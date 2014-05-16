Kindergartens in Russia Regional and local authorities regulate kindergartens in Russia. The Ministry of Education and Science regulates only a brief preschool preparation program for children ages five to six. The childcare system in Russia provides for universal primary (one to three years of age) and kindergarten (three to seven years of age) service in urban areas. These relieve working mothers from daytime child care needs. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the number of kindergartens decreased. As a result, large cities encountered a shortage of kindergarten vacancies. Moscow offers specialized kindergarten commissions available in certain locations around the city when empty slots are available. To get into this childcare system in Russia, parents place their kids on the waiting list as soon as they’re born.

Nannies and babysitters in Russia When choosing a nanny, the main decision is whether to choose a Russian nanny or a nanny with another nationality. A Russian nanny might be willing to help you with other daily tasks, such as ordering water over the phone and enrolling your child in a Russian detsky sad (kindergarten). Where Filipino nannies, for example, tend to be more willing to do household work as well as childcare in Russia.

Детский сад This is an educational institution for childcare in Russia, usually for kids three to seven years of age; known as a cheaper option, and generally more convenient. After a few months immersed in a Russian-speaking environment, younger children generally find it easier to learn the language. Children under school age usually cope well and start understanding and speaking Russian relatively quickly. This gets harder as the child gets older so you might prefer to keep your child in an international school.

Childcare allowance and maternity leave in Russia Childcare monetary benefits in Russia are for families with income below the minimum subsistence level. The one condition is that the child must reside in the household. If a parent fails to pay alimony, there are supplements; single parents receive twice the amount of child allowance to assist single mums and dads. Maternity leave pays insured or unemployed parents until the child is 18 months old. The benefit is 40% of the insured’s average wage within the last 12 months. Exactly 100% of the insured’s gross earnings in the last 12 months is paid for 70 days before the expected date of childbirth and 70 days after childbirth. However, this may extend by an additional 14 or 40 days in certain cases.