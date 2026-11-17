Top telehealth apps in Singapore at a glance
- Consider late-night surcharges and other hidden fees.
- Decide if you’re fine with one-off consults, or prefer follow-up care.
- If you plan to use insurance or employer cover, activate it before your consultation.
- If you have an eligible Cigna Global plan, its multilingual cross-border medical app may not always replace seeing a Singapore-based GP (especially if you require local referrals).
Note: All options are for non-emergency care only. This shortlist is based on official provider pages, published fees, delivery claims, service scope, and Singapore regulatory guidance.
|Provider
|Consultation and delivery fees
|Hours
|Access and delivery
|When it’s most useful
|Doctor Anywhere
|From S$27.25 (standard) to S$49.05 (from 9pm to 6am).
Free delivery. An additional S$20 fee applies per instance of redelivery or address change.
|24/7.
|GP teleconsults, referrals and niche services. Medicine delivery is typically within 3 hours.
|Useful for quick, on-demand consultations. May also use insurer or employer benefits.
|WhiteCoat
|Check the app for current consultation fees and any time-based charges.
|24/7.
|GP care, as well as additional specialist, paediatric and chronic-care routes. Medicine delivery is typically within 1.5 hours.
|Ideal if you require return consultations, particularly for family or follow-up care.
|Raffles Connect
|From S$22 nett for a 15-min consultation.
Standard delivery is free; urgent delivery costs S$30.
|24/7.
|Raffles doctors are able to issue e-documents and make specialist referrals. Medicine delivery is typically within 5 hours after payment.
|Useful if you are familiar with the Raffles network and/or want easier private-hospital follow-up.
|MaNaDr
|From S$9.50.
|24/7.
|Large doctor network. Medicine delivery is typically within 4 hours, subject to timing and availability.
|Great for flexibility.
While MaNaDr no longer holds an outpatient medical services licence, its in-app teleconsults are provided by MOH-licensed external healthcare providers.
|SATA CommHealth
|From S$13.05, on top of a medication delivery charge.
|24/7.
|Common acute and selected stable chronic care. Daytime prescriptions are usually delivered within 6 hours; overnight orders follow the next-day delivery schedule.
|A budget-friendly option for common acute conditions and medication refills.
|ReallySick.sg
|From S$11 (standard) to S$25 (PLUS+).
Medication delivery fees are charged separately.
|6am to 11:55pm daily.
|Short standard consults or longer PLUS+ consults.
|Handy if you value simple pricing and do not need a wider care platform.
|Cigna Virtual Care (Global Telehealth)
|In general, no deductible or cost-share payments are required for teleconsults, but eligibility and plan terms apply.
Note: This is not a Singapore-based medicine-delivery service.
|Around the clock. Doctors are usually available within 4 hours, depending on language and location.
|Eligible Cigna Global customers can arrange for phone or video consultations through the Cigna Wellbeing app.
|Best fit for eligible international-plan members who value multilingual, cross-border, non-emergency support.
Writer
Rebecca
Insider Tip
Always check for additional fees including medicine delivery and after-hours pricing.
Cigna Global
Enjoy peace of mind while living in Singapore with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists.
1. Doctor Anywhere
Doctor Anywhere is a teleconsultation service with 24/7 GP access, and the promise of medication delivery within 3 hours. Prices start from S$27.25 during standard hours, going up to S$49.05 from 9pm to 6am.
Depending on your symptoms, you can also ask for a GP referral to a specialist. If clinically appropriate, a digital referral memo will either be issued, or–if you’re covered by insurance–a representative from Kinship by Doctor Anywhere will contact you to arrange for your specialist appointment.
The Doctor Anywhere app also includes paid options for health screenings, mental health teleconsultations, home-based calls, and a marketplace stocked with OTC medication and health/wellness products. These generally come at an additional cost.
2. WhiteCoat
If you prefer follow-up care, WhiteCoat is worth considering. Its Singapore app combines 24/7 GP teleconsults with access to specialist care, chronic disease support, paediatrics, and mental wellness. This may be particularly useful for parents who require a teleconsultation with a paediatrician in Singapore.
For the latest consultation and delivery fees, check the WhiteCoat app. Medication delivery is typically made within 90 minutes, no matter the time of day–and you can choose your GP or take the earliest slot.
3. Raffles Connect
Raffles Medical is a familiar household name whose services include follow-up consultations. The app offers 24/7 video consultations with Raffles Medical doctors, starting from S$22 for a 15-minute consultation.
It’s ideal if you prefer continuity into the wider Raffles network, from GPs through to specialists. Medication is usually delivered within five hours after payment, but a separate S$30 delivery charge applies from 10pm to 8am.
4. MaNaDr
MaNaDr functions like a healthcare provider marketplace of sorts, with its network of 1,000+ doctors across multiple specialties. It similarly offers 24/7 services, with consultation fees starting from S$9.50 (although after-hours surcharges may apply). Medication delivery typically falls within a four-hour window, although orders placed overnight may follow a next-day schedule.
Notably, MaNaDr does not hold an outpatient medical services licence–but all in-app teleconsults are provided by MOH-licensed external healthcare providers. This also means the final price depends on your assigned doctor, and that follow-up routes may vary.
5. SATA CommHealth
SATA CommHealth is a budget-friendly option for common acute issues or medication refills for stable chronic conditions. Consultation fees start from S$13.05 with 24-hour availability, and daytime prescriptions are usually delivered within 6 hours, while overnight orders may follow the next-day delivery schedule.
SATA CommHealth is a convenient choice if you aren’t fussed about your choice of GP and the delivery window for your medication. In addition, CHAS and MediSave are not claimable for teleconsults.
6. ReallySick.sg
ReallySick.sg is favoured for its straightforward pricing, starting from S$11 for standard consultations to S$25 for a longer PLUS+ consult (with options for specialist referrals and prescription medication). Prices are generally the same even on weekends and public holidays, although medication delivery fees are charged separately.
If you intend to use ReallySick.sg, take note of its shorter operating hours: from 6:00am to 11:55pm daily. Be sure to plan ahead, because cheaper standard consults are only for medical advice and an MC, while PLUS+ includes prescriptions, a prioritised consultation window, and standard medication delivery.
7. Cigna Virtual Care through Global Telehealth
If you’re an expat with an eligible Cigna Global plan, Cigna Virtual Care can be useful for non-emergency, cross-border healthcare support. Multilingual services run around the clock, with a GP usually assigned within four hours (depending on your chosen language and location).
In general, there are no deductibles or co-share payments involved–but additional care, tests, prescriptions or local services may incur additional costs. To arrange for a teleconsult with a qualified GP, use the Cigna Wellbeing app. It’s useful if you require medical advice for non-emergency symptoms, or review medication and treatment plans.
Cigna Virtual Care may not be ideal if you need to see an SMC-registered GP or require local medical documentation or prescriptions.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about telehealth apps in Singapore
Which telehealth app is cheapest in Singapore?
Based on published daytime prices, MaNaDr is the lowest at S$9.50, followed by ReallySick.sg at S$11 and SATA CommHealth at S$13.05. Consultation fees are not always an indication of the final cost, though. Consider medicine charges and additional delivery fees, as well as top-ups for public holidays or late-night consults.
Can telehealth apps issue medical certificates in Singapore?
Yes, telehealth doctors in Singapore can issue medical certificates when medically appropriate. The decision sits with the GP, and in most cases, you will receive a scanned or digital medical certificate.
What is the best telehealth app in Singapore for expats?
For many expats, Doctor Anywhere is the easiest starting point for 24/7 GP access due to its wide acceptance among insurers. WhiteCoat is most ideal for families who may need paediatric or chronic-care follow-up, while Raffles Connect suits those who prefer a familiar household name. If you’re an eligible Cigna Global member, Cigna Virtual Care is useful for multilingual or cross-border medical advice.
Are telehealth apps in Singapore covered by insurance?
Telehealth coverage typically falls into three buckets: pure cash pay, no-pay (insurer or employer-linked access), or pay-first reimbursement. Eligible members may also have access to Cigna Virtual Care through Cigna Global Telehealth for non-emergency support across countries, but it does not replace a local app if you need Singapore-specific documentation or prescriptions.
For wider coverage, compare your local options with Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Singapore.
How do I check if a telehealth app or doctor is legitimate in Singapore?
If you are still learning how doctors and GPs in Singapore are organised, follow these steps: confirm that the provider appears in HealthHub’s licensed directory, verify the doctor through the Singapore Medical Council register, and use the official app or website rather than a third-party advert or app-store description. Make sure the clinic or service details shown in-app match the official HealthHub listing.
When should you avoid teleconsultation in Singapore?
Instead of teleconsults, call 995 or go to A&E if you experience any of the following:
- Chest pains
- Severe breathing difficulties
- Stroke-like symptoms
- Heavy bleeding
- Major injuries
- Severe abdominal pain
- Pregnancy emergencies
- Seizures
- Symptoms that are worsening rapidly
During a teleconsult, your GP may also deem your case unsuitable for remote assessment and send you to a clinic or hospital instead. If you are unsure, use Expatica’s emergency services guide for Singapore and err on the side of in-person care.
How fast is prescription delivery from Singapore telehealth apps?
Delivery speed varies by app, time of day, and location. Medication delivery can be anywhere between 90 minutes (WhiteCoat) to three hours (Doctor Anywhere), to even five hours (Raffles Connect).For late-night consults, some providers switch to next-day delivery after evening cut-off times. Always check if additional charges apply. To avoid redelivery fees, check as well if the prescribed medication needs to be received in-person.