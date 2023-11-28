Employment Basics
How much do you know about the job market in Russia? Get up to speed with the employment basics in Russia by checking out our expert guides on everything from work-life balance to understanding Russian office culture.
Finding a Job
Are you looking for a new job in Russia? Navigating the local job market as an expat can be challenging, but our collection of guides give you all the information you need on finding a job in Russia, from Russian job sites to creating a standout resume.
Labor Law
Are you starting work in Russia? Make sure you know all about your rights in the workplace with our collection of expert guides to employment law in Russia, looking at everything from labor law to maternity and paternity leave.
Self-Employment
Ready to branch out on your own in Russia? Or maybe you already run your own business? Whatever your situation, get a better understanding of self-employment in Russia with our expert guides, covering everything you need to know about being your own boss.