Credit bureau report in Singapore (2026): what it is, what it shows, and how to get it

Key takeaways A credit bureau report in Singapore is a record of local credit activity from participating lenders and relevant public sources, such as bankruptcy information from the Insolvency and Public Trustee’s Office (IPTO).

Lenders may use the report and a bureau score, but they still apply their own checks on income, debt, residency status, and internal policy.

Start with the official CBS consumer page to check how to request your report, especially if you are overseas or newly arrived, because the access route can differ by location.

You may be eligible for a free report if you request it within 30 days of a participating lender approving or rejecting your credit application.

If you spot an error, raise it through the bureau’s official process and keep copies of your supporting documents.

Having little or no Singapore credit history is different from bad credit, but it can still make first-time approval harder.

What a credit bureau report is in Singapore A credit bureau report is a record of your local borrowing history and related credit data. In Singapore, a consumer credit report usually refers to one issued by Credit Bureau Singapore, which collects information from participating financial institutions and relevant public records. The report shows the kind of credit behaviour lenders may review, such as recent credit enquiries, repayment patterns, outstanding balances, and records of payment defaults. CBS also calculates a credit score using the available credit data. Lenders may use the report and score when assessing applications, but each financial institution makes its own lending decision. Imagine you have just moved to Singapore and apply for a first local credit card. If you have little or no local credit history yet, the report may provide limited information to help the bank assess your application, so they’ll also look at your salary, residency status, and existing financial commitments. Credit Bureau Singapore, your score, and who checks the report Credit Bureau Singapore is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Credit Bureau Act 2016. Singapore’s major banks may use credit bureau data alongside their own checks when you apply for credit. The CBS score helps lenders assess credit risk, but it is only one factor. Lenders also consider income, current debt, employment history, visa or residency status, and their own internal policy. Checking your own report does not affect your score, according to MoneySense, Singapore’s national financial education programme. However, multiple fresh credit applications in a short period may indicate increased credit risk.

What your report shows and how to read it The exact layout can vary, but a Credit Bureau Singapore credit report usually contains personal details, credit account information, and indicators lenders may use to assess creditworthiness. First, make sure the report belongs to you. Then check the sections most likely to affect a new application, including: Personal details: Your name, identification details, and recent addresses help identify you and match your credit records.

Your name, identification details, and recent addresses help identify you and match your credit records. Score or risk grade: CBS explains that bureau scores run from 1,000 to 2,000, with risk grades from AA to HH showing how risky a borrower may appear. Not all reports have a score.

CBS explains that bureau scores run from 1,000 to 2,000, with risk grades from AA to HH showing how risky a borrower may appear. Not all reports have a score. Account status history: This shows whether payments were current, late, restructured, or closed over the past 12 months.

This shows whether payments were current, late, restructured, or closed over the past 12 months. Previous enquiries: These are checks made after applications or lender reviews, and a cluster of recent applications can raise concern. Enquiry records are generally retained for two years.

These are checks made after applications or lender reviews, and a cluster of recent applications can raise concern. Enquiry records are generally retained for two years. Default and bankruptcy records: These sections may show reported payment defaults and bankruptcy proceedings. How long the information remains on your report depends on the type of record.

These sections may show reported payment defaults and bankruptcy proceedings. How long the information remains on your report depends on the type of record. Aggregated balances and instalments: These sections show how much credit you are already managing. If you are new to Singapore, a thin file can be normal. You may have very little local data, or not yet have enough recent activity for a full score. What to do if you spot an error Check the entry carefully and note exactly what looks wrong. Contact Credit Bureau Singapore via email, phone or in person. Keep copies of relevant evidence, such as letters, screenshots, bank statements, payment receipts, and any bank correspondence. Watch for the outcome. After verifying your identity, the bureau will refer the dispute to the institution that supplied the information, mark the item as disputed during review, and send an updated report if the record is corrected.

How to get your credit bureau report in Singapore You can request your credit report directly from Credit Bureau Singapore through its office, website, or a participating SingPost branch if you’re in Singapore. If you’re overseas, the application process differs. Follow these steps to apply online: 1 Decide why you need the report, for example before a first card application or after a rejection. 2 Visit the CBS website and select Access my report. 3 Log in to your Singpass account. 4 Follow the online instructions to verify your identity. You may need to provide a selfie and a copy of your ID. 5 Pay $8 SGD for your report or check whether you’re eligible for a free report. 6 Review the report as soon as you receive it, starting with identity details, recent enquiries, repayment history, and any default markers. 7 Save a copy and only apply for new credit after you understand what the file says. If you need a broader Singapore money setup before you apply for local credit, How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat 2026 explains one way to manage day-to-day spending and cross-border money in the meantime. Free vs paid options, and what to bring Route Possible cost Likely eligibility What you may need Direct purchase from CBS SG$8 before GST Anyone who meets the current ID checks Identification and any details required by CBS Free report after a credit application Free ig eligible Individuals who applied for a loan or credit card through a CBS-approved member and request the report within 30 days of approval or rejection Approval or rejection letter and identification If you are overseas or newly arrived in Singapore This is where many expats hit friction. CBS currently says readers accessing its site from outside Singapore should email [email protected], use the subject line “Credit Report Application from Overseas”, and expect processing to take up to 5 business days. Foreign residents applying from overseas may be asked for a self-portrait with ID, passports used during their Singapore residency, and, if relevant, an Employment Pass copy.