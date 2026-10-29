Credit bureau report in Singapore (2026): what it is, what it shows, and how to get it

This guide covers what the report is, how to get it, how to dispute an error, and what newcomers can do if they have no local credit history. If you are still setting up your finances, How to open a bank account in Singapore in 2026 covers the banking steps that often come first.
The information provided is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or guarantee credit approval. Official facts were checked against Credit Bureau Singapore on 26 October 2026. CBS rules, fees, and access channels can change, so confirm the latest details before you apply.
Spend in SGD while you build local ties
No Singapore credit history yet? The Wise card can cover everyday spending while you get set up, but it’s a debit card and won’t build a Singapore credit file.
- Spend in SGD and other currencies with a debit card linked to your Wise account.
- Add the card to your digital wallet and pay online or in store.
- Manage day-to-day money while you wait to qualify for a local credit card.
Key takeaways
- A credit bureau report in Singapore is a record of local credit activity from participating lenders and relevant public sources, such as bankruptcy information from the Insolvency and Public Trustee’s Office (IPTO).
- Lenders may use the report and a bureau score, but they still apply their own checks on income, debt, residency status, and internal policy.
- Start with the official CBS consumer page to check how to request your report, especially if you are overseas or newly arrived, because the access route can differ by location.
- You may be eligible for a free report if you request it within 30 days of a participating lender approving or rejecting your credit application.
- If you spot an error, raise it through the bureau’s official process and keep copies of your supporting documents.
- Having little or no Singapore credit history is different from bad credit, but it can still make first-time approval harder.
What a credit bureau report is in Singapore
A credit bureau report is a record of your local borrowing history and related credit data. In Singapore, a consumer credit report usually refers to one issued by Credit Bureau Singapore, which collects information from participating financial institutions and relevant public records.
The report shows the kind of credit behaviour lenders may review, such as recent credit enquiries, repayment patterns, outstanding balances, and records of payment defaults. CBS also calculates a credit score using the available credit data. Lenders may use the report and score when assessing applications, but each financial institution makes its own lending decision.
Imagine you have just moved to Singapore and apply for a first local credit card. If you have little or no local credit history yet, the report may provide limited information to help the bank assess your application, so they’ll also look at your salary, residency status, and existing financial commitments.
Credit Bureau Singapore, your score, and who checks the report
Credit Bureau Singapore is licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Credit Bureau Act 2016. Singapore’s major banks may use credit bureau data alongside their own checks when you apply for credit.
The CBS score helps lenders assess credit risk, but it is only one factor. Lenders also consider income, current debt, employment history, visa or residency status, and their own internal policy.
Checking your own report does not affect your score, according to MoneySense, Singapore’s national financial education programme. However, multiple fresh credit applications in a short period may indicate increased credit risk.
What your report shows and how to read it
The exact layout can vary, but a Credit Bureau Singapore credit report usually contains personal details, credit account information, and indicators lenders may use to assess creditworthiness. First, make sure the report belongs to you. Then check the sections most likely to affect a new application, including:
- Personal details: Your name, identification details, and recent addresses help identify you and match your credit records.
- Score or risk grade: CBS explains that bureau scores run from 1,000 to 2,000, with risk grades from AA to HH showing how risky a borrower may appear. Not all reports have a score.
- Account status history: This shows whether payments were current, late, restructured, or closed over the past 12 months.
- Previous enquiries: These are checks made after applications or lender reviews, and a cluster of recent applications can raise concern. Enquiry records are generally retained for two years.
- Default and bankruptcy records: These sections may show reported payment defaults and bankruptcy proceedings. How long the information remains on your report depends on the type of record.
- Aggregated balances and instalments: These sections show how much credit you are already managing.
If you are new to Singapore, a thin file can be normal. You may have very little local data, or not yet have enough recent activity for a full score.
What to do if you spot an error
- Check the entry carefully and note exactly what looks wrong.
- Contact Credit Bureau Singapore via email, phone or in person.
- Keep copies of relevant evidence, such as letters, screenshots, bank statements, payment receipts, and any bank correspondence.
- Watch for the outcome. After verifying your identity, the bureau will refer the dispute to the institution that supplied the information, mark the item as disputed during review, and send an updated report if the record is corrected.
How to get your credit bureau report in Singapore
You can request your credit report directly from Credit Bureau Singapore through its office, website, or a participating SingPost branch if you’re in Singapore. If you’re overseas, the application process differs. Follow these steps to apply online:
Decide why you need the report, for example before a first card application or after a rejection.
Visit the CBS website and select Access my report.
Log in to your Singpass account.
Follow the online instructions to verify your identity. You may need to provide a selfie and a copy of your ID.
Pay $8 SGD for your report or check whether you’re eligible for a free report.
Review the report as soon as you receive it, starting with identity details, recent enquiries, repayment history, and any default markers.
Save a copy and only apply for new credit after you understand what the file says.
If you need a broader Singapore money setup before you apply for local credit, How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat 2026 explains one way to manage day-to-day spending and cross-border money in the meantime.
Free vs paid options, and what to bring
|Route
|Possible cost
|Likely eligibility
|What you may need
|Direct purchase from CBS
|SG$8 before GST
|Anyone who meets the current ID checks
|Identification and any details required by CBS
|Free report after a credit application
|Free ig eligible
|Individuals who applied for a loan or credit card through a CBS-approved member and request the report within 30 days of approval or rejection
|Approval or rejection letter and identification
If you are overseas or newly arrived in Singapore
This is where many expats hit friction. CBS currently says readers accessing its site from outside Singapore should email [email protected], use the subject line “Credit Report Application from Overseas”, and expect processing to take up to 5 business days.
Foreign residents applying from overseas may be asked for a self-portrait with ID, passports used during their Singapore residency, and, if relevant, an Employment Pass copy.
What affects your credit score in Singapore
Your score is built from behaviour over time, so steady habits matter more than quick fixes, but here are some factors that can affect your credit score:
- Repayment history: Late or missed payments can lower your score.
- Credit utilisation: The amount you owe relative to your available credit can affect your score. A high balance may indicate greater credit risk.
- Recent applications: Several card or loan applications close together can signal increased borrowing needs and higher credit risk.
- Length of history: A longer local record of clean payments usually helps more than a brand new file.
- Number of open facilities: More open credit lines can increase perceived risk, especially if balances are already high.
- Serious delinquency markers: Defaults, restructured debt, or bankruptcy-related records can weigh heavily.
For example, if a newcomer applies for three cards within two weeks after landing in Singapore, the repeated credit applications can make the next lender more cautious. This does not guarantee a lower score or a rejected application, but recent application activity can affect how lenders assess risk.
What newcomers can do if they have no local credit history yet
A new arrival to Singapore may be financially solid and still struggle with credit approval. The issue is not bad behaviour on record. It is that lenders have less local evidence to work with, so they may lean more heavily on pass type, income, length of employment, and internal policy.
Open the right local account, keep your passport, FIN or pass documents, proof of address, and payslips organised, and avoid sending applications to several banks at once. If you are still choosing a local setup, Bank accounts for EP holders in Singapore 2026: fees, requirements, and features can help you compare practical starting points.
Then build in stages. Use credit only when you are more likely to meet the bank’s document and income rules, pay every credit bill on time, and review your report again after a period of steady local financial activity. Local banks can each set their own rules for foreigners, so it is worth checking whether your visa type, salary, and remaining employment term fit the product before you apply.
Writer
Rebecca Low
Insider Tip
If your report shows little or no credit activity even though you’ve used credit in Singapore, check that your personal details and FIN or NRIC are matched correctly. Some expats have reported problems when credit history was linked to their passport rather than their NRIC.
Credit cards, secured cards, and debit card alternatives for newcomers
|Path
|When it may fit
|What to watch
|Standard credit card
|You already meet the bank’s income and document rules
|Approval can still be hard with a very thin local file
|Secured or lower-barrier option
|You want a simpler first step into local credit
|Terms, deposit rules, and availability vary by bank
|Debit card alternative, such as Wise
|You need a practical spending tool before local credit is realistic
|It is not a credit card and does not build Singapore credit history
If you are not yet ready for a local credit card, the Wise card can work as a debit card alternative for everyday SGD spending, digital wallet use, and online payments while you build local banking relationships. It should not be treated as a credit builder or a substitute for a secured or standard credit card if your goal is to build a Singapore credit file.
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about credit bureau reports in Singapore
How much does a credit bureau report cost in Singapore?
As of October 2026, it costs SG$8 before GST to obtain a credit report from CBS. Fees can change, though, so check the current Credit Bureau Singapore page before you apply.
Can I get a free credit bureau report in Singapore?
Yes. If you apply for a loan or credit card through a CBS-approved member, you can request a free report within 30 days after your application is approved or rejected. You can apply online or visit the CBS office with your approval or rejection notification and NRIC
What is a good credit score in Singapore?
CBS uses a credit score on a 1,000 to 2,000 scale, together with risk grades from AA to HH. Higher scores and stronger grades generally help, but lenders still apply their own cut-offs and internal checks, so a good score does not guarantee approval.
Can expats get a credit card in Singapore with no local credit history?
Sometimes, yes. Approval can depend on the bank’s policy, your visa type, income, job history, and documents, so some expats start with a simpler product like a secured credit card or use a debit alternative while they build local financial history.
How do I dispute an error on my credit report in Singapore?
Contact the bureau through the current official dispute route and send the documents that support your case. Keep copies of everything, and check the latest dispute or escalation path on official sources if the issue is not resolved.
Sources
- Credit Bureau Singapore – For the official route to obtain a consumer credit report and check current access instructions.
- Credit Bureau Singapore consumer report page – For the current consumer application route, including the special overseas instructions currently shown to users outside Singapore.
- Credit Bureau Act 2016 – To understand your legal rights when requesting a credit report.
- MoneySense: Credit reports and creditworthiness – For a government-backed explanation of scores, disputes, and credit habits.
- MAS: Licensing for Credit Bureaus – For the Credit Bureau Act context and MAS oversight.
- MAS Financial Institutions Directory – If you want to confirm current licensing details.
- FIDReC for financial dispute-resolution context.
- Credit Counselling Singapore – If you need help with debt management or repayment stress.
- ABS consumer and payments resources – For wider local banking and payments information.