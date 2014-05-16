But luckily, this guide provides all the information you need about international schools in Russia, including the following:

If you are moving to Russia with your family, you may be considering enrolling your children in an international school. However, due to the wide range of options available, this may seem like an intimidating task.

Schooling in Russia is compulsory from the ages of six to 15, with most students choosing to remain in education until the age of 18. Children attend primary school until the age of 10, then move on to a secondary curriculum until at least 15. However, in most cases, students attend a single school for the duration of their education.

Although it might not appear in the highest rankings, Russia’s education system is generally well-regarded. According to the 2018 OECD/PISA survey of standards among 15-year-olds, Russia ranked 31st in the world in mathematics, 34th in science, and 30th in reading.

Importantly, if you are planning to send your child to an international school in Russia, you should be aware that most of them have long waiting lists. Therefore, it is a good idea to submit your application as soon as you have chosen a school.

Russia’s largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg offer the widest range of international schools available, with the capital, in particular, being home to more than 20 institutions that suit most requirements. Meanwhile, smaller cities such as Kazan, Samara, and Tyumen offer schools that primarily operate for the benefit of international students.

The majority of expat parents in Russia send their children to privately-run international schools, which can be found in most major cities. While these schools tend to charge hefty fees – some as much as ₽2,300,000 per year – they generally offer a high standard of primary and secondary education which is set to an international curriculum.

Types of international schools in Russia

Parents who wish to send their children to international schools in Russia have several options. The most widespread international schools are those following the British, US, and International Baccalaureate (IB) curricula.

However, Moscow, in particular, also offers expat parents from other countries, such as Germany, France, and Italy, the opportunity to provide their children with an education based on their countries’ own curricula.

While most international schools in Russia are coeducational day schools, there are some boarding schools too. These might be of interest to expats who are based in smaller towns and cities that don’t have their own international schools.

International Primary Curriculum (IPC)

The International Primary Curriculum (IPC) is a globally recognized curriculum for children aged five to 12. It is based on the curriculum taught at British international schools and prioritizes intercultural awareness, student engagement, and academic rigor. Furthermore, each subject has learning goals that are tied to students’ personal and community development.

International Baccalaureate (IB) in Russia

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is an international education program offered to students aged three to 19 years by schools in 138 countries. Due to its broad international recognition, the IB is often a popular choice among expat families; particularly those who move regularly between countries.

Cambridge International School (CIS), Moscow

The IB curriculum consists of three main programs:

Primary Years Program (PYP) – taught to pupils aged three to 11 and consisting of six core subjects: mathematics, language, science, art, social studies, and physical education.

– taught to pupils aged three to 11 and consisting of six core subjects: mathematics, language, science, art, social studies, and physical education. Middle Years Program (MYP) – taught to pupils aged 11 to 16. The program contains eight core subjects: the six core PYP subjects, as well as literature and design.

– taught to pupils aged 11 to 16. The program contains eight core subjects: the six core PYP subjects, as well as literature and design. IB Diploma – a pre-university program taught to pupils aged 16 to 19. Students study six subjects, which must include a second language, science, and mathematics, as well as an additional course on the theory of knowledge.

Russia is home to more than 50 schools that offer International Baccalaureate qualifications. Of these, 47 teach in English, and 11 offer bilingual education in Russian and English.

These include the following international schools:

American international schools and Advanced Placement (AP)

American international schools follow the curriculum of the United States, so they are suitable for the children of US expats and those who wish to continue their studies at a university in Canada or the US. Like in the States, American schools divide their study into elementary, middle, and high school. Some American international schools also offer SAT preparation classes and Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow

Although Russia has several schools that follow the American model, only two are officially recognized as American schools:

British international schools

Russia offers several British international schools, which follow the English national curriculum. They are a great option for UK citizens and those who plan to continue their studies in the UK or the British Commonwealth.

These schools teach subjects such as mathematics, science, English, history, and foreign languages. The language of instruction is English, although some British international schools in Russia also offer classes in Russian. Most British international schools offer International General Certificates of Secondary Education (IGCSE), which enable students to go on to study at British universities.

Some of the British international schools in Russia include:

International GCSE (IGCSE)

The International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) is a UK-based qualification equivalent to the GCSE taught in UK schools. The IGCSE is taught to students during years 10 and 11. Exams are taken at the end of year 11 (when students are aged 15 to 16). Some subjects, such as English, mathematics, and science, are compulsory while others, including history, geography, and art, are optional.

After receiving IGCSE qualifications, students can either leave school or continue their education and study A-Levels or an International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

Other national international schools

Because Moscow is the most popular destination in Russia for expats, there are a variety of schools that cater to a range of nationalities and teach specific curricula from certain countries. The fees and languages of instruction also vary based on the specific institution.

Here are a few examples of national international schools in Russia:

Method schools

Parents who prefer to send their children to alternative schools in Russia have several options. For instance, Moscow is home to a Montessori school with bilingual Russian and English instruction. There are also 18 Waldorf schools located around the country; in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Irkutsk, Yaroslavl, Kaluga, Samara, Schukowskij, Smolensk, Tomsk, Ufa, Vladimir, Voronezh, and Zelenograd.

Montessori School of Moscow

The Waldorf schools primarily teach in Russian, although some offer courses in English at an additional cost. Some examples are: