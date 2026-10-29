OFX Singapore review 2026: fees, rates and Wise comparison

Key takeaways OFX works best if you want a transfer-first service, human-assisted phone support, or currency risk hedging tools for a larger payment.

Wise suits readers who want a multi-currency account or card and receiving details, not just a transfer.

For OFX, a S$15 fee applies for amounts under S$10,000.

Wise displays its fee separately and uses the mid-market exchange rate. OFX builds the FX margin into the customer rate.

Compare the amount, route, timing and payout method between both apps, as well as the final amount your recipient will get. This article is for general information only and does not replace financial, legal, or tax advice. Pricing, limits, currencies, and product availability are accurate as of 30 September 2026. Banking International money transfers in Singapore Read more

What OFX offers in Singapore OFX is a cross-border payments provider that facilitates personal and business international transfers from Singapore. These transfers can be initiated in 50+ currencies to over 170 countries. Its services include 24/7 human-assisted phone support, regular payments, and transfer tracking. For expats, OFX may be useful for the occasional cross-border transfer, but is less versatile than an everyday money tool like Wise.

Is OFX safe and regulated in Singapore? OFX Singapore Pte. Limited is listed as a Major Payment Institution in the MAS Financial Institutions Directory, meaning it’s authorised to provide regulated payment services including cross-border money transfers. However, MAS regulation doesn’t translate to an endorsement of OFX, and does not guarantee against loss.



It’s best to use official channels, double-check recipient details, and be wary of unsolicited calls or messages asking you to move money.

OFX vs Wise: Fees and exchange-rate markups If you’re comparing between OFX vs Wise, it likely comes down to convenience and cost. As a best practice, take note of the live estimate before booking. This estimate typically includes the transfer amount, exchange-rate margin, transfer speed (which may incur added fees), and any additional deductions.



Notably, the transfer speed also varies by currency, destination and payment method. For instance, transfers in Euros and US dollars are typically made within one to two business days after OFX receives your funds. Other transfers may take longer depending on the recipient’s bank and destination country. Weekends and public holidays can also influence delivery times.

Factor OFX Wise Why it matters Visible transfer fee S$15 fee for transfers under S$10,000. Due to inconsistent published information online, check the final transfer fee at checkout Fee varies by route and is shown separately before you confirm The fee line alone does not show total cost FX-rate basis Customer rate includes an FX margin Uses the mid-market exchange rate, with the conversion fee shown separately A hidden FX margin can cost more than a visible fee Weekend pricing An additional markup may apply on weekends and some holidays Check the live quote before sending funds Your transfer timing may affect the delivered amount Third-party deductions Recipient or intermediary-bank deductions may still apply on some routes Route-dependent, especially on correspondent-bank paths Your recipient may receive less than expected Keep in mind as well that OFX may charge an additional markup on weekend transfers or when FX markets are closed. Go to Wise Go to OFX What to check beyond the headline fee A zero-fee transfer does not automatically make a provider the cheaper option. For example, if Provider A charges S$0 but widens the exchange rate, while Provider B instead charges a visible fee, your recipient could still end up receiving less money through Provider A. As a ground rule, look at the real price of the transfer. Compare your send amount, the quoted rate, the fee, any note about third-party deductions, and the final amount the recipient gets. Writer Rebecca Practical tip Providers may price differently when FX markets are closed. In general, you may have more favorable fees on a weekday than a weekend.

OFX vs Wise: speed, limits and payment methods Speed is route-specific, so always refer to live estimates. Once OFX receives your funds, most transfers to major currencies are made within 1 to 2 business days. This depends on your recipient’s bank, weekends, public holidays, and destination country. Factor OFX Wise What to verify Delivery framing Most major currency transfers are made within 1 to 2 business days after funds are received Live estimate depends on route and payment method Expected arrival date and time Funding style Mainly bank-funded transfers. Payment arrangements may vary Bank transfer, debit card or PayNow, depending on the route The available methods, fees and funding time Large transfers Human assistance for high-value payments, and FX tools Route limits and funding rules apply Total cost, recipient amount and delivery time If you plan to make a substantial transfer–such as paying for a property deposit or overseas tuition–you may find OFX useful for its phone support and rate tools. For everyday international money management, Wise offers more flexibility with its multi-currency account, receiving details and card. Go to Wise Go to OFX Money Management Best way to receive money from abroad in Singapore Read more

OFX vs Wise: account features, card and day-to-day money management While OFX personal is mainly a transfer service, Wise functions more as an everyday multi-currency setup–so you have the option to hold currencies, receive with account details in multiple currencies, convert between balances, and spend with a card. If you live in Singapore and regularly make and receive transfers from abroad, using Wise could be more useful. Feature OFX Wise Best fit International transfers Yes Yes Both Personal multi-currency balances Primarily transfer-focused Yes Wise Multi-currency receiving details Not a core feature of its Singapore personal transfer offering Yes, subject to currency and account eligibility Wise Personal debit card No equivalent card highlighted in its Singapore personal transfer offering Yes Wise



Human-assisted support and FX tools



24/7 human support, rate alerts, limit orders and recurring payments



Digital-first money management; support also available





OFX, for hands-on FX assistance Exchange-rate transparency Customer rate includes a margin; transfer fee of up to S$15 may apply Mid-market rate plus a separate conversion fee Wise, for transparent rate presentation Important note: Wise has Singapore-specific caveats. Under the MAS Singapore Payment Services Act, personal users in Singapore have a S$20,000 holding limit and a S$100,000 annual send-and-spend limit across certain personal account activities within a rolling 12-month period. Business accounts do not have the same holding cap. Why Wise is often more useful for expats Many expats prefer a single setup such as Wise, since it can handle cross-border money transfers with ease if you are paid in SGD but regularly spend in another currency or make monthly transfers to your home country, it might be practical to hold both balances and convert only when needed. Learn more Money Management How to use Wise in Singapore as an Expat Read more

Who should choose OFX and who should choose Wise? Choose OFX if: You value 24/7 access to human support before or during a large transfer.

You want tools such as rate alerts, limit orders or scheduled recurring payments.

You mainly need to send money internationally rather than maintain a multi-currency account for everyday use. Choose Wise if: You want to hold and convert multiple currencies in one account.

You need receiving details or a debit card for everyday international money management.

You prefer to see the mid-market exchange rate and conversion fee separately. Compare both carefully if: You are sending a large amount and want to compare the final amount the recipient will receive.

Your transfer may incur intermediary or recipient-bank fees.

You need the money to arrive by a particular date, especially around weekends or public holidays. For many Singapore residents managing money across borders, Wise is the more versatile everyday option for cross-border money management. Always compare the quoted costs, payment route and expected delivery time for your specific transfer.

How to compare a live quote from Singapore Compare the same corridor, send amount, and payout method. Quote both providers on the same day, ideally within minutes. Check the recipient amount, not just the fee. Look for any note about intermediary or recipient-bank deductions. If you fund from DBS, OCBC, or UOB, watch local cut-offs, weekends, and public holidays. Before you send, re-check limits, currencies, and the delivery estimate on the live product page.