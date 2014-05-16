Moving pets

Pets are part of the family, but bringing your pets with you can be challenging. International requirements vary from country to country; it’s critical to work with quality international pet transport companies that are up-to-date with current import regulations. Make a pet packing checklist.

Moving pets may be simpler within Europe, but make sure that your pet has an official EU Pet Passport that shows your trusty companion has obtained the necessary medical checkups and vaccinations to cross borders safely. Also, be aware of varying pet relocation laws.

If you’re moving your pet and your company is paying for your relocation, make sure they know about your pets. For example, one HR manager was vexed when an employee needed to transport his pet lizard by taxi and expected the company to pay for it. In the end, the cost was not high in comparison to the overall cost of the relocation, so they did pay.