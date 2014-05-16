If you’re just starting your expat life in Moscow, it’s tempting to start exploring, but there are some essential tasks to get through first. Our channels offer a wealth of important information and advice about life in Russia.
Visas and bank accounts
If you haven’t done it already, sorting out your Russian residence visa and registration is an essential first step. We also have information on Russian migration policy. Another essential step in the expat life is to start banking in Russia. Visit our Banking section for details and keeping updated with news from the financial world.
The Moscow expat life: finding a house
So you have your visa and bank account. Now you need to find a place to stay. Read Expatica’s guide on the history of Russian buildings. Know the process of buying a home in Russia and how to find a place where you can keep your pets in Russia, Expatica helps you to do the research and decide on the best housing option. Whether you’re buying or renting in Russia, you’ll also want to make sure you set up internet and TV in your home.
Education
The Russian education system is another important point for you to consider as part of the expat life in Moscow with your family. You’ll need to decide on local or international education for your children and pick a school. Visit our Education section to find out about international schooling in Russia.
If you have young children in Russia, you may need to enroll them in a daycare center or hire an au pair. Expatica’s Kids section will help you to find suitable childcare. Students should visit our Higher Education.
The Moscow expat life: finding work
If you are looking for a job, then learn more about the ways of Russian business before you start on your job hunt. Check out our Employment & Trends section. Expatica’s A-Z listings will direct you to specialist recruitment agencies in Moscow.
Learning the language
Speaking the Russian language is important if you want to improve your social life as well as job prospects, therefore make sure that you enroll in a language course and pay a visit to our Languages section.
Healthcare
So far so good, but don’t forget your health — moving is stressful. Learn about the Russian healthcare system, choose a health insurer, and find a doctor by clicking on our Healthcare section. Read on giving birth in Russia as a foreigner. All insured? Make sure you keep fit by finding one of the many fitness centers in Russia.
Enjoying the expat life in Moscow
Once you get over the initial culture shock of Russia and are ready to venture out into expat life in Moscow, get to know your local food markets, the shopping scene in Moscow, and Moscow’s historical landmarks. If you are hesitant about using your driver’s license on driving the Russian roads, read our article about public transport in Russia.