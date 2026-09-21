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Higher Education

Scholarships for international students in the UK

This guide helps international students find legitimate UK scholarships by explaining how funding schemes differ, what awards typically cover versus remaining costs, where to search, and how to plan timelines, applications, and a realistic student budget.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Jonathan Rigottier
Reviewed by
Last updated

Find scholarships for international students in the UK with a realistic plan for tuition fees, deadlines, and life after arrival. Scholarship amounts, eligibility rules, and application processes can vary widely between schemes and universities. This guide focuses on legitimate funding opportunities and explains what an award may cover, which costs may still remain, where to look, and how to organise your applications and student budget.

Key takeaways

  • Where scholarships come from: Common funding sources include UK government schemes, universities, and subject departments. Build a shortlist of courses first, then check official funding pages.
  • Full scholarships: Full funding exists, but it is limited and highly competitive. Treat it as one route, not your whole plan.
  • When to start: Start months before enrolment, because course and scholarship timelines often overlap. Keep one deadline tracker for applications, offers, and visa steps.
  • What to verify: Always confirm fee status, country eligibility, offer requirements, and deadline rules on official pages. Never rely on social media posts or copied lists alone.
  • Costs that may remain: Many awards only reduce tuition fees and do not cover the full cost of living in GBP. Plan for deposits, housing, transport, and day-to-day spending.

Wise for managing scholarship and study funds in GBP

Scholarships often reduce tuition but leave deposits, rent, and day-to-day costs to cover, sometimes while your money is still abroad. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies into GBP and track fees before you move or pay.

No commitment required

What scholarships are available for international students in the UK?

UK scholarships for international students usually fall into six main groups: government schemes, university-wide awards, department or subject awards, merit scholarships, sanctuary or access awards, and disability-related support. They do not all work the same way, so the key question is not just whether money is available, but what kind of support it is.

Postgraduate scholarships in the UK for international students are usually easier to find than undergraduate awards. In practice, that means undergraduate scholarships for international students in the UK are often smaller or narrower, while taught master’s and doctoral applicants may see more named schemes, including Chevening Scholarship, Commonwealth Scholarship routes, and university-specific master’s funding.

Scholarship typeWho it suitsWhat it may coverWhere to verify details
Government schemeHigh-achieving postgraduate applicants, often by countryTuition fees, living costs, or a full packageOfficial scheme page
University-wide awardApplicants to one universityFee discount, bursary, or tuition grantUniversity international funding page
Subject-specific scholarshipStudents in a named course or facultyPart of fees, materials, or research costsDepartment or faculty page
Merit awardStrong academic or extracurricular applicantsPartial fee reductionScholarship terms and admissions page
Sanctuary or access scholarshipRefugees, asylum seekers, or displaced studentsFee waiver, maintenance support, or bothUniversity access or sanctuary page
Disability-related supportStudents with a disability or long-term conditionExtra support costs or targeted bursaryUniversity disability and funding pages

If you are still comparing courses, cities, and timelines, start with Studying in the UK.

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Higher Education

Studying in the UK

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Who is eligible, and how do UK scholarship rules usually work?

Eligibility usually starts with your fee status, which is the university’s decision on whether you pay home or overseas tuition fees. Many university scholarships available to international students in the UK are only open to applicants classed as overseas fee payers, and some also require applicants to be self-funded rather than sponsored by a government or employer.

Nationality, country of residence, course level, subject, grades, and offer stage can all change the result. Many international students are not eligible for standard UK student finance, so scholarships, fee waivers, and personal funding often need to work together instead of replacing each other.

Checklist before you apply:

  • Confirm your fee status and course level.
  • Check the nationality or country list for the award.
  • See whether the scholarship is only for self-funded students.
  • Check whether you need an offer, or even a firm acceptance, before applying.
  • Gather the required documents and exact deadline before you start.

Where should you look for legitimate scholarships?

Start with your course and university shortlist, not with a random search result. Once you know which institutions interest you, compare their funding pages alongside Guide to higher education: universities in the UK, then narrow by nationality, subject, and study level.

  1. British Council Study UK, for UK-wide scholarships, country-specific opportunities, and undergraduate and postgraduate guidance.
  2. UCAS, for a practical overview of scholarships, grants, bursaries, and how universities structure awards.
  3. UKCISA, for funding rules, fee-status context, and student finance guidance for international students.
  4. GOV.UK, for official information on postgraduate scholarship routes such as Chevening, Commonwealth, and Marshall.
  5. Official university funding pages, because this is where you will usually find the live criteria, application form, and payment terms.

How to verify a scholarship:

  • Check that the website uses an official university, charity, or government domain.
  • Look for named eligibility rules, deadlines, and contact details.
  • If anything is unclear, email the university international office or scholarship team directly.
  • Treat upfront fees, vague guarantees, and unsolicited social media messages as warning signs.
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Higher Education

Guide to higher education: universities in the UK

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How do you apply without missing key steps?

Treat how to apply for scholarships in the UK as a timeline, not a last-minute form. Course applications, scholarship deadlines, and visa planning can run in parallel, so build one tracker for all three.

What documents and timing should you prepare?

1

Shortlist your courses and note which scholarships sit beside each one.

2

Read the funding page carefully and mark whether the award needs a course offer first, or runs alongside your course application.

3

Prepare the documents most schemes ask for, including your passport, transcripts, references, personal statement, CV, English language evidence, and a portfolio or research proposal where relevant.

4

Tailor each application to the exact award, especially if it asks why you fit the course, country focus, or subject area.

5

Submit early and keep copies of every form, attachment, and confirmation email.

6

Once offers start coming in, line up your funding plan with Student visas in the UK so tuition payments, proof of funds, and travel planning do not clash.

How can you avoid scholarship scams and weak-fit applications?

  • Check the sender: Use official pages and named contacts, not anonymous messages or reposted graphics.
  • Watch for upfront fees: Being asked to pay a fee upfront is a warning sign. Check the scholarship on the university, government, charity, or provider’s official website before sharing money or personal information.
  • Match yourself to the rules: A generic personal statement will not fix the wrong country list, wrong course level, or a self-funded-only condition.
  • Look for hidden conditions: Some awards only apply after firm acceptance, or only pay towards tuition rather than cash to you.
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Visas & Immigration

Student visas in the UK

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What do scholarships usually cover, and what costs may still remain?

A scholarship might cover full tuition, part of tuition, a one-off bursary, or a package that also includes maintenance support. A common question is whether a “full scholarship” means the same thing everywhere, but in UK practice it does not, so you need to read the cost breakdown line by line.

The British Council says some UK scholarships are part-funding while others offer full-funding that covers programme fees, living expenses, and return flights. For 2026 entry, the University of Bristol listed Think Big undergraduate awards of £6,500 and £13,000 and postgraduate awards of £6,500, £13,000, and £26,000. Applications for September 2026 entry are now closed, so check the university’s current scholarship page for future funding rounds.

Cost typeOften coveredOften not coveredWhere to verify
Tuition feesSometimes in full, sometimes partlyExtra modules or repeat study costsScholarship terms and university fees page
Tuition deposit and admin chargesSometimes offset by the awardUpfront deposits before payment releaseOffer letter and payment schedule
Living costsSome national schemes include maintenanceRent top-ups, food, or local transport gapsAward benefits and student budget page
Travel and arrival costsSometimes airfare or one-off travel helpVisa fees, insurance, bedding, and setup costsScheme rules and arrival guidance
Daily study costsSometimes small bursary supportBooks, laptops, printing, and social spendingUniversity support pages

Coverage varies by award. Check the scholarship terms, university fees page, and payment schedule before relying on any item in this table.

London usually stretches a student budget much more than cities outside London, especially for rent and transport. Build a gap plan for accommodation, insurance, and day-to-day spending, and compare locations with The cost of living in the UK in 2026.

Scholarship availability, deadlines, eligibility, payment schedules, and visa-related financial rules can change, so verify current details directly with the university, scholarship provider, and GOV.UK before you commit money or accept an offer.

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About the UK

The cost of living in the UK in 2026

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Managing your student money across borders

Winning funding does not remove every money task. You may still need to pay a tuition deposit, receive support from home, convert money into GBP, or manage costs across more than one currency.

When can a Wise account be useful for international students in the UK?

A Wise account can be useful if your money is coming from abroad and you want to hold and convert currencies before spending in GBP. Opening a personal Wise account is free, but you should still check which features, eligibility rules, and charges apply to the way you plan to use it.

Wise is not a bank. It can help with cross-border money management, while a local UK bank account may still be useful for certain university administration, branch services, or day-to-day banking needs. Always check whether your university or scholarship provider can pay into your chosen account and whether any provider-specific rules apply.

  • A Wise account may be useful if family support or your own savings arrive in another currency and you need to manage them in GBP.
  • A local UK bank account may still be useful if your university asks for one, or if you want in-person service.
  • Some students use both: one option for cross-border money and one for local day-to-day banking.

Conclusion

Scholarships can make UK study more affordable, but the amount, eligibility rules, and application process vary widely. Start with your course shortlist, use official funding pages, and track scholarship, offer, and visa deadlines together. Budget for costs your award does not cover, and verify every condition before committing money or accepting an offer. Treat a scholarship as one part of a wider study and funding plan.

Sources

  • British Council Study UK: scholarship funding types, UK-wide routes, and undergraduate and postgraduate funding context, checked on 9 September 2026.
  • UCAS: scholarship, grant, and bursary guidance for international students, including application and scam-warning advice, checked on 9 September 2026.
  • UKCISA: UK student finance, fee-status, and scholarship eligibility context for international students, checked on 9 September 2026.
  • GOV.UK: official postgraduate scholarship routes and examples of costs scholarships may cover, checked on 9 September 2026.
  • University of Bristol: 2026 Think Big scholarship values, eligibility, and application status, checked on 9 September 2026.
  • Wise: Wise account information used for the cross-border money section, checked on 9 September 2026.
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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