Work in Russia Job market in Russia Moscow and St. Petersburg are Russia’s main economic centers offering the best job opportunities. The overall unemployment rate in Russia was measured at 6.3% in July 2020. This is an increase of around 30% since the start of the year, although this is largely down to the effects of COVID-19. Moscow has the highest employment rate in Russia and its labor force makes up around a quarter of Russia’s total GDP. The service sector accounts for over half of all jobs in Russia, with retail, tourism, health, and education among the most important service segments. Mining, manufacturing, and construction are the biggest industrial sectors. You can find many English-speaking jobs with large multinational companies in the big Russian cities. Some of the biggest international employers in Russia include: Japan Tobacco International

EuroChem

Philip Morris International

Toyota

Volkswagen

Apple The biggest Russian employers include: Gazprom (oil and gas)

Lukoil (oil and gas)

Sberbank of Russia (finance)

Russian Railways (transport)

PAO Rosseti (energy) Job vacancies in Russia Depending on your background, finding vacancies for jobs in Russia might not be easy. Options for English-speakers include teaching English (other native language teaching jobs such as French or German are also available), working for a multinational company in sectors such as energy, finance or construction, or translation if you are bilingual. English teachers should look at BKC International and English First. Sectors in Moscow where there is higher demand include: IT

Business development

Finance

Human Resources

Medical and pharmaceutical In St. Petersburg, there is a shortage of: Sales professionals

Drivers

Engineers

Technical specialists Job salaries in Russia The minimum wage in Russia is reviewed every six months, although it doesn’t necessarily always increase. It was raised to R12,130 a month in January 2020. The average monthly Russian salary is just over R52,000 as of June 2020. However, wages are slightly higher in Moscow with many residents earning over R75,000 a month. Read more in our guide to minimum wages in Russia. Russian work culture Russian companies tend to be hierarchical and bureaucratic, with a plethora of rules and regulations in place that can be explained by the country’s communist past. Because of this, business negotiations can take a long time to sort out. However, as the Russian economy has gradually opened up since the early nineties, this has started to change. Traditional standards and values still persist within many workplaces and social networks can be important when it comes to career progression. Russians are fond of mixing business with pleasure, with long business lunches and even weekend invitations to stay with business partners a common feature. Expatica’s guide to Read more in our guide to Russian business culture Read more Labor laws and labor rights in Russia Employment law in Russia is enshrined in the 2002 Russian Labor Code. Employment contracts should be in writing. The Russian Labor Code states that there are three main types of contract: Employment Contract with Free Text – most current contract with no exact term of validity, but it does contain the condition of termination; A definite-time employment contract – the validity of the contract is up to five years and is only made when a temporary employee is offered a permanent contract; A seasonal work contract which is valid for only two months. The common working week in Russia is 40 hours and employees should work a maximum of 50 hours a week. Full-time workers are entitled to a minimum of 28 days’ annual leave. In addition to this, there are also a number of public holidays in Russia. Notice periods for termination of a contract in Russia vary according to reasons for termination. They range from no notice at all to two months (in cases such as redundancies or company liquidation). Employees usually have to give at least two weeks’ notice if they wish to quit.

Traineeships, internships, and volunteering in Russia You can find internships and summer placements with many NGOs or global companies via organizations such as AIESEC or IAESTE. Also, search for internships worldwide at Globalplacement and GoAbroad. You can find volunteering opportunities in Russia through organizations such as WorkAway and GoAbroad.

Applying for Russian jobs Even though some multinational companies use online application forms, CVs and letters remain a typical way to apply for jobs in Russia. A cover letter is an essential part of the job application and is often considered more important than the CV. The letter format should be formal and illustrate how suitable you are for the job, what your ambitions are for the future, your qualifications, and work experience. When you are called for the interview, do your homework and research the company very well to prepare yourself. On the day of the interview dress formally; bring a copy of your resume and all the additional documents like letters of recommendation, awards, or certificates. During the interview show with enthusiasm that you are interested in the position and have a few insightful questions to ask. If you are successful, you will be contacted by the company within a few days and offered the job. Expect to provide a minimum of two employment references. You can read more information in our informative guide to CV writing and interview tips in Russia. You can also try an online service such as Resume.io.

Support while looking for jobs in Russia You can claim unemployment benefit in Russia if you have been living in Russia for at least 183 days within the last year and are actively looking for work. Benefits are contribution-based and the amount you are eligible for depends on your earnings in your last job and the Russian social security contributions you made.

Starting a job in Russia Beyond making sure that you’re registered for social security in Russia, you might want to consider taking out private coverage for a few things once you start working in the country. These include: Private health insurance in Russia. Although everyone is entitled to state healthcare in Russia, the quality of services is not always good so you might want to take out private coverage to access the best care.

Unemployment and accident insurance in Russia. Again, state benefit levels might not be sufficient, so a private policy is worth considering to make sure you are adequately funded in the event of becoming unemployed.

Supplementary Russian pension. All employees in Russia are given the option of paying into occupational or private pension schemes to supplement the national state pension. You employer should provide you with details.