade with them online or keep them as an investment. As with other types of investment, it makes sense to diversify your crypto stock to protect yourself in the event of one cryptocurrency crashing. Cryptocurrency firms should register with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), so check this before using any investment platform to ensure that everything is properly regulated. Bear in mind that you will be liable for capital gains tax on sales profits from any stock, the same as you would be for most other investment forms.

Investing in precious metals Precious metals are a popular investment in the UK, and in 2023, a quarter of investors planned to invest in it. It can be a safe option to protect wealth during volatile markets. Those wishing to invest in precious metals, such as gold or silver, have a couple of options. You can invest in a fund or shares or buy the physical material, usually in bars or coins. These are available from the British Royal Mint or through third parties, like Direct Bullion, who offer insured delivery, advice, and regular updates on investments.

How to invest wisely Investing money can be a risky pastime where you can lose as well as gain. There is no surefire way of investing successfully, so you’ll need to do your research. Key basic tips include: Don’t invest more than you can afford to lose, even if you think you’re onto a definite winning thing

Start off on lower-risk platforms such as opening up an ISA or an investment fund

Diversify your investments rather than putting everything in one pot Expatica’s guide to Read this guide to investing abroad wisely Read more If you’re new to the game, get advice from either a professional expert or someone with investment experience. You can also read tips on investing as a hobby or some of the many guides on the internet such as this one on investing for beginners.