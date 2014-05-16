To ensure you don’t miss out on anything important, our guide puts together a list of Russia’s public holidays.

Whether you’re living in Russia or just visiting, it’s important to note the dates of Russia’s holidays. This is because on some of these dates, businesses and public institutions will close or have reduced hours.

An overview of Russian public holidays

Every year, the Russian government makes an announcement about the fixed Russian holidays for the coming year. Whenever Russian public holidays fall on a Tuesday or Thursday, the preceding Monday is usually a bridge public holiday in Russia; a Saturday nearby then becomes a regular working day. If public holidays in Russia fall on a Saturday or Sunday, there is sometimes an extra day’s holiday on the Monday.

New Year Russian bank holidays can also sometimes extend until 7 January (Russian Orthodox Christmas). In that case, the nearest Saturday and/or Sunday may be declared working days. You can check if any of the top Russian festivals fall on a national holiday in Russia; they are a great way to experience Russian culture and regional Russian food.

Easter in Russia: religion plays an important role in many popular Russian holidays.

Each city in Russia also has an official founding date, with celebrations, fireworks, speeches, food, and drink. Moscow‘s City Day, for example, is usually celebrated around the first weekend of September with free concerts in Lubyanskaya Square and a varied cultural program. Other cities, including St Petersburg, also have their own city days.

Here is a list of Russian national holidays in 2022 and 2023, as well as other important Russian holidays you should mark on your calendar: