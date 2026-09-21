Higher Education
This guide helps international students find legitimate UK scholarships by explaining how funding schemes differ, what awards typically cover versus remaining costs, where to search, and how to plan timelines, applications, and a realistic student budget.
Find scholarships for international students in the UK with a realistic plan for tuition fees, deadlines, and life after arrival. Scholarship amounts, eligibility rules, and application processes can vary widely between schemes and universities. This guide focuses on legitimate funding opportunities and explains what an award may cover, which costs may still remain, where to look, and how to organise your applications and student budget.
Scholarships often reduce tuition but leave deposits, rent, and day-to-day costs to cover, sometimes while your money is still abroad. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies into GBP and track fees before you move or pay.
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UK scholarships for international students usually fall into six main groups: government schemes, university-wide awards, department or subject awards, merit scholarships, sanctuary or access awards, and disability-related support. They do not all work the same way, so the key question is not just whether money is available, but what kind of support it is.
Postgraduate scholarships in the UK for international students are usually easier to find than undergraduate awards. In practice, that means undergraduate scholarships for international students in the UK are often smaller or narrower, while taught master’s and doctoral applicants may see more named schemes, including Chevening Scholarship, Commonwealth Scholarship routes, and university-specific master’s funding.
|Scholarship type
|Who it suits
|What it may cover
|Where to verify details
|Government scheme
|High-achieving postgraduate applicants, often by country
|Tuition fees, living costs, or a full package
|Official scheme page
|University-wide award
|Applicants to one university
|Fee discount, bursary, or tuition grant
|University international funding page
|Subject-specific scholarship
|Students in a named course or faculty
|Part of fees, materials, or research costs
|Department or faculty page
|Merit award
|Strong academic or extracurricular applicants
|Partial fee reduction
|Scholarship terms and admissions page
|Sanctuary or access scholarship
|Refugees, asylum seekers, or displaced students
|Fee waiver, maintenance support, or both
|University access or sanctuary page
|Disability-related support
|Students with a disability or long-term condition
|Extra support costs or targeted bursary
|University disability and funding pages
If you are still comparing courses, cities, and timelines, start with Studying in the UK.
Eligibility usually starts with your fee status, which is the university’s decision on whether you pay home or overseas tuition fees. Many university scholarships available to international students in the UK are only open to applicants classed as overseas fee payers, and some also require applicants to be self-funded rather than sponsored by a government or employer.
Nationality, country of residence, course level, subject, grades, and offer stage can all change the result. Many international students are not eligible for standard UK student finance, so scholarships, fee waivers, and personal funding often need to work together instead of replacing each other.
Checklist before you apply:
Start with your course and university shortlist, not with a random search result. Once you know which institutions interest you, compare their funding pages alongside Guide to higher education: universities in the UK, then narrow by nationality, subject, and study level.
How to verify a scholarship:
Treat how to apply for scholarships in the UK as a timeline, not a last-minute form. Course applications, scholarship deadlines, and visa planning can run in parallel, so build one tracker for all three.
Shortlist your courses and note which scholarships sit beside each one.
Read the funding page carefully and mark whether the award needs a course offer first, or runs alongside your course application.
Prepare the documents most schemes ask for, including your passport, transcripts, references, personal statement, CV, English language evidence, and a portfolio or research proposal where relevant.
Tailor each application to the exact award, especially if it asks why you fit the course, country focus, or subject area.
Submit early and keep copies of every form, attachment, and confirmation email.
Once offers start coming in, line up your funding plan with Student visas in the UK so tuition payments, proof of funds, and travel planning do not clash.
A scholarship might cover full tuition, part of tuition, a one-off bursary, or a package that also includes maintenance support. A common question is whether a “full scholarship” means the same thing everywhere, but in UK practice it does not, so you need to read the cost breakdown line by line.
The British Council says some UK scholarships are part-funding while others offer full-funding that covers programme fees, living expenses, and return flights. For 2026 entry, the University of Bristol listed Think Big undergraduate awards of £6,500 and £13,000 and postgraduate awards of £6,500, £13,000, and £26,000. Applications for September 2026 entry are now closed, so check the university’s current scholarship page for future funding rounds.
|Cost type
|Often covered
|Often not covered
|Where to verify
|Tuition fees
|Sometimes in full, sometimes partly
|Extra modules or repeat study costs
|Scholarship terms and university fees page
|Tuition deposit and admin charges
|Sometimes offset by the award
|Upfront deposits before payment release
|Offer letter and payment schedule
|Living costs
|Some national schemes include maintenance
|Rent top-ups, food, or local transport gaps
|Award benefits and student budget page
|Travel and arrival costs
|Sometimes airfare or one-off travel help
|Visa fees, insurance, bedding, and setup costs
|Scheme rules and arrival guidance
|Daily study costs
|Sometimes small bursary support
|Books, laptops, printing, and social spending
|University support pages
Coverage varies by award. Check the scholarship terms, university fees page, and payment schedule before relying on any item in this table.
London usually stretches a student budget much more than cities outside London, especially for rent and transport. Build a gap plan for accommodation, insurance, and day-to-day spending, and compare locations with The cost of living in the UK in 2026.
Scholarship availability, deadlines, eligibility, payment schedules, and visa-related financial rules can change, so verify current details directly with the university, scholarship provider, and GOV.UK before you commit money or accept an offer.
Winning funding does not remove every money task. You may still need to pay a tuition deposit, receive support from home, convert money into GBP, or manage costs across more than one currency.
A Wise account can be useful if your money is coming from abroad and you want to hold and convert currencies before spending in GBP. Opening a personal Wise account is free, but you should still check which features, eligibility rules, and charges apply to the way you plan to use it.
Wise is not a bank. It can help with cross-border money management, while a local UK bank account may still be useful for certain university administration, branch services, or day-to-day banking needs. Always check whether your university or scholarship provider can pay into your chosen account and whether any provider-specific rules apply.
Scholarships can make UK study more affordable, but the amount, eligibility rules, and application process vary widely. Start with your course shortlist, use official funding pages, and track scholarship, offer, and visa deadlines together. Budget for costs your award does not cover, and verify every condition before committing money or accepting an offer. Treat a scholarship as one part of a wider study and funding plan.
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