Russian citizenship: a guide to the application process

Who can get a Russian passport or Russian permanent residency? Foreign nationals in Russia can apply for Russian permanent residency after living in Russia for one year and for naturalization as a Russian citizen after five years of permanent residence. You can also do this sooner if you meet certain criteria. In order to obtain Russian permanent residency, you must legally reside in Russia with a valid Russian temporary residence permit (other than nationals from Belarus, refugees from Turkmenistan, and those entering on a Highly Skilled Migrant visa, who are entitled to permanent residence upon entering Russia). This is normally for those in Russia on a long-stay visa such as a Russian work visa. Temporary residence permits have government quotas and certain categories of foreign residents receive preference. See our guide to Russian visas and residence permits for even more information. The Russian General Directorate of Migratory Affairs (GUVM) issues residence permits and Russian passports.

Differences: Russian citizenship or Russian permanent residency? The Russian permanent residence permit is a step towards taking on Russian citizenship. Many people are happy to settle in Russia on permanent residency alone. However, there are certain rights and benefits for both Russian citizens and permanent residents. Both may take up employment in Russia without a work permit. In addition to this, both are able to: freely enter and exit Russia without needing a visa

access Russian social services

permanently register at a Russian address

engage in self-employment or set up a business

vote in local elections and referendums The following applies only to those with full Russian citizenship: issued with a Russian passport (ranked 43 rd in the world on the passport index)

in the world on the passport index) full electoral rights in all national elections

right to work in the state bodies of the Russian Federation

duty to serve in the Russian military

cannot be deported

can live overseas for an unlimited period of time The Russian permanent residence permit is valid for five years but can be renewed an unlimited number of times. However, it has to be registered with the GUVM every year. If a Russian permanent residence permit expires, it cannot be renewed. It will also become invalid if you leave the country for an unbroken six month period. If you take full Russian citizenship through naturalization, you will also need to renounce the citizenship of your home country. You will also have to pay the Russian citizenship fee and embark on a process that can take up to a year to complete.

Applying for Russian permanent residence You can apply for Russian permanent residence after one year of legally residing in Russia. You should do this six months before your temporary residence permit expires. The Russian permanent residence permit is valid for five years, can be extended an unlimited number of times but it cannot be issued beyond the expiration date of your passport. Renewal of a Russian permanent residence permit must be done at least two months prior to its expiration. If your permit is revoked, however, you must leave Russia within 15 days. Russian permanent residence applications need to be made at the GUVM office in your region. A list of local GUVM offices is available here. Exact documents required vary depending on whether you are from a CIS or non-CIS country, but will include the following: 4 x passport-sized photographs

passport or valid ID

proof of income to sustain yourself and any family members you are supporting

proof of accommodation

medical certificate confirming absence of HIV (AIDS)

proof of proficiency in Russian language, knowledge of Russian history and of the foundations of the Russian Federation If you are living in Russia, you can check your eligibility for a Russian permanent residence permit here.

Russian citizenship requirements Current Russian citizenship requirements are according to the 2002 Russian Citizenship Act. You can acquire Russian citizenship through the following ways: by birth

through naturalization (either common or simplified process)

by restoration of citizenship for former citizens Russian citizenship by birth A child can claim Russian citizenship through birth if any of the following applies: both parents are Russian citizens (or one parent if a single parent)

if one parent is a Russian citizen and the other is stateless

one parent is a Russian citizen and the other is a foreign national, if the child is born in Russia

one parent is a Russian citizen and the other is a foreign national, if the child is born outside Russia and hasn’t been granted citizenship of any foreign country

both parents are foreign nationals living in Russia, if the child is born in Russia and hasn’t been granted citizenship of any foreign country

a child in Russia without parents, if still parent-less after a 6 month period Russian citizenship by naturalization (common process) Foreign nationals living in Russia can apply for citizenship by naturalization if they meet the following requirements: they hold a valid permanent residence permit

they have lived as a permanent resident in Russia for five years (with no periods living outside Russia exceeding three months in any one year)

agree to abide by the Russian constitution

can provide proof of legal means of subsistence for themselves and any family members they are supporting

have renounced the citizenship of their home country (except for countries that have dual citizenship treaties with Russia)

can provide proof of basic command of the Russian language The Russian permanent residence requirement can lessen to one year for the following groups: those who have entered Russia on a Highly Qualified Professional visa

those who have refugee status Russian citizenship by naturalization (simplified process) Certain categories of foreign national can apply for Russian citizenship by naturalization as soon as they have become permanent residents. These are foreign nationals who: have at least one parent who is a Russian citizen living in Russia

had former USSR citizenship but have not taken citizenship of any former USSR country

are citizens of former USSR states who have received secondary, vocational, or higher education in Russia after 2002

were USSR citizens born in Soviet Russia

were married to a Russian citizen for at least three years

have a disability and have a capable child who is a Russian citizen

have a disability and are from a former USSR country

are from a former USSR country and were legally residing in Russia on 1 July 2002

World War Two veterans who were citizens of the former USSR

are a child or a disabled person with a legal guardian who is a Russian citizen Restoration of citizenship for former Russian citizens Former Russian citizens who have given up their Russian citizenship voluntarily may have their Russian citizenship reinstated after three years of residence in Russia. Russia also has a joint international treaty with Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan enabling citizens of those countries to apply for Russian citizenship using a simplified process.

Applying for Russian citizenship The GUVM processes Russian citizenship applications. Before applying for Russian citizenship by naturalization, you need to submit a request to an authorized agency to renounce the citizenship you hold within your home country. This request will only be carried through upon being successfully granted Russian citizenship. You will need to submit your Russian citizenship application through the GUVM, as well as documents including: proof of Russian language capability

proof of income

application to renounce current citizenship If your Russian citizenship application is successful, you will be issued with an internal Russian passport (to be replaced with a citizen’s identity card in 2018) and will also be eligible to apply for a Russian passport for international travel. Russian passports are valid for 10 years. Decisions on Russian citizenship applications can take up to a year and are made by the Office of the President of the Russian Federation. Applications via the simplified process take up to six months and are made by the GUVM. If your application for Russian citizenship is rejected, however, you are entitled to appeal through the courts. You should contact your local GUVM office for information.

Russian citizenship costs The Russian citizenship cost is R3500 for the application. Those from former USSR countries who haven’t taken up citizenship in these countries, as well as parent-less children, are exempt from this fee. The cost of a Russian passport is R3500 for adults and R1500 for children. It is possible to purchase a special shorter-term passport that lasts for five years for R2000.