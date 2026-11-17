Top telehealth apps in Singapore at a glance Consider late-night surcharges and other hidden fees.

Decide if you’re fine with one-off consults, or prefer follow-up care.

If you plan to use insurance or employer cover, activate it before your consultation.

If you have an eligible Cigna Global plan, its multilingual cross-border medical app may not always replace seeing a Singapore-based GP (especially if you require local referrals). Note: All options are for non-emergency care only. This shortlist is based on official provider pages, published fees, delivery claims, service scope, and Singapore regulatory guidance. Provider Consultation and delivery fees Hours Access and delivery When it’s most useful Doctor Anywhere From S$27.25 (standard) to S$49.05 (from 9pm to 6am).



Free delivery. An additional S$20 fee applies per instance of redelivery or address change. 24/7. GP teleconsults, referrals and niche services. Medicine delivery is typically within 3 hours. Useful for quick, on-demand consultations. May also use insurer or employer benefits. WhiteCoat Check the app for current consultation fees and any time-based charges. 24/7. GP care, as well as additional specialist, paediatric and chronic-care routes. Medicine delivery is typically within 1.5 hours. Ideal if you require return consultations, particularly for family or follow-up care. Raffles Connect From S$22 nett for a 15-min consultation.

Standard delivery is free; urgent delivery costs S$30. 24/7. Raffles doctors are able to issue e-documents and make specialist referrals. Medicine delivery is typically within 5 hours after payment. Useful if you are familiar with the Raffles network and/or want easier private-hospital follow-up. MaNaDr From S$9.50. 24/7. Large doctor network. Medicine delivery is typically within 4 hours, subject to timing and availability. Great for flexibility.



While MaNaDr no longer holds an outpatient medical services licence, its in-app teleconsults are provided by MOH-licensed external healthcare providers. SATA CommHealth From S$13.05, on top of a medication delivery charge. 24/7. Common acute and selected stable chronic care. Daytime prescriptions are usually delivered within 6 hours; overnight orders follow the next-day delivery schedule. A budget-friendly option for common acute conditions and medication refills. ReallySick.sg From S$11 (standard) to S$25 (PLUS+).



Medication delivery fees are charged separately. 6am to 11:55pm daily. Short standard consults or longer PLUS+ consults. Handy if you value simple pricing and do not need a wider care platform. Cigna Virtual Care (Global Telehealth) In general, no deductible or cost-share payments are required for teleconsults, but eligibility and plan terms apply.



Note: This is not a Singapore-based medicine-delivery service. Around the clock. Doctors are usually available within 4 hours, depending on language and location. Eligible Cigna Global customers can arrange for phone or video consultations through the Cigna Wellbeing app. Best fit for eligible international-plan members who value multilingual, cross-border, non-emergency support. Writer Rebecca Insider Tip Always check for additional fees including medicine delivery and after-hours pricing. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Singapore with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists. Go to website

1. Doctor Anywhere Doctor Anywhere is a teleconsultation service with 24/7 GP access, and the promise of medication delivery within 3 hours. Prices start from S$27.25 during standard hours, going up to S$49.05 from 9pm to 6am. Depending on your symptoms, you can also ask for a GP referral to a specialist. If clinically appropriate, a digital referral memo will either be issued, or–if you’re covered by insurance–a representative from Kinship by Doctor Anywhere will contact you to arrange for your specialist appointment. The Doctor Anywhere app also includes paid options for health screenings, mental health teleconsultations, home-based calls, and a marketplace stocked with OTC medication and health/wellness products. These generally come at an additional cost.

2. WhiteCoat If you prefer follow-up care, WhiteCoat is worth considering. Its Singapore app combines 24/7 GP teleconsults with access to specialist care, chronic disease support, paediatrics, and mental wellness. This may be particularly useful for parents who require a teleconsultation with a paediatrician in Singapore. For the latest consultation and delivery fees, check the WhiteCoat app. Medication delivery is typically made within 90 minutes, no matter the time of day–and you can choose your GP or take the earliest slot. Primary Care How to find a paediatrician in Singapore: 2026 guide Read more

3. Raffles Connect Raffles Medical is a familiar household name whose services include follow-up consultations. The app offers 24/7 video consultations with Raffles Medical doctors, starting from S$22 for a 15-minute consultation. It’s ideal if you prefer continuity into the wider Raffles network, from GPs through to specialists. Medication is usually delivered within five hours after payment, but a separate S$30 delivery charge applies from 10pm to 8am.

4. MaNaDr MaNaDr functions like a healthcare provider marketplace of sorts, with its network of 1,000+ doctors across multiple specialties. It similarly offers 24/7 services, with consultation fees starting from S$9.50 (although after-hours surcharges may apply). Medication delivery typically falls within a four-hour window, although orders placed overnight may follow a next-day schedule. Notably, MaNaDr does not hold an outpatient medical services licence–but all in-app teleconsults are provided by MOH-licensed external healthcare providers. This also means the final price depends on your assigned doctor, and that follow-up routes may vary.

5. SATA CommHealth SATA CommHealth is a budget-friendly option for common acute issues or medication refills for stable chronic conditions. Consultation fees start from S$13.05 with 24-hour availability, and daytime prescriptions are usually delivered within 6 hours, while overnight orders may follow the next-day delivery schedule. SATA CommHealth is a convenient choice if you aren’t fussed about your choice of GP and the delivery window for your medication. In addition, CHAS and MediSave are not claimable for teleconsults.

6. ReallySick.sg ReallySick.sg is favoured for its straightforward pricing, starting from S$11 for standard consultations to S$25 for a longer PLUS+ consult (with options for specialist referrals and prescription medication). Prices are generally the same even on weekends and public holidays, although medication delivery fees are charged separately. If you intend to use ReallySick.sg, take note of its shorter operating hours: from 6:00am to 11:55pm daily. Be sure to plan ahead, because cheaper standard consults are only for medical advice and an MC, while PLUS+ includes prescriptions, a prioritised consultation window, and standard medication delivery.