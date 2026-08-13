Bank accounts for EP holders in Singapore 2026: fees, requirements, and features

Key takeaways For many EP holders, the choice is usually between a simple local starter account, a more international bank setup, or a bridge account from a specialist provider while local onboarding catches up. We’ve got a few great ideas to compare coming right up. Product research for this comparison was checked on official provider and Singapore authority pages in August 2026. If you need the wider process first, start with How to open a bank account in Singapore, then use the shortlist below to choose your next step. Account Good for Likely opening route Key cost watch-out Cross-border fit DBS My Account All-round local starter DBS digibank, with Singpass or manual upload Check paper statement and foreign-currency cash fees Medium Wise multi-currency account Bridge option while local banking is pending Online sign-up and verification Check current limits, conversion and card rules High HSBC Everyday Global Account EP holders who want a global bank setup App, Myinfo, EasyID, or contact route Check current fee schedule and reward conditions High DBS Multiplier Settled EP holders who will salary-credit locally DBS digibank Check fall below fees which can apply monthly based on your balance Medium OCBC Singapore bank account Eligible passport holders wanting remote opening OCBC app with document review S$3,000 first deposit, then later balance rules Medium-high Writer Claire Insider Tip If you are applying with only an IPA letter and temporary housing, prepare an employer letter or accommodation proof first. Proof-of-address gaps are one of the most common reasons a workable EP case still slows down. For a wider market view beyond this EP-focused shortlist, see Banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats in 2026.

1. DBS My Account For many newcomers, DBS My Account is an all-round local option. DBS positions it clearly for foreigners, and the account itself is simple: no initial deposit, no minimum balance, and no standard service charge if you use eStatements. In practice, that matters more than a flashy bonus structure when your first priority is getting paid, paying rent, and settling everyday bills in SGD. DBS also has a dedicated new-to-Singapore route, which is why this is usually the first local account worth checking if you want a DBS account for foreigners in Singapore. Quick facts Good if you want a straightforward everyday account for salary access and local spending

Can be opened through DBS digibank, either with Singpass or by uploading documents manually

Singpass and Myinfo, the government data-sharing service tied to your digital ID, can reduce form-filling and paperwork

Without Singpass, DBS says you should prepare your passport, valid pass or IPA, proof of address, and proof of tax residency

Once live, it is well suited to PayNow and FAST for daily transfers and reimbursements

It usually suits you better than DBS Multiplier if you need function first and optimisation later One thing worth knowing is that this is still a local bank onboarding process, not a guaranteed quick fix. If your address records are not updated, or your manual documents do not line up cleanly, review can still take longer than you expect.

2. Wise multi-currency account Wise is a clear bridge option in this list. It is not a bank account, but rather a digital specialist multi-currency account that can help with cross currency needs. Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. is licensed by MAS for payment services in Singapore. It may come in handy if your local bank setup is delayed but you still need SGD details, foreign currency balances, and a practical way to send money home for example. This is different from building a full local bank relationship with DBS, OCBC, or UOB. Wise might suit you as a stopgap or companion account, especially if your first-month problem is cross-border money management rather than branch access, salary-credit perks, or every local banking feature. Quick facts Useful if you need SGD details and multi-currency flexibility in one place

Can work well for holding, receiving, sending, and converting money across currencies

Often makes more sense as a bridge or companion account than as a full replacement for local banking

May be especially practical if a major local bank is still reviewing your documents

Employer payroll acceptance can vary, so confirm before relying on it for salary

Check current Singapore availability, limits, and card features on Wise’s official pages before you apply If your main concern is settling local life while keeping overseas finances moving, this can be one of the best multi-currency account Singapore options to review early. Open a Wise account For a fuller practical walkthrough, see the Expatica guide on How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat.

3. HSBC Everyday Global Account HSBC Everyday Global Account Singapore options may appeal most if you expect regular international transfers or want a bank with a stronger cross-border feel from day one. HSBC positions this account around multi-currency use, app-based access, and international banking support. The trade-off is that it is not automatically the easiest first local account for every EP holder. If your only goal is a simple salary-and-bills setup, DBS My Account is usually easier to decode. If your immediate problem is temporary cross-border flexibility, Wise is lighter. Quick facts New customers can apply online, via the app, with HSBC EasyID, or through a contact route

If you hold a valid FIN and live in Singapore, HSBC says you may need to upload your passport and proof of address

Myinfo can speed up some resident applications, while EasyID is the fallback for others

Some HSBC pages lean toward Premier and reward-linked positioning, so check whether the version you want fits ordinary day-to-day use Choose HSBC if you want a bank-led international setup. Choose DBS if you mostly want the simplest local starter account.

4. DBS Multiplier Account DBS Multiplier might suit you once your Singapore setup is already stable and you plan to receive salary locally into the account. Its main value comes from rewarding income plus activity across categories such as card or PayLah! spend, home loan, insurance, or investments. That makes it a different decision from opening your first working account. If you are still sorting payroll timing, proof of address, or pass documents, Multiplier can be the wrong first pick even if the headline benefits look attractive. A common mistake is chasing a bonus-interest structure before your salary account as a Singapore expat is actually working. Quick facts Might suit EP holders who expect regular salary credit or another recognised income stream

Usually more useful after you have already settled into local banking routines

Current service charge can apply if your average daily balance stays below S$3,000, although DBS currently waives it for younger customers under its published age rules

You normally need income plus at least one more eligible category to get the stronger value

Good second-stage account for optimisation, weaker first-stage account for low-friction onboarding If you are not sure whether to start with this or My Account, the key question is simple: do you need a smooth landing, or do you need an account that rewards an already-settled pattern?