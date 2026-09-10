Best virtual credit cards in Singapore 2026: compare options for expats

What is a virtual credit card? A virtual credit card is a set of card details you use online or through a mobile wallet, but that sits inside an app or online account instead of on a physical card. In Singapore, you may also see the term VCC, short for virtual credit card. The important difference is the funding source: a virtual credit card uses a credit line, while a virtual debit card or wallet-linked card uses money you already hold. If you want to spread payments and pay later, a true virtual credit card fits better. If you mainly want tighter control, easier card replacement, or a safer way to pay for subscriptions, a virtual debit or prepaid-style card can still do the job. People typically use virtual cards for streaming services, travel bookings, app purchases, software subscriptions, and shopping with merchants they do not know well. Acceptance still depends on the merchant and the card network, but a virtual card can reduce risk because the card can often be frozen, replaced, or limited more easily than a physical one.

Compare the Best Virtual Credit Cards in Singapore For most expats, the useful options fall into four groups: bank-issued virtual credit access, app-based virtual cards, business spend tools, and debit card alternatives. Your choice mostly comes down to whether you need credit, tighter spending control, or help paying across currencies. Use the table as a starting point, then confirm the latest features on the official product page. Provider Type Best for What stands out What to check DBS Corporate virtual card Company travel spend Centralised travel account inside the DBS ecosystem Mainly aimed at business travel rather than personal subscriptions HSBC Singapore Virtual access for eligible credit cards Existing HSBC cardholders View card details in the HSBC Singapore app and spend before the physical card arrives Eligibility and some transaction limits apply until the physical card is activated Revolut Singapore Virtual debit cards Online shopping and one-off purchases Reusable and single-use cards in app Single-use cards are not for recurring payments Airwallex SG Business virtual debit cards Companies and freelancers Spend controls, expense tracking, and single-use cards Business-focused rather than a mainstream personal card Dash Wallet-linked virtual Visa card Local digital wallet users Online checkout and phone payments from a Dash balance Not a credit card, and use depends on device support and merchant acceptance Trust Digital debit card linked to Trust everyday account Residents looking for Trust as a digital banking service Reward earning on some eligible spending Eligibility for the Trust account YouTrip Prepaid multi-currency card Travel with simple spending needs Spend in 150+ countries, hold 12 wallet currencies Supported currencies must suit your destination Wise Debit card alternative with virtual cards Expats managing more than one currency Virtual cards plus multi-currency spending; Send money in over 40+ currencies across more than 150+ countries using real mid-market exchange rate It is not a credit card, so you spend from your balance *Details correct at time of checking – 1st September 2026. DBS Virtual Card (DBS Corporate Virtual Card) DBS is most relevant if you are comparing options for a business, not personal online shopping. Its Corporate Virtual Card is designed as a centralised travel account, commonly used for airfares and similar company travel expenses. For finance teams, the appeal is consolidated billing and usage controls. If your main need is personal subscriptions or bookings in your own name, this is probably more product than you need. HSBC Singapore virtual card access HSBC is a clearer fit for personal users who already want a credit card from a major local bank. Eligible primary cardholders can view their virtual card details in the HSBC Singapore app and start spending before the physical card arrives. You can add the card to a mobile wallet or use the details for secure online payments while you wait for delivery. Some transaction types may remain limited until the physical card is activated, so check the product terms first. Revolut Singapore virtual cards Revolut Singapore is useful if your main goal is privacy and control rather than borrowing. Its app offers virtual cards for everyday online use, plus a single-use virtual card that refreshes after a purchase. Use the reusable card for subscriptions and the single-use version for unfamiliar checkouts. Single-use cards are not a good fit for hotels, car hire deposits, or monthly bills. Airwallex SG virtual cards Airwallex belongs in this comparison because many readers searching for a virtual card in Singapore are really trying to solve a spending-control problem. Its virtual cards are aimed at businesses, with tools for employee cards, expense categories, merchant restrictions, and single-use payments. That makes it a stronger fit for freelancers, founders, and small teams than for a typical personal expat account. If your goal is safer personal shopping or cleaner subscription management, a consumer card or debit card alternative will usually be simpler. Dash Visa Virtual Card Dash fits readers who already use a Singapore mobile wallet and want a virtual Visa for SGD spending. The Dash Visa Virtual Card gives you a 16-digit card number for online checkout, and with a compatible device you can also pay at Visa Contactless terminals from your phone. It behaves more like a wallet-linked or prepaid virtual card option than a classic credit card. That suits capped SGD spending, but not people who want borrowing or a larger post-paid limit. Trust digital card Trust is a digital bank which has strong low cost account options for everyday banking. Everyday accounts come with a physical debit card, and you can also access an optional digital card to use for mobile wallet spending. Trust digital cards can be used for online transactions, in-app purchases, offline and recurring payments such as insurance policy premiums and telecommunications bills. YouTrip virtual card YouTrip is a popular local provider with a multi-currency wallet aimed at travel spending. 12 currencies are supported for holding, and you can use your virtual card to spend in 150+ countries with no specific FX fee to pay. YouTrip can suit Singapore residents and expats who travel often, particularly to countries where in app holding currencies are used. Wise card as a debit card alternative Wise is best understood as a debit card alternative for expats, not as a credit card. The Wise card is linked to your Wise account, and its virtual cards let you pay online, add a card to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and keep separate card details from your physical card. That can work well if you earn, hold, or spend in more than one currency. If you need borrowing or instalments, you will still need a separate credit card. If you mainly want control and multi-currency convenience, Wise can cover a lot of everyday online spending. Get a Wise card Money Management Wise Review Singapore 2026 Read more

How to choose the right virtual card in Singapore Start with one simple question: do you need a credit line, or do you mainly need safer online spending? That answer will narrow the field quickly. If you have just arrived and are still sorting out banking in Singapore, make sure the card fits your wider setup as well as your app habits. Security controls: Look for fast freezing, replacement, or deletion. If single-use cards matter, check where they work.

Look for fast freezing, replacement, or deletion. If single-use cards matter, check where they work. Fees and conversion costs: A no-monthly-fee card can still be expensive if conversion costs are poor.

A no-monthly-fee card can still be expensive if conversion costs are poor. App experience: If card details, alerts, and controls are hard to find, the product becomes frustrating.

If card details, alerts, and controls are hard to find, the product becomes frustrating. Acceptance: Hotels, car hire, and some travel bookings can reject cards that work fine for standard online purchases.

Hotels, car hire, and some travel bookings can reject cards that work fine for standard online purchases. Subscription management: Multiple virtual cards or merchant controls make trials and recurring bills easier to separate.

Multiple virtual cards or merchant controls make trials and recurring bills easier to separate. Eligibility: Some products are only for existing cardholders, businesses, or verified wallet users. Major local banks may fit best if you already want a broader credit relationship. App-based providers can be easier to manage when your priority is spending control and flexible settings. A flashy feature list is not enough. For most expats, the best virtual card is the one you can actually get, understand, and manage easily in the app you use every week. Banking Banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats in 2026 Read more Banking How to open a bank account in Singapore in 2026 Read more

Are virtual cards safe for online payments? Virtual cards can be safer than using the same physical card everywhere online because they create a layer between the merchant and your main card details. If the provider lets you freeze or replace card details quickly, the damage from one bad checkout can be smaller. Virtual does not mean anonymous. Merchants can still see card details, and the real risk is weak account security, phishing, or trusting the wrong site. Reduce your risk further by: using app notifications

avoiding saved card details on unfamiliar sites unless needed

using single-use cards for one-off payments

reviewing old subscriptions and terminating cards you no longer use

Managing subscriptions with virtual credit cards Subscriptions are where virtual cards often prove their value. A virtual card makes it easier to separate recurring charges, keep trial services away from your main card, and shut off a subscription by freezing or deleting the card when it is no longer needed. Single-use virtual cards are great for one-off purchases, but they are usually the wrong tool for a monthly bill. For recurring payments, you normally need a reusable virtual card because the merchant must bill the same card details again next month. A practical setup is to reserve one reusable virtual card for core bills, another for free trials or occasional services, and a one-off card for unfamiliar merchants. That way, you do not have to replace your main payment card every time you want to end one subscription. The practical win is visibility as much as security. If you are juggling streaming platforms, software tools, gym memberships, or travel apps across more than one country, this kind of separation can make your spending much easier to track. FAQ FAQ What is the difference between a virtual card and a virtual credit card? A virtual card is the broad category, meaning the card exists digitally rather than as plastic. A virtual credit card uses a credit line, while a virtual debit or wallet-linked card uses money you already hold. Are virtual cards safe in Singapore? They can be a safer way to pay online because they often let you freeze, replace, or limit card details more quickly than a physical card. But they do not remove the need for good habits, such as using trusted merchants, strong app security, and transaction alerts. Is a Wise card a credit card? No. The Wise card is a debit card linked to your Wise account, so you spend from your balance rather than borrowing from a credit limit.

Conclusion The strongest options in Singapore solve different problems. HSBC suits eligible credit card users, DBS is stronger for corporate travel, Revolut is useful for flexible virtual card control, Airwallex is built for business spend, Dash is a wallet-linked SGD option, Trust is from a local digital bank, YouTrip has travel features, and Wise stands out as a debit card alternative for expats. Compare the product type, app controls, subscription tools, and eligibility before you apply. If you want a practical next step, Expatica’s guide to using the Wise card in Singapore explains how a virtual-card-style debit option works for day-to-day expat spending. Go to Wise