Panda Remit review Singapore 2026: fees, safety and alternatives

If you are an expat or internationally active consumer in Singapore, this Panda Remit review is designed to help you answer the questions that matter most: is Panda Remit safe, how transparent are its costs, and is it practical for real life transfers to places like China, India, and Malaysia? It also compares Panda Remit with an alternative for readers who need more than simple remittances.
This review is based on Panda Remit’s Singapore pages, MAS directory data, ABS PayNow guidance, and public user review platforms, all last checked on 15 July 2026. Public reviews reflect user opinion, not verified editorial fact, and this guide is for general information only, not legal, tax, or financial advice.
Table of contents
International money transfers with Wise
For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise.
Expats can use Wise to hold and exchange SGD and 40+ other currencies with transparent fees at the mid-market exchange rate. The Wise card allows you to spend in 150+ countries, while the account lets you send money to 140+ countries and territories, and receive payments in multiple currencies including SGD and USD.
Key takeaways
|What to know
|Quick verdict
|Who Panda Remit suits
|Good for people in Singapore making transfer-only payments on supported routes, especially if the recipient wants a local bank payout or a wallet payout such as Alipay or WeChat Pay for China.
|Main watchouts
|Pricing can be route-specific, promo-led, and harder to judge at a glance after a first transfer. Delays can also happen if extra KYC checks are triggered.
|Safety in Singapore
|Panda Remit has completed PCI DSS certification, and has security mechanisms recognised by international authorities.
|Pricing transparency
|You need to compare the full delivered amount, not just the visible fee. Panda Remit’s public pages show that fees and exchange rates can vary by corridor and new-user status.
|When to consider Wise instead
|Wise is usually the better fit if you want the mid-market exchange rate, clearer fee visibility, and a multi-currency account for sending, receiving, holding, and spending.
What Panda Remit offers in Singapore
If you are still weighing up international money transfers in Singapore, then look at Panda Remit as a route-specific option.
Panda Remit is mainly a cross-border transfer service for sending money from Singapore to supported destinations. It is a remittance service rather than a full multi-currency account, so it may suit expats sending money home, covering family costs, or making smaller recurring payments.
How to send and receive money with Panda Remit
- Create an account, complete identity checks, and choose your destination country and payout method.
- Fund the transfer from Singapore using options Panda Remit lists publicly, including PayNow, bank transfer, and ATM transfer.
- Add your recipient and their payout details, which may be a bank account or, on some routes, a wallet such as Alipay or Weixin.
- Review the quote, then confirm the payment and track it in the app.
If you’re planning to receive a payment through Panda Remit yourself, you’ll usually find the money is deposited to your bank account.
Panda Remit does not offer a multi-currency account you can use to receive your payment in foreign currencies. Instead, they give your sender your bank account information for SGD and Panda Remit will arrange the transfer for deposit to your account.
Who Panda Remit is best for
Panda Remit may suit you if you mainly send on a supported corridor, you are comfortable using an app-first service, and the live quote works for your route on the day. It may also appeal to you if you want to test a first-transfer promotion.
It is less suitable if you need to hold multiple currencies, get local account details, or manage everyday money across borders. In that case, a provider covered in our full guide to banking in Singapore: the best banks for expats or a specialist multi-currency option may be more useful.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
If you are sending money from Singapore to China, confirm whether your recipient wants a bank deposit, or would prefer their money delivered to Alipay or WeChat Pay before you start, because changing the payout method later can slow the transfer.
Is Panda Remit safe?
Panda Remit has its own security features to make sure customers’ funds are safe, including encryption and verification processes. Transfers are also screened for fraud and anti-money laundering checks. You still need to verify recipient details, watch for scams, and expect extra checks on some transfers.
Is Panda Remit regulated in Singapore?
Yes. Panda Remit has a remittance payment service license in Singapore and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
Bear in mind that this does not mean MAS recommends Panda Remit, guarantees the best rate, or guarantees perfect customer support. Regulation provides oversight, but the real user experience still depends on pricing, app design, document checks, and payout partner performance.
Common scam and compliance checks to know
- Check the recipient name, bank account, wallet ID, and country before paying.
- Be ready for extra KYC requests, especially on larger amounts or unusual activity.
- Match the transfer purpose to what the app asks for, because vague or inconsistent information can trigger a review.
- Expect timing changes around weekends, public holidays, and destination-country banking hours.
- If the transfer is marked pending, contact support through the app and keep your payment proof.
Writer
Claire
Insider tip
If you fund a transfer from DBS, OCBC, or UOB close to a Singapore public holiday, check the destination country’s banking day as well, because the send side may be open while the payout side is closed.
Panda Remit fees, exchange rates and transfer limits
When you compare Panda Remit fees in Singapore you’ll need to take into account a couple of possible costs:
- The transfer fee
- The exchange rate
Any promotions you’re entitled to might bring down the headline cost, but bear in mind the transfer limit. You may be forced to send a higher value payment over several individual transactions if you hit the Panda Remit limits, which means paying the transfer fee several times.
Without looking at all of these factors carefully, it is easy to miss the real cost.
The headline fee is only one part of the price. The result that matters is how much your recipient actually gets after the fee, rate, and payout method are all factored in.
Compare the full cost, not just the transfer fee
Panda Remit’s Singapore route pages make two things clear. First, pricing can change by corridor. Second, new-user offers can change the comparison a lot.
That is why Panda Remit exchange rate and fee checks and comparisons should be done on the same day you intend to transfer, for the same amount, and with the same payout method.
It’s also important to be realistic about the costs based on your payment value. The standard Panda Remit transfer fee is 10 SGD, but you may only be able to send up to a fixed SGD limit in a single payment. If you need to send more you must split your transfer into several transactions and pay the fee each time. Limits for CNY payments are 6,000 SGD as an example.
For higher value amounts you may find you’re better off with a service like Wise which has high limits and also offers automatic fee discounts for larger transfers.
Singapore route examples to check before you send
For SGD to CNY, focus on the payout method first. China routes may support bank accounts, Alipay, or Weixin, and each can change speed and convenience.
For SGD to INR, make sure the recipient’s bank details are complete. Panda Remit’s India help content highlights the need for an IFSC code, which can create friction if the recipient sends incomplete details.
For SGD to MYR, look closely at the promised timing and bank coverage. Panda Remit says Malaysia payouts can go to major banks and may arrive in minutes, but verification checks and provider delays may slow your transfer.
To verify any route, compare the fee, the exchange rate, the promo terms, the payout method, and the estimated arrival time on the same day. Look at the final amount your recipient will get into their account in the end to decide which is the best for your particular transfer.
Panda Remit vs Wise for expats in Singapore
Panda Remit and Wise both support international transfers, but they differ in product approach and customer experience.
Panda Remit uses discounts for new customers, which can be attractive – but which may not apply on future transfers. Wise uses the same great fees and mid-market exchange rate for all customers, and even offers discounts for high value payments.
This matters because Panda Remit also caps the amount you can transfer at 6,000 SGD for CNY payments, with variable limits for other currencies. If you want to send more than this you need to split your payment into smaller amounts, and pay the transfer fee every time.
Here’s an example of a payment from Singapore, sending 1,000 SGD to a CNY account in Mainland China, to show how the transfer costs work for Wise versus a new user with Panda Remit.
|Provider
|Transfer fee
|Exchange rate
|Received amount
|Wise
|11.39 SGD
|Mid-market rate
|5,186.51 CNY
|Panda Remit
|Fee waived for first payment
Usual fee 10 SGD
|Promotional rate may apply
|5,277.7 CNY
The total cost includes both the transfer fee and any markup on the exchange rate. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate (no markup) and charges a transparent fee. Other providers may use exchange rates with hidden markups. The comparison shows how much the recipient actually receives after all costs.
Compare your options carefully, including transfer fees and rates, to make sure you get the best service each time you transfer.
When Panda Remit may be enough
Panda Remit may be a sensible pick if you’re sending under the SGD limit for your currency, your corridor is supported, the recipient wants a payout option Panda Remit handles well, and the live quote works for that exact transfer. It can also make sense for a one-off transfer where a first-transfer promo materially improves the delivered amount.
The risk here is assuming the promo tells you what repeat transfers will cost. Re-check the quote after introductory offers end.
When Wise might be the better fit
Wise can be stronger if you want the mid-market exchange rate, fees shown separately, and a multi-currency account you can use beyond one remittance. That matters for many expats in Singapore who need to receive salary, pay bills, move money home, and spend across currencies.
A common question is whether Panda Remit vs Wise is only about price. It is not. It is also about transparency and scope. Panda Remit is mainly a transfer service. Wise is often a better fit if you need local account details, ongoing currency management, and a simpler way to compare the true cost before you send.
If you want broader money management, it is worth comparing Panda Remit with Wise using our full Wise Review Singapore 2026 and guide on how to use Wise in Singapore as an expat.
App experience, speed and customer support
The key question is not just whether Panda Remit can be fast, but how reliably it handles onboarding, notifications, support, and document checks when something changes.
If you are already used to mobile banking in Singapore, the main difference to watch is how smoothly Panda Remit handles cross-border verification and support.
What public user reviews suggest
|Google Play
|App Store
|Trustpilot
|3.8 from 16K+ reviews
|4.7 from about 8.4K ratings
|3.9 from 850+ reviews
Recurring positives include competitive rates, easy repeat transfers, and useful payout options on specific corridors.
Recurring complaints include delays after payment, support responsiveness, language quality, and confusing verification flows.
These are third-party user opinions, not verified editorial facts, but they do highlight the same friction points many expats worry about.
Delays, KYC and weekend timing
- Why a transfer slows: extra KYC (know your customer) checks, unusual activity, bank cut-off times, weekends, or destination-side checks.
- What documents may be requested: ID, proof of address, income source, or more detail on transfer purpose.
- What to do next: keep payment proof, check the in-app status, and contact support with the order number.
- What users might misunderstand: the real payment delivery speed – a provider can debit your money quickly, while the payout still waits for checks or banking windows to clear.
Verdict: is Panda Remit worth it?
Panda Remit is worth considering if you live in Singapore, send on a supported route, and get a good live quote for the exact transfer you need to make. Its strongest use case is transfer-only remittance, especially where wallet or local bank payout options matter to the recipient.
You should compare alternatives first if you want more predictable pricing, easier long-term money management, or a tool that helps you send, receive, hold, and spend across currencies. For many expats, that makes Wise the better overall fit. A practical next step is to compare a live Panda Remit quote with the options in Wise Review Singapore 2026 before you send.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Is Panda Remit safe in Singapore?
Panda Remit takes steps to secure customer funds and accounts including data protection, verification checks and industry level security standards.
How long does Panda Remit take from Singapore?
It depends on the route, payout method, compliance checks, and business hours in Singapore and the destination country. Always check the live estimate before paying, and remember that weekends, holidays, and document reviews can slow the payout.
What are Panda Remit's transfer limits in Singapore?
Panda Remit transfer limits for Singapore users can vary by route, verification level, and payment method. The maximum amount you can usually send from SGD can be as low as 6,000 SGD. However, as this can change, check the app or official help content on the day you send, rather than relying on an old published figure.
Panda Remit vs Wise: Which is better for expats in Singapore?
Panda Remit might suit some transfer-only use cases on supported routes. Wise might be the better fit if you want transparent pricing, the mid-market exchange rate, and a multi-currency account for everyday expat money management.