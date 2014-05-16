Indoor activities for children in Moscow Arlekino A newly renovated multi-level supervised play center with trampolines, slides, video games, and music. Open from 13:00 to 22:00 every day. The entrance fee is RUB 500 per child, RUB 50 roubles per adult. Babysitter and organized entertainment are available. Some of the personnel speak English.

Phone: 915 1106 www.arlecino.ru Fantasy Park This complex has four floors of activities including a multi-story play area, a 3-D cinema, bowling, a real steam train, laser shooting, roller skating, and an evening disco. Entrance is free but there is a fee for each activity varying from RUB 30 to 120. Fun for all ages! Phone: 349 1310 or 349 1311 www.fpark.ru Happylon An entertainment center for children older than two with a four-story labyrinth, 5D cinema, carousel rides, racing cars, Adrenalin ride, and an indoor roller coaster. Entrance is free; attractions are paid for by using a Happylon card and tokens. Costs per attraction are between RUB 40-300. They also organize parties.

Phone: 788 0708 www.fpark.ru Jungle Club A children’s club with a multi-level play area and ball pit. The Jungle Club also has a bowling area, arcades, snooker/pool tables, and karaoke. There is a café. The costs are between RUB 150–500 per attraction. Opening times are on Monday from 13:00 to 21:00 and from Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 to 21:00.

Theaters and museums for children in Moscow Dolphinarium Performances are on Wednesday and Friday at 12:00, 16:00, and 18:00; on Thursday at 16:00 and 18:00; and on Saturday and Sunday at 12:00, 14:00, and 16:00. A performance is around one hour. Tickets can be bought on the spot; the office is open from 11:00 to 18:00 daily. The prices are between RUB 200 and 300. Children under six can enter free of charge.

Phone: 8 495 234 3197 Durov Animal Theater The theater, founded by Vladimir Durov who believed animals should perform at their leisure. The theater has been a children’s favorite for generations. Booking is recommended. There is also a Museum and the famous Mouse Railway Show in which mice ride on a train made by Durov.

Phone: 971 3047 www.ugolokdurova.ru Museum of Cosmonautics If your children are interested in space travel, this is definitely the place to go. It is located under the Space Obelisk (“To the Conquerors of Space”). The museum was renovated and expanded a few years ago and there is enough to see from space food, space suits to lunar landings and satellites. There is also a walk-through spaceship and a life-size model of the MIR space station. Entrance is RUB 100 and taking pictures RUB 200. The museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 to 18.

Phone: 974 5158 www.russianmuseums.info/M329

