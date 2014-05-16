Current economic situation in Russia Russia is one of the four BRIC countries; Brazil, Russia, India, and China. These countries are rapidly increasing in power and will catch up with the richest countries around the year 2050. Before the worldwide economic crisis took place, Russia experienced a very prosperous period. In the years leading up to the financial crisis, the economy grew about seven percent and the wages rose about 10% to 15%. It appears that Russia left behind the economic crisis of the nineties. However, if you consider the fact that it was only in 2007 that the level of growth of real income (GDP) was surpassed, these numbers are slightly less impressive. The economic growth of recent years was stimulated by higher oil prices in 2008 and foreign capital inflow into Russia. Because Russia has renounced these two economic forces, the recent financial crisis is affecting the country severely. Furthermore, the distrust of the Russian government plays a significant role in the current economic situation. History shows Russia’s resilience in times of economic crisis. Experts expect its economy to yet again improve when the worldwide crisis subsides.

Harder than before Clinical psychologist Lisette Breukink who lives in Saint Petersburg since 1999 and runs her own company says starting a company in Russia is harder than before. But it’s a nation that can enrich your life. While now may not be the perfect time to settle in Russia, the Russian business culture is still in motion and keeps on developing itself. When you approach the Russians without any prejudice, you’ll see that Russia offers sufficient possibilities and opportunities to build up a successful life.

Patience is an essential virtue in Russia Russian companies tend to follow a charismatic and paternalistic leadership style. Traditionally, Russian business culture involves strong hierarchies, which causes a certain bureaucracy to occur. Since the implementation of the glasnost and perestroika by Mikhail Gorbachev, a lot has changed in Russia, but those changes are noticeable matters which are directly visible; fashion, cars, and the nightlife. Nearly every Russian still carries the heritage of communism with them; this means Russians are not used to taking initiative as they risk making mistakes. Senior management always takes the final decision. This culture of organizing a Russian business causes delays; patience is necessary in some situations. In this framework, a strong social network is very important. Knowing the right people in the right place helps you avoid the bureaucratic obstacles. "In Russia one can only succeed when you know people. Relations and networks are the keywords. Who you know matters, and especially so if you are foreigner who can get access to these networks.'' Breukink added she has learned to stop ''planning everything, but just letting things happen as long as you stay true to yourself. Often, creative ideas and solutions pop up automatically if you let things take their course.''

Russian business culture Russia has gone through some big changes, but behind its external appearance, traditional standards and values still exist. Willem Ripmeester travelled regularly to Russia in the pas and still has a fondness for Russia. ‘‘Behind this facade the Russians haven’t changed that much. In Russian business culture, they are still the tough negotiators as they were previously. Honest in their approach, but also pretty unforgiving. Negotiating in Russia is often a long process: caution, persistence and modesty are the core words. A final offer does not always mean that the offer actually is final. You might have to have patience and perseverance in closing a deal. Meetings have a formal atmosphere and sometimes they follow a fixed protocol through which a meeting, according to Westerners, lasts unnecessarily long. A joke made (even with the best of intentions) is often not appreciated in such a setting. During negations the atmosphere is somewhat lighter and in these situations it would not be unusual if Russians show their sympathy towards the other. On the contrary, the social aspect is often experienced as essential and might even be decisive: ‘’Russians are warm-hearted; you will only achieve a business deal based upon personal trust. By being honest and sincere you will win their trust pretty quickly.’’ Peter van Stigt who started his own company in Russia said: ‘’Sometimes your Russian business partner trusts you even more than his fellow countryman. Do not go to Russia with the expectation to introduce western business concepts at an operational level.’’ It might occur that you have to endure long silences without getting any reaction from your business partner. Then, suddenly, you might get the message that your partners are willing to place a huge order and close a deal with you: ‘Tomorrow!’, and your reaction is: ‘If only I had known that before…’. That is why it is important to learn how to anticipate these kinds of situations in order to facilitate communication between several parties. To be able to sense these matters, you have to have experienced them for many years.’’