Visas and bank accounts If you haven’t done it already, sorting out your Russian residence visa and registration is an essential first step. We also have information on Russian migration policy. Another essential step in the expat life is to start banking in Russia. Visit our Banking section for details and keeping updated with news from the financial world.

Education The Russian education system is another important point for you to consider as part of the expat life in Moscow with your family. You’ll need to decide on local or international education for your children and pick a school. Visit our Education section to find out about international schooling in Russia. If you have young children in Russia, you may need to enroll them in a daycare center or hire an au pair. Expatica’s Kids section will help you to find suitable childcare. Students should visit our Higher Education.

The Moscow expat life: finding work If you are looking for a job, then learn more about the ways of Russian business before you start on your job hunt. Check out our Employment & Trends section. Expatica’s A-Z listings will direct you to specialist recruitment agencies in Moscow.

Learning the language Speaking the Russian language is important if you want to improve your social life as well as job prospects, therefore make sure that you enroll in a language course and pay a visit to our Languages section.