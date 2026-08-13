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Bank accounts for EP holders in Singapore 2026: fees, requirements, and features

The best bank accounts for EP holders in Singapore are usually not the ones with the loudest promotions. If you are newly arrived on an Employment Pass, the real problem is often opening friction, not just features.

writer

Updated 13-8-2026

A Singapore bank account for an EP holder usually has to be ready to receive salary, and pay for rent, bills, and day-to-day spending quickly. That gets harder if you only have an In-Principle Approval (IPA) letter, a fresh FIN (Foreigner Identification Number), temporary housing, or no Singpass yet.

This guide compares the strongest options using the factors that matter most in practice: eligibility, opening friction, fees, and cross-border fit. 

This guide is for information only, not legal, immigration or financial advice.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

For many EP holders, the choice is usually between a simple local starter account, a more international bank setup, or a bridge account from a specialist provider while local onboarding catches up. We’ve got a few great ideas to compare coming right up.

Product research for this comparison was checked on official provider and Singapore authority pages in August 2026. If you need the wider process first, start with How to open a bank account in Singapore, then use the shortlist below to choose your next step.

AccountGood forLikely opening routeKey cost watch-outCross-border fit
DBS My AccountAll-round local starterDBS digibank, with Singpass or manual uploadCheck paper statement and foreign-currency cash feesMedium
Wise multi-currency accountBridge option while local banking is pendingOnline sign-up and verificationCheck current limits, conversion and card rulesHigh
HSBC Everyday Global AccountEP holders who want a global bank setupApp, Myinfo, EasyID, or contact routeCheck current fee schedule and reward conditionsHigh
DBS MultiplierSettled EP holders who will salary-credit locallyDBS digibankCheck fall below fees which can apply monthly based on your balance Medium
OCBC Singapore bank accountEligible passport holders wanting remote openingOCBC app with document reviewS$3,000 first deposit, then later balance rulesMedium-high
image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider Tip

If you are applying with only an IPA letter and temporary housing, prepare an employer letter or accommodation proof first. Proof-of-address gaps are one of the most common reasons a workable EP case still slows down.

For a wider market view beyond this EP-focused shortlist, see Banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats in 2026.

1. DBS My Account

For many newcomers, DBS My Account is an all-round local option. DBS positions it clearly for foreigners, and the account itself is simple: no initial deposit, no minimum balance, and no standard service charge if you use eStatements.

In practice, that matters more than a flashy bonus structure when your first priority is getting paid, paying rent, and settling everyday bills in SGD. DBS also has a dedicated new-to-Singapore route, which is why this is usually the first local account worth checking if you want a DBS account for foreigners in Singapore.

Quick facts

  • Good if you want a straightforward everyday account for salary access and local spending
  • Can be opened through DBS digibank, either with Singpass or by uploading documents manually
  • Singpass and Myinfo, the government data-sharing service tied to your digital ID, can reduce form-filling and paperwork
  • Without Singpass, DBS says you should prepare your passport, valid pass or IPA, proof of address, and proof of tax residency
  • Once live, it is well suited to PayNow and FAST for daily transfers and reimbursements
  • It usually suits you better than DBS Multiplier if you need function first and optimisation later

One thing worth knowing is that this is still a local bank onboarding process, not a guaranteed quick fix. If your address records are not updated, or your manual documents do not line up cleanly, review can still take longer than you expect.

2. Wise multi-currency account

Wise is a clear bridge option in this list. It is not a bank account, but rather a digital specialist multi-currency account that can help with cross currency needs. Wise Asia-Pacific Pte. Ltd. is licensed by MAS for payment services in Singapore.

It may come in handy if your local bank setup is delayed but you still need SGD details, foreign currency balances, and a practical way to send money home for example.

This is different from building a full local bank relationship with DBS, OCBC, or UOB. Wise might suit you as a stopgap or companion account, especially if your first-month problem is cross-border money management rather than branch access, salary-credit perks, or every local banking feature.

Quick facts

  • Useful if you need SGD details and multi-currency flexibility in one place
  • Can work well for holding, receiving, sending, and converting money across currencies
  • Often makes more sense as a bridge or companion account than as a full replacement for local banking
  • May be especially practical if a major local bank is still reviewing your documents
  • Employer payroll acceptance can vary, so confirm before relying on it for salary
  • Check current Singapore availability, limits, and card features on Wise’s official pages before you apply

If your main concern is settling local life while keeping overseas finances moving, this can be one of the best multi-currency account Singapore options to review early. 

Open a Wise account

For a fuller practical walkthrough, see the Expatica guide on How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat.

3. HSBC Everyday Global Account

HSBC Everyday Global Account Singapore options may appeal most if you expect regular international transfers or want a bank with a stronger cross-border feel from day one. HSBC positions this account around multi-currency use, app-based access, and international banking support.

The trade-off is that it is not automatically the easiest first local account for every EP holder. If your only goal is a simple salary-and-bills setup, DBS My Account is usually easier to decode. If your immediate problem is temporary cross-border flexibility, Wise is lighter. 

Quick facts

  • New customers can apply online, via the app, with HSBC EasyID, or through a contact route
  • If you hold a valid FIN and live in Singapore, HSBC says you may need to upload your passport and proof of address
  • Myinfo can speed up some resident applications, while EasyID is the fallback for others
  • Some HSBC pages lean toward Premier and reward-linked positioning, so check whether the version you want fits ordinary day-to-day use

Choose HSBC if you want a bank-led international setup. Choose DBS if you mostly want the simplest local starter account.

4. DBS Multiplier Account

DBS Multiplier might suit you once your Singapore setup is already stable and you plan to receive salary locally into the account. Its main value comes from rewarding income plus activity across categories such as card or PayLah! spend, home loan, insurance, or investments.

That makes it a different decision from opening your first working account. If you are still sorting payroll timing, proof of address, or pass documents, Multiplier can be the wrong first pick even if the headline benefits look attractive. A common mistake is chasing a bonus-interest structure before your salary account as a Singapore expat is actually working.

Quick facts

  • Might suit EP holders who expect regular salary credit or another recognised income stream
  • Usually more useful after you have already settled into local banking routines
  • Current service charge can apply if your average daily balance stays below S$3,000, although DBS currently waives it for younger customers under its published age rules
  • You normally need income plus at least one more eligible category to get the stronger value
  • Good second-stage account for optimisation, weaker first-stage account for low-friction onboarding

If you are not sure whether to start with this or My Account, the key question is simple: do you need a smooth landing, or do you need an account that rewards an already-settled pattern?

5. OCBC Singapore bank account bundle

OCBC’s remote-opening route is useful because it addresses a specific relocation problem, opening a Singapore account before or very early after arrival. But it is tightly limited. The route is for people aged 18 and above who hold e-passports from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, or mainland China.

For readers who fit that group, it can be genuinely helpful. OCBC says the bundle includes a Statement Savings Account in SGD and a Global Savings Account in USD. You also need relocation proof, such as a Singapore employment offer letter, school admission letter, ICA IPA letter, housing proof, or a valid Singapore government-issued pass.

Quick facts

  • Might suit a narrower group of EP holders who fit the passport rules
  • Remote opening is app-based, but approval still depends on document review
  • Your first deposit must be S$3,000 or more, from a bank account in your own name, within 90 days
  • The non-resident Statement Savings Account has a minimum balance rule, and the S$10 fall-below fee is only waived for the first 12 months
  • This is useful if you qualify, but it is not a universal pre-arrival route for all foreigners
image of insider

Writer

Claire

Insider Tip

Some pre-arrival or remote account routes in Singapore are nationality-specific, so do not assume that a friend’s smooth app-based experience will apply to your passport or document set.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about bank accounts for EP holders in Singapore

Can EP holders open a bank account in Singapore without Singpass?

Yes, some EP holders can open a bank account in Singapore without Singpass. Singpass usually makes the process easier, but banks may still offer manual routes if you provide your passport, valid pass or IPA, proof of address, and other supporting documents. If you need to open a bank account in Singapore without Singpass, expect more uploads and a slower review.

What documents do foreigners usually need to open a bank account in Singapore?

Exact requirements vary by bank and can change, so check the current provider list before you apply. You’ll often be asked for:

    • Bank-specific extras, such as an employer letter, local contact details, or study documents

    • Passport

    • Valid pass or IPA letter

    • Proof of Singapore residential address

    • Proof of tax residency, if requested

    • Bank-specific extras, such as an employer letter, local contact details, or study documents

Can I open a Singapore bank account before I arrive?

Sometimes, but only through specific routes and usually only if they meet nationality, passport, and document rules set by the bank. Many EP holders will still need extra checks or local evidence before the account is fully usable.

Which account is best if I need to send money home regularly?

If your main need is local salary and bills, a major local bank may still be the better base account. If you convert and transfer money abroad often, a multi-currency option may be more practical, but compare both transfer fees and exchange-rate treatment carefully.

For the bigger picture, see our guide on International money transfers in Singapore.

Can I get paid in Singapore without a local bank account?

Sometimes, but it depends on your employer’s payroll rules and what account details they accept. Some EP holders use SGD details from a multi-currency account as a temporary workaround, but you should confirm this with your employer before relying on it for salary, or recurring rent payments.

Is Wise a bank account in Singapore?

No. Wise is better described as a multi-currency account. Wise’s Singapore payment services are provided by an MAS-regulated Wise entity licensed under the Payment Services Act in Singapore, but that is different from being a bank, so bank deposit insurance and full bank features should not be assumed. For a fuller product breakdown, read Wise Review Singapore 2026.

This guide is for general information only. Eligibility, fees, product features, and verification steps can change, so confirm the latest Singapore terms with the provider before you apply.

Useful resources

Last checked 4th August 2026

Author

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

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