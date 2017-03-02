While the minimum wage in Russia has grown significantly in recent years, it remains below the European average If you’re looking at jobs in Russia , however, you’ll find many high-level positions with wages significantly higher than the minimum wage.

The Russian minimum wage

From January 2019, the Russian minimum wage increased to 11,280 p. per month. This was up from 11,163 p. in the second half of 2018.

The low minimum wage reflects that Russia’s economy shrank significantly between 2014–2017. There are still concerns about GDP growth in a country where some 14% of people live in poverty, according to official state statistics and the World Bank. A poll of economists by Reuters in December 2018 found that GDP in Russia was estimated to rise by 1.4% in 2019. This lags well behind the World Bank’s estimate that the global economy grew by 3.1% in 2018.

There is some consolation for workers in Russia living in the biggest cities, however; local governments can set their own minimum wages. As such, Russian minimum wage levels in cities such as Moscow and Saint Petersburg are considerably higher.

The minimum wage in Russia undergoes a review every six months. There were significant increases on each of the last three reviews.

This rise comes off the back of rise of an increase of nearly 2,000 p. a month in mid-2018, when the Russian government claimed that lower income earners would be 43% better off.