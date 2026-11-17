Key takeaways Commonly asked questions What is PayNow? PayNow is a Singapore payment service that lets you send or receive SGD with a mobile number, NRIC/FIN, UEN, VPA, or QR code. Do I need a Singapore bank app to use PayNow? Most people using standard local PayNow registration do it through a participating bank app such as DBS/POSB, OCBC, or UOB. What identifiers can be used? You will usually see a mobile number, NRIC/FIN, UEN, VPA, or a PayNow QR code. Can I use the Wise app for PayNow transactions? Eligible Wise customers with a Singapore address can receive a Wise SGD balance using a Wise VPA or PayNow QR. Eligible Wise customers with a Singapore address can also use supported routes to make PayNow payments. What should I check for before making a PayNow payment? Check the displayed recipient name (partially redacted) before sending payment. Note: Accurate as of 27 October 2026. This guide serves as general information only, and does not replace financial, legal, or tax advice. Features, limits, and eligibility can change by provider and verification status, and eligible Singapore-addressed Wise customers may see different PayNow options from bank users.

What is PayNow in Singapore? PayNow is a QR payments system embedded in various mobile banking apps in Singapore including DBS/POSB, OCBC, and UOB. It is not a standalone app. For a standard local setup, you typically need to open a participating Singapore bank account and use a supported payment app. PayNow moves Singapore dollars in real-time between local accounts using a payment infrastructure called FAST, and is designed for local payments only.

Step 1: Verify what you need for PayNow To get started, you will need the following: A participating Singapore bank account or supported app

Mobile or online banking access

The right PayNow ID for the person or business

A quick check of limits and name matching before you send What is a PayNow ID? A PayNow ID is a detail you enter or share to send or receive money. These identifiers are known as proxies and include mobile numbers, NRIC/FIN numbers, UENs, and VPAs. Mobile number: An easy way to make or receive payments from others.

NRIC/FIN: Your Singapore identity number that’s used for personal registration.

UEN: The Unique Entity Number used by businesses and some organisations.

VPA: A virtual payment address used by participating non-bank routes, including Wise VPA formats. When making payments at a merchant, you typically use a scannable PayNow QR code without having to enter the above listed proxies. Which apps and banks support PayNow? PayNow is embedded in daily banking with participating institutions and major banks in Singapore including DBS/POSB, OCBC, and UOB. These banking apps support person-to-person payments, business payments, and QR scanning for PayNow payments. Writer Reb Insider tip Many merchants display an SGQR Singapore label, rather than a standalone PayNow sign. If the PayNow logo is on that SGQR label, the merchant supports PayNow. Banking Banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats in 2026 Read more

Step 2: Register PayNow with a Singapore bank In general, you’ll need the following to register for PayNow as a Singapore expat: A Singapore bank account

Online or mobile banking access

Current mobile and FIN-linked details where required Note: Provider rules differ, and certain banks may not support FIN registration. Once you have the above, follow these steps: Open your preferred local banking app. Click on the PayNow or ‘Scan to pay’ icon on the login page. You will be prompted to log in with your credentials or using Face ID. Choose whether to link your mobile number, NRIC or FIN, or both, then select your desired bank account for making and receiving payments. Review the details, complete security checks such as OTP verification, and wait for the confirmation screen. What apps do I need to use PayNow? Each local banking app differs slightly in PayNow usage. Payment limits, two-step authentication, and cooling periods may vary too. Here’s a quick overview of the relevant apps you’ll need for each local bank provider: Bank Name of app DBS/POSB DBS digibank

(Use the PayNow or ‘Scan & pay’ options on the login page) OCBC OCBC

(Use the PayNow or ‘Scan & pay’ options on the login page) UOB UOB TMRW

(Use the PayNow or ‘Scan to pay’ options on the login page)

Step 3: Send money to a person or business After registration, you can send money for everyday expenses such as splitting dinner, paying a tutor, or reimbursing a flatmate without asking for full bank account details. Choose the recipient type in your app. Enter or scan the recipient’s PayNow details. Confirm that the displayed name is correct. (Names may be partially redacted). Key in the amount and a short reference, if needed. Confirm the transfer. Send to a mobile number, NRIC/FIN, UEN or VPA You can send payments or receive money from any PayNow-registered mobile number. The same is true if you make payment to a business, school, landlord company, or clinic–except you will instead scan a PayNow UEN QR code. VPA only comes into the picture if the recipient is using a participating non-bank payment route. In Wise, you can search for supported PayNow and Wise recipients using a mobile number, NRIC/FIN, UEN, or VPA. Always check the recipient name Before initiating a transfer, PayNow shows a partially redacted recipient name. Ensure this is accurate before confirming payment.

Step 4: Pay by scanning a PayNow QR or SGQR Many expats use PayNow at hawker centres, clinics, and smaller shops. If you see a PayNow QR code or an SGQR label with the PayNow logo, you can usually pay inside your existing app. Open your banking app and tap the scan function. Scan the code in front of you. Check the merchant or recipient name shown on screen. Enter the amount if it hasn’t been pre-filled. Confirm the payment.

What to do if the QR is static or dynamic A static QR requires you to key in the amount yourself. In the case of dynamic QR codes, the amount is automatically keyed in, so go ahead and confirm it’s correct before initiating the payment. If you’re making a bill payment or merchant payment, ensure the reference field is accurately filled in, if the seller asks for one. Making PayNow QR code payments with Wise If you’re a Wise user, you may be able to scan supported PayNow QR codes in Singapore using the app. The available payment types depend on which country your Wise account is registered in. Specifically, a Wise account registered outside Singapore can only use PayNow QR payments for businesses such as shops and service providers. These payments are capped at S$1,000 per transaction, and S$20,000 per calendar year. Writer Reb Insider tip Not all SGQR labels are PayNow-compatible. Check with the merchant before deciding on your payment method, and ensure you have sufficient funds in your Wise account.

Step 5: Receive money into your bank account or Wise SGD balance There are two common ways to receive PayNow payments. With a bank, you usually receive money through a registered proxy linked to your account. With Wise, eligible customers with a Singapore address can receive payments into a Wise SGD balance through a Wise PayNow VPA or QR code. Receive into a bank-linked PayNow proxy For the standard local route, you register your mobile number or NRIC/FIN with a participating account, then share that detail with the sender. If the payment goes through, the bank credits the linked account. A proxy can only be linked to one bank or payment account at a time, so if you change banks, you will need to update its registration. Register the proxy with your bank first

Share the exact mobile number or NRIC/FIN you used

Check your bank’s rules if you change banks or mobile numbers Receive into Wise with a VPA or PayNow QR Eligible customers with a Singapore address can receive PayNow payments into a Wise SGD balance through either a Wise PayNow VPA, or a Wise PayNow QR code.



Notably, this is different from linking a personal mobile number, NRIC/FIN, or standard UEN to Wise in the same way as a bank account. The #WISE ending identifies the VPA as a route to a Wise account, rather than a bank-linked proxy. If you have already linked a Wise VPA, a sender scanning your QR should see your partially redacted name. If you haven’t linked a VPA, they may see ‘Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd’ instead of your name, so keep this in mind. In the Wise app, open Account details under Everyday account, select Singapore dollar, and tap PayNow. Alternatively, go to your SGD balance, tap Request, and select Get PayNow QR code. If you want a VPA, link it first. Wise VPAs use a #WISE format. Share the VPA or QR code with the sender. Ask the sender to check the displayed recipient name before confirming the payment. While payments are typically credited shortly after payment, delays may occur due to checks, sender errors, or provider processing. Explore Wise SGD options

Step 6: Check fees, limits and safety before you pay or receive Making PayNow payments is usually free, but non-bank routes, transfer limits, cooling periods, and Singapore holding limits can differ.

Payment route Fees and limits to check Name check Where to verify information Bank-linked PayNow Retail transfers are generally free. Daily limits depend on your bank and customer profile. Your app should show the recipient’s registered or partially redacted name before payment. Your bank app, bank help page, or ABS PayNow page. Wise send to PayNow recipient Fees and send limits depend on the transfer route, funding method, and your Wise profile. Wise should display the recipient name when you search a supported PayNow or Wise recipient. Wise app, and the Wise Help Centre. Wise receive by VPA or QR Up to S$200,000 per transfer.



Personal Wise accounts tied to a Singapore address also have a S$20,000 equivalent holding limit across all currencies at the end of each day. A sender may see your masked name if your VPA is linked, or ‘Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd’ if it is not. Wise Help Centre and your SGD balance details. What to do if a payment is late or sent to the wrong person Most PayNow payments move quickly, but weekends, public holidays, compliance checks, incorrect details, or app security settings can affect how long a transaction takes. Always take a screenshot of the proof of payment or transfer. Check if the recipient’s details and amount sent/received are correct. If the PayNow transaction is delayed or sent to the wrong person, contact your bank or Wise quickly. Recovery is not guaranteed if you paid the wrong person, so it’s best to act fast.