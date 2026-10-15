Best money changers in Singapore for expats in 2026

Whether you’re swapping SGD for MYR before a weekend in Johor Bahru, picking up travel cash before Changi, or converting leftover notes after a move, the quickest option is not always the smartest one. In Singapore, rate gaps can look small on common pairs, then widen once timing, stock, and convenience change. This guide compares the main money changer clusters, heartland options, major local bank alternatives, and when to use Wise instead.



Note: This article is for general information only, and does not serve as personal financial advice. Always recheck rates, stock, opening hours, and licence status before you travel. International money transfers with Wise Make cross-border payments easier with Wise. You get transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. Use Wise to hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies.

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Key takeaways CBD cash exchange: The Arcade is the easiest place to compare several counters in one stop, especially for common pairs and larger weekday exchanges.

The Arcade is the easiest place to compare several counters in one stop, especially for common pairs and larger weekday exchanges. Late-opening needs: Mustafa is a practical choice when timing matters more than chasing the tightest daytime quote, but be sure to check opening hours before you head down.

Mustafa is a practical choice when timing matters more than chasing the tightest daytime quote, but be sure to check opening hours before you head down. SGD to MYR: This is one of the most actively compared pairs in Singapore, so it is worth checking a city cluster against a convenient east-side or neighbourhood counter on the day.

This is one of the most actively compared pairs in Singapore, so it is worth checking a city cluster against a convenient east-side or neighbourhood counter on the day. Heartland convenience: Paya Lebar, Bedok, and Jurong Point can be the smarter choice if you live or commute near those neighourhoods, and only need a standard regional pair.

Paya Lebar, Bedok, and Jurong Point can be the smarter choice if you live or commute near those neighourhoods, and only need a standard regional pair. Major local banks: DBS, UOB, and OCBC are straightforward choices for existing bank customers, but may not offer the strongest cash rate.

DBS, UOB, and OCBC are straightforward choices for existing bank customers, but may not offer the strongest cash rate. Non-cash alternative: If you mainly want to send, hold, or spend across currencies, Wise may be more practical than changing cash twice. Compare any quoted rate with the mid-market rate before you commit. Methodology: This guide uses the mid-market rate as the benchmark and focuses on licence status, location, likely spread, and official location or hours checks. Rates, note condition, opening times and stock for banknotes can change quickly, especially around weekends and public holidays. Use the MAS Financial Institutions Directory to locate a licensed money changer. Counter rates for certain money changers may not always be found online. Alternatively, use digital rate aggregators such as CashChanger or mChanger.sg to compare some of the current counter rates in Singapore, or call a money changer directly to check for live board rates.

How to find the best money exchange rates in Singapore The best money exchange option depends on the currency pair, the amount, the timing, your location, and whether you are buying or selling notes. A board that looks strong for USD may be less competitive for MYR or PHP, and a good sell rate does not guarantee a good buy rate. Money changers that indicate a no-commission policy can still hide cost in the spread, which refers tp the gap between the quoted rate and the mid-market rate. Compare the live benchmark with the counter quote before committing to a money changer.



If you do not need notes at all and mainly want to send money home, hold currencies, or spend abroad later, do not simply change cash twice. There are better ways to manage money across borders as an expat. Consider the following: Check a live mid-market benchmark for your exact pair before you leave home.

Ask whether the board rate is final, and if there are additional commission or service charges.

Confirm whether the counter is buying or selling the currency, and whether note denomination or note condition affects the quote.

Consider timing. Weekend, late-night, and public-holiday exchanges can mean weaker rates or low stock.

Look up the counter in the MAS directory before you hand over cash.

Money changer options in The Arcade The Arcade in Raffles Place is still the default choice for many expats becauseyou can compare several counters in one short walk. With the density of money changers here, board rates may be especially competitive for popular pairs such as SGD to MYR or SGD to USD during weekday business hours. Be sure to check whether the rate is clearly displayed, and ask if the counter will let you lock a rate online and collect it later. Some operators, including Arcade Money Changers, advertise online booking and counter collection, which helps if you are heading into the CBD anyway. Popular money changers in The Arcade include: Arcade Money Changers

City Moneychangers

People’s Corner Money Changer Writer Reb Insider Tip Don’t accept the first quote you receive. In dense CBD clusters like The Arcade, checking two or three boards before lunch can make more sense, especially for SGD to MYR or SGD to USD.

Mustafa money exchange vs Bugis money changer options Beyond the CBD, Mustafa Centre has an in-store money exchange counter that’s open 24 hours daily. For urgent travel cash, late evening plans, or less common regional notes, this convenience matters more than a slightly better midday quote elsewhere. Bugis money changer options are often easier if you want an MRT-friendly stop near shops and hotels, but their operating hours are generally shorter. If you’re deciding between changing your cash at Bugis or Mustafa, then it likely comes down to whichever neighbourhood is closer to you. As always, you can also refer to online rate aggregators for a quicker comparison point. Mustafa money exchange: Pros and cons Best for: Late or urgent exchanges, broad currency coverage, and combining the trip with Little India errands. Usually open 24/7.

Late or urgent exchanges, broad currency coverage, and combining the trip with Little India errands. Usually open 24/7. Trade-off: There are better daytime quotes elsewhere. Writer Reb Insider Tip If you are heading to Mustafa for an off-hours exchange, call ahead to check its exact operating hours before travelling. Best for: Convenience, as some money changers are located near Bugis MRT.

Convenience, as some money changers are located near Bugis MRT. Trade-off: The money changers around the Bugis area generally close around 9pm onwards, so call ahead to check. These include Bugis Money Changer, Transend, and 19 Exchange Money Changer.

Chinatown money changer options at People’s Park People’s Park Complex in Chinatown is one of the strongest side-by-side comparison areas outside the CBD and often comes up for MYR, CNY, HKD, and PHP. If you want a choice without crossing into Raffles Place, this is a viable option too. A long queue at People’s Park does not prove the rate is best. It only shows that the counter is visible or popular, so check your pair, amount, and note condition before joining the line. On larger exchanges, it can be worth asking whether the posted quote can move. What to compare Why it matters What to ask When it may not be worth it Quoted rate Small differences add up on larger exchanges Is this your final sell or buy rate for my amount? When transit costs wipe out the discount Note condition Some counters are stricter on worn or older notes Do you accept these notes at the same rate? Youmay be offered a weaker rate for worn or older notes Larger amount Bigger exchanges can sometimes justify a better quote Can the rate improve for this amount? If you only need a small travel sum Queue length A busy counter does not always translate to the best value for your pair Is another counter nearby quoting the same or better? If the time cost is higher than the likely savings

Paya Lebar, Bedok and Jurong Point money changer options If you live near areas such as Paya Lebar, Bedok, or Jurong Point, the CBD is not always worth the trip. For many expats, the real decision is whether a nearby counter is good enough for a standard regional pair. Heartland convenience can beat a theoretical CBD advantage once you add travel time and transport costs. That is especially true for repeat MYR runs, modest holiday cash, or last-minute exchanges after work. Area Convenience Pros What to verify Paya Lebar Easy east-side MRT access and useful for after-work errands Often worth checking for regional currencies Compare against a CBD benchmark on the day and check closing time Bedok Good for east-side residents who do not want a city detour Practical for regular MYR, IDR, or THB needs Ask about stock and note denominations before making a second trip down Jurong Point Best for west-side residents and quick mall access Strong on convenience and often good enough for standard pairs Check whether the small rate difference is worth travelling into the CBD Writer Reb Insider Tip If you live near Bedok or Paya Lebar, you stand to save on time and transport costs by changing money in the area, rather than squeezing out a tiny rate difference in the CBD. A.R. Money Exchange and other neighbourhood counters A.R. Money Exchange is a popular neighbourhood counter in Bishan that many locals seek out. Regardless of a money changer’s popularity, always do the following before handing over cash: Verify its license using the MAS directory .

Compare the quote with a live mid-market benchmark.

Confirm that the branch handles your exact currency pair and amount.

Ask for the total you will receive before committing to an exchange. Banking International money transfers in Singapore Read more

DBS money exchange and major local bank alternatives If you’re looking at DBS’ money exchange service, it can mean several different things in practice: Buying foreign notes at a branch, converting money inside your account, or using a bank transfer or telegraphic transfer service. The same applies to UOB and OCBC. Major local banks can suit existing customers who want everything in one place, especially for account-based payments. But for physical cash, a specialist counter in a competitive cluster can give you a more competitive rate.



For a full view of transfer methods, learn about international money transfers in Singapore and the best way to receive money from abroad. DBS’support page for overseas funds transfer charges also shows that costs depend on the route and method you use. Provider Convenience and cash Transparency Likely spread Best use case Specialist money changer Requires an in-person visit but gives immediate notes Board rate is visible if you ask the right questions Often strongest in competitive cash clusters Same-day travel cash and note exchange DBS Convenient for existing customers, but branch cash options and transfer routes differ Stronger on documented fees than on easy cash-rate comparison Usually better for account services than for bargain cash shopping Existing customers using account FX or bank transfers UOB Similar to DBS for branch and account-led services Clearer on account services than walk-in cash comparison Often less competitive than side-by-side specialist counters Existing customers who value one-provider banking OCBC Similar to DBS and UOB in how customers access FX Better for account context than quick cash comparisons Commonly chosen for ease rather than for the sharpest note rate Existing customers who prioritise convenience Money Management Best way to receive money from abroad in Singapore Read more