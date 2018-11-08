Start investing as a hobby: tips for expats

Ensure you can afford investing as a hobby Because investment is all about money, it’s easy to forget the real cost if you’re making investments for your own amusement. If you’re investing for fun, make sure you’re not playing with more than you can afford to lose. Most hobbies cost money, but it’s important to make sure that things don’t spiral out of control. Know your limits and your budget in advance; then, stick to those parameters rigidly. Avoid leveraged accounts or anything with unlimited potential losses.

Don’t try to run before you can walk Understand that you’re a beginner. As with any profession or skill, investing can look easy to the outsider; watching the Wimbledon finals makes tennis look simple, for example, but once you pick up a racket you realize that isn’t the case. Investment markets are complex and difficult to understand; there is no secret formula. Small investments into simple markets can be fun and exciting without risking your savings or damaging your long-term financial plans. If you don’t have any long-term financial plans in place yet, you probably shouldn’t be thinking about investing as a hobby.

Learn the basics before you invest You wouldn’t join a rugby match without learning the rules. You certainly wouldn’t try skydiving after watching a how-to video on YouTube. Before you decide to put your hard-earned cash into any market, figure out the options open to you; make sure you are familiar with the rules and structure. There is an awful lot of jargon in the financial world. Regulations can be difficult to understand, especially if you’re an expat in a country whose language is not your own. What might seem very simple in the first place could have hidden risks, costs, and pitfalls.

Know the risks of investing for beginners Be wary of trading services that offer you a dummy account to start with. They are often designed to put you into the mindset that risks and losses don’t matter. Every investment carries some element of risk, but they vary hugely and are amplified by someone who doesn’t know what they are doing. A novice investor sticking to low-volatility, low-risk assets could easily lose all their money on transaction charges by trading too frequently. The same investor could lose everything in a volatile market by not trading often enough or failing to monitor the market, which can change in a moment. There’s a good reason that investing is a full-time job for many people. Different kinds of investments will carry their own risk profiles. Investing in managed funds can be stable and predictable. However, they’re best for sensible financial planning because a team of professionals makes the day-to-day decisions. Many hobby investors choose to invest in cryptocurrencies, spreads, pairs, currencies, or CFDs (contracts for difference). These trades can move very quickly, so they might be exciting but carry extremely high risk — and you can even lose more than was originally invested.