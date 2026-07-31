Panda Remit review Singapore 2026: fees, safety and alternatives

Key takeaways What to know Quick verdict Who Panda Remit suits Good for people in Singapore making transfer-only payments on supported routes, especially if the recipient wants a local bank payout or a wallet payout such as Alipay or WeChat Pay for China. Main watchouts Pricing can be route-specific, promo-led, and harder to judge at a glance after a first transfer. Delays can also happen if extra KYC checks are triggered. Safety in Singapore Panda Remit has completed PCI DSS certification, and has security mechanisms recognised by international authorities. Pricing transparency You need to compare the full delivered amount, not just the visible fee. Panda Remit’s public pages show that fees and exchange rates can vary by corridor and new-user status. When to consider Wise instead Wise is usually the better fit if you want the mid-market exchange rate, clearer fee visibility, and a multi-currency account for sending, receiving, holding, and spending.

What Panda Remit offers in Singapore If you are still weighing up international money transfers in Singapore, then look at Panda Remit as a route-specific option. Panda Remit is mainly a cross-border transfer service for sending money from Singapore to supported destinations. It is a remittance service rather than a full multi-currency account, so it may suit expats sending money home, covering family costs, or making smaller recurring payments. How to send and receive money with Panda Remit Create an account, complete identity checks, and choose your destination country and payout method. Fund the transfer from Singapore using options Panda Remit lists publicly, including PayNow, bank transfer, and ATM transfer. Add your recipient and their payout details, which may be a bank account or, on some routes, a wallet such as Alipay or Weixin. Review the quote, then confirm the payment and track it in the app. If you’re planning to receive a payment through Panda Remit yourself, you’ll usually find the money is deposited to your bank account. Panda Remit does not offer a multi-currency account you can use to receive your payment in foreign currencies. Instead, they give your sender your bank account information for SGD and Panda Remit will arrange the transfer for deposit to your account. Money Management Best way to receive money from abroad in Singapore 2026 Read more Who Panda Remit is best for Panda Remit may suit you if you mainly send on a supported corridor, you are comfortable using an app-first service, and the live quote works for your route on the day. It may also appeal to you if you want to test a first-transfer promotion. It is less suitable if you need to hold multiple currencies, get local account details, or manage everyday money across borders. In that case, a provider covered in our full guide to banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats or a specialist multi-currency option may be more useful. Writer Claire Insider tip If you are sending money from Singapore to China, confirm whether your recipient wants a bank deposit, or would prefer their money delivered to Alipay or WeChat Pay before you start, because changing the payout method later can slow the transfer.

Is Panda Remit safe? Panda Remit has its own security features to make sure customers’ funds are safe, including encryption and verification processes. Transfers are also screened for fraud and anti-money laundering checks. You still need to verify recipient details, watch for scams, and expect extra checks on some transfers. Is Panda Remit regulated in Singapore? Yes. Panda Remit has a remittance payment service license in Singapore and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Bear in mind that this does not mean MAS recommends Panda Remit, guarantees the best rate, or guarantees perfect customer support. Regulation provides oversight, but the real user experience still depends on pricing, app design, document checks, and payout partner performance. Common scam and compliance checks to know Check the recipient name, bank account, wallet ID, and country before paying.

Be ready for extra KYC requests, especially on larger amounts or unusual activity.

Match the transfer purpose to what the app asks for, because vague or inconsistent information can trigger a review.

Expect timing changes around weekends, public holidays, and destination-country banking hours.

If the transfer is marked pending, contact support through the app and keep your payment proof. Writer Claire Insider tip If you fund a transfer from DBS, OCBC, or UOB close to a Singapore public holiday, check the destination country’s banking day as well, because the send side may be open while the payout side is closed.

Panda Remit fees, exchange rates and transfer limits When you compare Panda Remit fees in Singapore you’ll need to take into account a couple of possible costs: The transfer fee

The exchange rate Any promotions you’re entitled to might bring down the headline cost, but bear in mind the transfer limit. You may be forced to send a higher value payment over several individual transactions if you hit the Panda Remit limits, which means paying the transfer fee several times. Without looking at all of these factors carefully, it is easy to miss the real cost. The headline fee is only one part of the price. The result that matters is how much your recipient actually gets after the fee, rate, and payout method are all factored in. Compare the full cost, not just the transfer fee Panda Remit’s Singapore route pages make two things clear. First, pricing can change by corridor. Second, new-user offers can change the comparison a lot. That is why Panda Remit exchange rate and fee checks and comparisons should be done on the same day you intend to transfer, for the same amount, and with the same payout method. It’s also important to be realistic about the costs based on your payment value. The standard Panda Remit transfer fee is 10 SGD, but you may only be able to send up to a fixed SGD limit in a single payment. If you need to send more you must split your transfer into several transactions and pay the fee each time. Limits for CNY payments are 6,000 SGD as an example. For higher value amounts you may find you’re better off with a service like Wise which has high limits and also offers automatic fee discounts for larger transfers. Banking How to open a bank account in Singapore in 2026 Read more Singapore route examples to check before you send For SGD to CNY, focus on the payout method first. China routes may support bank accounts, Alipay, or Weixin, and each can change speed and convenience. For SGD to INR, make sure the recipient’s bank details are complete. Panda Remit’s India help content highlights the need for an IFSC code, which can create friction if the recipient sends incomplete details. For SGD to MYR, look closely at the promised timing and bank coverage. Panda Remit says Malaysia payouts can go to major banks and may arrive in minutes, but verification checks and provider delays may slow your transfer. To verify any route, compare the fee, the exchange rate, the promo terms, the payout method, and the estimated arrival time on the same day. Look at the final amount your recipient will get into their account in the end to decide which is the best for your particular transfer.

Panda Remit vs Wise for expats in Singapore Panda Remit and Wise both support international transfers, but they differ in product approach and customer experience. Panda Remit uses discounts for new customers, which can be attractive – but which may not apply on future transfers. Wise uses the same great fees and mid-market exchange rate for all customers, and even offers discounts for high value payments. This matters because Panda Remit also caps the amount you can transfer at 6,000 SGD for CNY payments, with variable limits for other currencies. If you want to send more than this you need to split your payment into smaller amounts, and pay the transfer fee every time. Here’s an example of a payment from Singapore, sending 1,000 SGD to a CNY account in Mainland China, to show how the transfer costs work for Wise versus a new user with Panda Remit. Provider Transfer fee Exchange rate Received amount Wise 11.39 SGD Mid-market rate 5,186.51 CNY Panda Remit Fee waived for first payment

Usual fee 10 SGD Promotional rate may apply 5,277.7 CNY *Details correct at time of research – 15th July 2026. Important: Panda Remit’s pricing shown reflects new customer promotional rates. Standard pricing for repeat transfers will differ. Always check the live quote for your specific transfer Go to Wise The total cost includes both the transfer fee and any markup on the exchange rate. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate (no markup) and charges a transparent fee. Other providers may use exchange rates with hidden markups. The comparison shows how much the recipient actually receives after all costs. Compare your options carefully, including transfer fees and rates, to make sure you get the best service each time you transfer. When Panda Remit may be enough Panda Remit may be a sensible pick if you’re sending under the SGD limit for your currency, your corridor is supported, the recipient wants a payout option Panda Remit handles well, and the live quote works for that exact transfer. It can also make sense for a one-off transfer where a first-transfer promo materially improves the delivered amount. The risk here is assuming the promo tells you what repeat transfers will cost. Re-check the quote after introductory offers end. When Wise might be the better fit Wise can be stronger if you want the mid-market exchange rate, fees shown separately, and a multi-currency account you can use beyond one remittance. That matters for many expats in Singapore who need to receive salary, pay bills, move money home, and spend across currencies. A common question is whether Panda Remit vs Wise is only about price. It is not. It is also about transparency and scope. Panda Remit is mainly a transfer service. Wise is often a better fit if you need local account details, ongoing currency management, and a simpler way to compare the true cost before you send. If you want broader money management, it is worth comparing Panda Remit with Wise using our full Wise Review Singapore 2026 and guide on how to use Wise in Singapore as an expat. Go to Wise

App experience, speed and customer support The key question is not just whether Panda Remit can be fast, but how reliably it handles onboarding, notifications, support, and document checks when something changes. If you are already used to mobile banking in Singapore, the main difference to watch is how smoothly Panda Remit handles cross-border verification and support. What public user reviews suggest Google Play App Store Trustpilot 3.8 from 16K+ reviews 4.7 from about 8.4K ratings 3.9 from 850+ reviews *Details correct at time of research – 15th July 2026 Recurring positives include competitive rates, easy repeat transfers, and useful payout options on specific corridors. Recurring complaints include delays after payment, support responsiveness, language quality, and confusing verification flows. These are third-party user opinions, not verified editorial facts, but they do highlight the same friction points many expats worry about. Delays, KYC and weekend timing Why a transfer slows: extra KYC (know your customer) checks, unusual activity, bank cut-off times, weekends, or destination-side checks.

extra KYC (know your customer) checks, unusual activity, bank cut-off times, weekends, or destination-side checks. What documents may be requested: ID, proof of address, income source, or more detail on transfer purpose.

ID, proof of address, income source, or more detail on transfer purpose. What to do next: keep payment proof, check the in-app status, and contact support with the order number.

keep payment proof, check the in-app status, and contact support with the order number. What users might misunderstand: the real payment delivery speed – a provider can debit your money quickly, while the payout still waits for checks or banking windows to clear.