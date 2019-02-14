School holidays in Russia State and private independent schools have different holiday calendars in Russia. State schools in Russia follow a timetable set out by the Ministry of Education, but the regional authorities and schools have some freedom in deciding when holidays fall. It is essential to check holiday dates with your school, as they can vary. The holidays are spread across the four seasons. Schools with a semester system have a 10-day break in autumn, an 11-day break in winter, a nine-day break in spring, and a break of around three months for summer (plus first graders get an extra 10-day break in February). Those with a trimester system have the same number of holidays but they might vary in length. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about primary schools in Russia Read more Privately run international schools in Russia can set their own school holidays. Most follow a similar pattern of breaks – autumn, winter, spring, and summer – with the main differences being: Longer winter break: Russia follows the Orthodox Christmas calendar which celebrates Christmas Day on 7 January (Gregorian calendar). State schools typically don’t break up until the end of December. International schools usually close a few days before 25 December.

Russia follows the Orthodox Christmas calendar which celebrates Christmas Day on 7 January (Gregorian calendar). State schools typically don’t break up until the end of December. International schools usually close a few days before 25 December. Different dates for all breaks: Some international schools also have shorter autumn and spring breaks.

Some international schools also have shorter autumn and spring breaks. Additional holidays: Many international schools have an additional holiday of a few days around May. Some schools may break for a week or more at Easter (which often falls after the spring break).

Russian school holiday dates 2021–2022 School holidays in Russian state schools for 2021–2022 are: Autumn break: 30 October – 7 November 2021

30 October – 7 November 2021 Winter break: 31 December 2021 – 9 January 2022

31 December 2021 – 9 January 2022 Extra break for first graders: 19–27 February 2022

19–27 February 2022 Spring break: 9–17 April 2022

9–17 April 2022 Summer break: 31 May – 1 September 2022 All dates are subject to change.

Russian school holiday dates 2022–2023 The following is an estimate of school holidays in Russian state schools for 2022–2023: Autumn break: 29 October – 7 November 2022

29 October – 7 November 2022 Winter break: 31 December 2022 – 8 January 2023

31 December 2022 – 8 January 2023 Extra break for first graders: 20–26 February 2022

20–26 February 2022 Spring break: 24 March – 2 April 2023

24 March – 2 April 2023 Summer break: 1 June – 31 August 2023 All dates are subject to change.