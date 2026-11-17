Key takeaways Can most expats use PayLah!? Usually only if they already have an eligible DBS/POSB account, bank login access, and a Singapore mobile number.

Usually only if they already have an eligible DBS/POSB account, bank login access, and a Singapore mobile number. What are the main setup routes? DBS/POSB customers register through digibank (DBS/POSB’s digital banking login portal). Some permanent residents and eligible citizens can set up PayLah! using just their Singpass accounts.

DBS/POSB customers register through digibank (DBS/POSB’s digital banking login portal). Some permanent residents and eligible citizens can set up PayLah! using just their Singpass accounts. What is PayLah! best for? Small local transfers, supported QR payments, selected bills, and DBS-specific promotions. PayLah! is a wallet app by DBS, and is not to be confused with PayNow.

Small local transfers, supported QR payments, selected bills, and DBS-specific promotions. PayLah! is a wallet app by DBS, and is not to be confused with PayNow. What limits matter most? Linked DBS/POSB users can set a daily transfer limit of S$2,000 daily, while Singpass-registered non-DBS users can set up to S$999. New registrations and reactivations are subject to a 12-hour cooling-off cap after new setup or reactivation, and a S$100 wallet and daily transaction limit.

Linked DBS/POSB users can set a daily transfer limit of S$2,000 daily, while Singpass-registered non-DBS users can set up to S$999. New registrations and reactivations are subject to a 12-hour cooling-off cap after new setup or reactivation, and a S$100 wallet and daily transaction limit. What if I cannot use PayLah!? For eligible users, PayNow and Wise are an alternative way to send or receive SGD. Note: This article is for general information only and does not replace legal, tax, or regulated financial advice. For the latest rules and eligibility criteria, refer to official DBS PayLah! Information.

What is PayLah! and what can you do with it? PayLah! is a mobile wallet and everyday payments app by DBS, and generally involves QR code payments for merchants and bills, and money transfers between friends. It can also be used to make QR payments at selected merchants in mainland China, Thailand, Malaysia, and more. PayLah! is not to be confused with PayNow–the nation’s wider transfer system that’s used across institutions. Instead, PayLah! Is a standalone payment option that sits inside the wider mobile banking landscape in Singapore. Typically, eligibility criteria includes having an eligible DBS/POSB account, bank login access, and a Singapore-registered mobile number. In hawker centers and small shops, you may see a shared QR label called SGQR, on which various QR payment modes are accepted: PayLah!, NETS QR, PayNow, FavePay, and more.

Can expats and foreigners use PayLah? This really depends on your eligibility. You may need a DBS/POSB bank account set up first, but in other cases, using Singpass registration might suffice if you are a Singapore citizen or PR (with Singapore tax residency). For expats, some PayLah! registration routes and limitations include: Citizenship type What you need Possible registration route for PayLah! What to note Foreign resident with eligible DBS/POSB account Personal or joint-alternate account, bank login, Singapore mobile number Register via DBS/POSB digibank Mobile number must match bank records Singapore citizen or PR with no DBS/POSB account Singpass and Singapore-only tax residency, based on DBS’s stated criteria Register via Singpass Generally unavailable to expats Foreign resident with no DBS/POSB account PayLah! is unlikely to be available to you Consider using PayNow or other payment modes Having a valid Singpass ID may not be enough for PayLah! registration When it comes to age requirements, those aged 16 and above can register for PayLah! themselves, while users aged between 12 to 15 will require parental consent and assistance. Children below the age of 12 can also be registered using a parent’s Singpass and existing DBS/POSB deposit account. If you already have an eligible DBS/POSB account In addition to having an eligible DBS/POSB personal or joint-alternate account, you’ll need the DBS digibank app (for digital login to DBS/POSB) and a Singapore-registered mobile number that matches the one in your bank records. If you have none of these, first look into setting up a bank account in Singapore. If you do not have a DBS/POSB account Singapore citizens and PRs (with Singapore tax residency) can use Singpass to set up PayLah!, even without a DBS/POSB account. Unfortunately, the same doesn’t apply if you’re an expat.

How to set up PayLah! step by step Start by confirming your bank account, digibank login, and mobile number before you download the PayLah! app. 1 Check the registration route that applies to you (see below). 2 Confirm your account type, digibank access, and Singapore mobile number (which must match bank records). 3 Download the DBS PayLah! app and choose the correct registration route. 4 Complete the one-time password, or OTP, or Singpass consent steps, then set your nickname and password for future logins. 5 Review your wallet and daily limits before making your first payment. Registration route 1: Registering with DBS/POSB digibank Open PayLah!, choose Register via DBS/POSB digibank, log in with your user ID and PIN, then enter the OTP and select the linked account. Next, set your nickname, password, and mobile number. If any of these steps fail, you might be missing digibank access, using a mobile number that does not match bank records, or registering with an ineligible account type. If needed, reach out to DBS’ customer support. Registration route 2: Registering with Singpass Choose Register via Singpass, log in, and allow DBS to retrieve the listed data. Next, review your contact details, enter your employment and tax residency information, and set a password. Note: In general, Singpass registration for PayLah! is only available to Singapore citizens and PRs with Singapore tax residency status.

How to use PayLah! for everyday payments and transfers For most new users, PayLah! is particularly useful in three scenarios: sending or receiving money, making QR payments to merchants, and paying bills. To send money to another person Tap Pay on the home screen, choose the recipient from your contacts or type the mobile number, and check the displayed name and transfer method. If all looks good, enter the amount and initiate the payment. As a point of convenience, your recipient does not need to have the same app as you–so you can use PayLah! to pay a recipient who only uses PayNow, and vice versa. Always verify the name or details before sending, because incorrect transfers can be hard to reverse. To scan and pay at merchants Open the PayLah! app and press Scan, then point it at the QR code at the merchant’s booth. On login, enter the required amount if needed, review the merchant name, and tap Let’s Go. PayLah! supports QR code payments for NETS QR, PayNow QR, FavePay, and other SGQR codes. Hawker centre stalls and smaller shops may only display a single SGQR label, so check if PayLah! is accepted ahead of time. As of 12 November 2026, PayLah! is also an accepted QR payment mode at some Alipay and Weixin Pay partner merchants in mainland China–in addition to participating shops in Thailand, Malaysia, and more. To pay online and handle bills If you are making an online payment for ecommerce platforms like Shopee or similar, choose PayLah! under payment methods. A generated QR code should appear. Take a screenshot of it, then open the PayLah! app and upload it from your album to make payment. For bills, PayLah! routes you to AXS, a local bill payment network. From here, you can choose the bill type, enter the reference number, and tap Pay with DBS PayLah!. As always, ensure the merchant supports your chosen payment method, and that your wallet or linked account has sufficient funds.

What are the limits, fees, and safety rules? Daily limits, top-up, and cooling-off periods Under DBS’s current FAQs page, linked DBS/POSB users can set a daily transfer limit of up to S$2,000. Singpass-registered users without DBS/POSB accounts can set up to S$999. These are maximum limits, so check the amount set on your own account. DBS also notes that new registrations and reactivations are subject to a 12-hour cooling-off period, during which a S$100 wallet and daily transaction limit applies. This restriction does not affect users who are not DBS/POSB account holders and registered through Singpass. Checklist before using PayLah!: Confirm your daily limit in Manage Wallet

Top up your wallet, and enable auto-debit if needed

Your PayLah! account can only be registered to one mobile number

Check if your cooling-off limit applies, before making a larger first payment Common problems and how to fix them If you cannot register, first check if your account type is eligible, and whether your mobile number matches that of your banking records. If you forget your password, DBS lets digibank users reset it with their user ID and PIN, while non-digibank users can use their recovery email. If you lose your phone or suspect an unauthorised transfer, contact DBS immediately and follow official Singapore reporting guidance. Never share OTPs, PayLah! passwords, or Singpass credentials. Generally, there are no additional fees for standard NETS QR payments–but some merchants or linked services may have their own conditions, so check those before you confirm a payment.

PayLah! vs PayNow: What’s the difference? PayNow is Singapore’s national payments system and involves making payments using a mobile number or FIN and other Singapore IDs. This is not the same as PayLah!, a separate payment method that sits within DBS’ namesake wallet app. Feature PayLah! PayNow PayLah! vs PayNow DBS’ mobile wallet app Nationwide SGD transfer system Which system supports it? DBS/POSB Participating banks and major payment institutions How are funds received? Via PayLah! Wallet, in general Via registered mobile number, national ID, FIN, or other supported proxies Example use cases DBS deals, wallet spending and P2P transfers, supported QR payments Broader person-to-person and institution-to-institution transfers, merchant payments (online and offline) Which one is best for expats? For most expats, PayNow is the more versatile option, given it isn’t tied to a single wallet app. It also works across major local banks such as DBS/POSB, OCBC, and UOB, and through participating institutions such as HSBC, Standard Chartered, Citibank, and Wise. On the other hand, PayLah! is useful if you qualify for it and intend to utilise DBS-specific merchant features or promotions. Money Management How to use PayNow in Singapore (2026 expat guide) Read more