Which relatives can join residents in Russia Russian family reunion is generally restricted to spouses and dependent relatives (children and in some cases parents/grandparents). Those who are in Russia temporarily to work, study, carry out business or on a humanitarian visa can be joined or accompanied by spouses or dependent relatives using an Accompanying Family Member visa. This will have to be done via invitation from the individual/organisation that provided the invite to the family member in Russia (e.g., employer, university) and agreed by the Russian General Directorate of Migratory Affairs (GUVM). It is easier to do this if the relative travels to Russia and enters the country at the same time rather than joins at a later date. Spouses, children under 18, and incapacitated children who are family members of Russian citizens are entitled to a Family Member visa if the relative who is a Russian citizen signs a visa request form. Spouses, children and parents of Russian citizens can also apply for residence or citizenship in Russia if they meet certain conditions. Those who are entering Russia on a highly-skilled migrant visa can be joined or accompanied by spouses, children, and parents without an invitation needed. Those who have been granted refugee status in Russia can also be joined by family members under Russian family reunification laws. Relatives of any kind can apply for a Russian Private Visa to join family members in Russia and stay for up to 90 days. The GUVM decides on this.

Joining relatives in Russia with a temporary residence permit It is possible to accompany or join relatives in Russia on a temporary residence permit. This is by invitation only, however, and is at the discretion of the GUVM. Foreign residents who are living in Russia temporarily on the following visas can apply to be joined or accompanied by spouses or dependent relatives: Business Visa

Humanitarian Visa

Work Visa

Study Visa Apply at the Russian embassy or consulate in the home country before traveling to Russia. If you get a Russian family reunion visa by the GUVM to visit someone with temporary residence, it cannot exceed the length of time that the family member you are visiting is staying in the country. You cannot work or study in Russia, however. Foreign nationals with temporary residence status in Russia can also invite family members of any kind to visit them on a Russian Private Visa. These are valid for 90 days although for US citizens visiting diplomats based in Russia they can be valid for three years. See our article on Russian visas and residence permits for even more information on the different types of visas available.

Joining relatives in Russia with permanent residence or citizenship Foreign nationals can apply for permanent residence in Russia after one year; they subsequently become eligible for Russian citizenship after five years of permanent residence. Foreign residents with permanent residency in Russia don’t get any specific rights relating to family reunion, unless they have a Highly Skilled Migrant visa. Spouses and dependent relatives can also apply to join family in Russia on an Accompanying Family Member visa. Relatives can apply for a Russian Private Visa, but these are short-term visas (up to 90 days); it is up to GUVM to grant a temporary residence permit or the right to work. Family members can also apply for permanent residence after one year. Those wishing to join family members in Russia and stay long-term should visit their local GUVM office for advice. A list of local GUVM branches is available here. Those in Russia on a Highly Skilled Migrant visa receive a 3-year permanent residence permit upon arrival in Russia and can also have their spouses, children, and parents join them. If you have Russian citizenship, your spouse and children can join you through the Russian Family Members visa. This is valid for three months. Those wanting to stay long-term can apply for temporary residence and then have a stronger case for Russian citizenship. Those with family members or spouses who are Russian citizens get priority for residence permits. The following are eligible for full citizenship without waiting for the full naturalization process of five years: those with at least one parent who is a Russian citizen

those who have been married to a Russian citizen for at least three years

those with disabilities who have a capable child who is a Russian citizen

children or disabled individuals with a legal guardian who is a Russian citizen

How to apply to join a relative or partner in Russia To apply under Russian family reunion in order to accompany or join a family member in Russia, you will need to contact the Russian embassy or consulate in your home country. The exact documents required will depend on where you are traveling from but will include: completed application form

passport

one passport-sized photo

proof of relationship to the family member you are joining

letter of invitation from GUVM

receipts for payment of fee

medical certificate to prove that you are clear of HIV (AIDS) If you are entering Russia on a Private Visa, you must provide the letter of invitation from the family member. If entering on a Family Member of Russian Citizen visa, the relative who is a Russian citizen will need to sign the visa request form. All foreign visitors to Russia must register their stay at the local GUVM branch within seven days of arrival. This is often done by the organization or individual inviting the visitor, however; it’s worth checking to ensure this is done. Failure to register with the GUVM can result in a fine and in some cases expulsion from Russia.

Relatives working or studying in Russia Unless you are joining family in Russia who have entered on a Highly Skilled Migrant visa or are eligible to apply for Russian citizenship through being related to a Russian citizen as detailed above, you will have to apply to the GUVM for a permit to study or work. Russian work and study permits are not easy to obtain, are usually conditional on job or study placement offers and are often restricted by quotas. If you arrive on a Russian Private Visa or are joining a family member who has a temporary residence permit, you cannot get a Russian work or study permit. See our articles on Russian work visas and permits and Russian study permits for even more information.