Moving pets
Pets are part of the family, but bringing your pets with you can be challenging. International requirements vary from country to country; it’s critical to work with quality international pet transport companies that are up-to-date with current import regulations. Make a pet packing checklist.
Moving pets may be simpler within Europe, but make sure that your pet has an official EU Pet Passport that shows your trusty companion has obtained the necessary medical checkups and vaccinations to cross borders safely. Also, be aware of varying pet relocation laws.
If you’re moving your pet and your company is paying for your relocation, make sure they know about your pets. For example, one HR manager was vexed when an employee needed to transport his pet lizard by taxi and expected the company to pay for it. In the end, the cost was not high in comparison to the overall cost of the relocation, so they did pay.
Pet culture
If you bring a pet into your family after relocation, then check out how things work in your new country, such as whom to call should your pet go missing and the best places to choose pets. Dog and cat homes, for instance, could be a better bet than buying from another source.
Understand the rules about pets in your country, such as cleaning up after your dog, and make sure you comply. Don’t always do as the locals do, as this may not endear you to your neighbors! Understand how pets are viewed in your new country of residence. You may find the local attitudes to pets and animals in general differ widely from your own.
Pet services
Looking for a dog, cat or fish-sitter, pet carrier, or even a kitten? Check out Expatica’s Pets and Animal section in Classifieds. For dog groomers and other services check out Expatica’s A-Z listings.