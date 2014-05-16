The Russian adoption process: rules and regulations

Russian adoption law

Under Russia’s adoption law, local court judges in the area where the child lives approve adoptions. The judge’s decision is based on a review of the various documents in the case, and a closed court hearing which usually lasts about an hour. The law requires adopting parents to attend the hearing. Judges sometimes agree to waive one parent’s presence when there are compelling medical or personal reasons for the request. In a few regions, an adoption agency employee may represent the parents at the hearing. Most parents say that their court hearing was thorough, professional and friendly. Many describe it as one of the most moving and memorable elements of their adoption experience.

Although the judge issues a decision on the day of the hearing, it takes another ten days for the judgment to take effect. Appeals are possible during this time. In fact, many judges waive the 10-day waiting period. This is entirely up to the judge and depends somewhat on the region, however.