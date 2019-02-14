School holidays in Russia vary according to what type of school your child attends. If you are a parent that lives and works in Russia, you will need to check with your child’s school for exact dates so that you can plan accordingly. State schools in Russia have a break in each of the four seasons plus an additional break in February for first graders. International schools have slightly different timetables. All schools also have additional days off throughout the year for nationally observed holidays and school-related events.
This guide cover all the essentials about school holidays in Russia, and includes the following:
School holidays in Russia
State and private independent schools have different holiday calendars in Russia. State schools in Russia follow a timetable set out by the Ministry of Education, but the regional authorities and schools have some freedom in deciding when holidays fall. It is essential to check holiday dates with your school, as they can vary.
The holidays are spread across the four seasons. Schools with a semester system have a 10-day break in autumn, an 11-day break in winter, a nine-day break in spring, and a break of around three months for summer (plus first graders get an extra 10-day break in February). Those with a trimester system have the same number of holidays but they might vary in length.
Privately run international schools in Russia can set their own school holidays. Most follow a similar pattern of breaks – autumn, winter, spring, and summer – with the main differences being:
- Longer winter break: Russia follows the Orthodox Christmas calendar which celebrates Christmas Day on 7 January (Gregorian calendar). State schools typically don’t break up until the end of December. International schools usually close a few days before 25 December.
- Different dates for all breaks: Some international schools also have shorter autumn and spring breaks.
- Additional holidays: Many international schools have an additional holiday of a few days around May. Some schools may break for a week or more at Easter (which often falls after the spring break).
Russian school holiday dates 2021–2022
School holidays in Russian state schools for 2021–2022 are:
- Autumn break: 30 October – 7 November 2021
- Winter break: 31 December 2021 – 9 January 2022
- Extra break for first graders: 19–27 February 2022
- Spring break: 9–17 April 2022
- Summer break: 31 May – 1 September 2022
All dates are subject to change.
Russian school holiday dates 2022–2023
The following is an estimate of school holidays in Russian state schools for 2022–2023:
- Autumn break: 29 October – 7 November 2022
- Winter break: 31 December 2022 – 8 January 2023
- Extra break for first graders: 20–26 February 2022
- Spring break: 24 March – 2 April 2023
- Summer break: 1 June – 31 August 2023
All dates are subject to change.
Additional holidays and days off
As well as the standard school holidays in Russia, there are a number of additional public holiday dates when most schools will be shut. These include Fatherland Day (23 February), International Women’s Day (8 March), Russia Day (12 June), and Unity Day (4 November).
Most schools also have their own timetable of dates when there will be no school due to things such as staff training, pupil book days, or regional holidays. Consult your child’s school for a full list of these dates. Many schools also publish a full calendar on their website. International schools that publish online calendars include:
Childcare during school holidays in Russia
If you are working during the school holidays, you may need to make childcare arrangements. There are public and private kindergartens in Russia, some of which take children up until the age of 8. Public provision has declined since the end of the Soviet era and there tends to be more facilities in the busier cities. Check with your regional authority (область or oblast in Russian) for more information.
Holiday and recreational programs for children and teenagers run in many areas. You can find information and search for local programs in your area from the Ministry of Education and Science.
There is also a variety of summer camps and seasonal activities for all ages run by private organizations in Russia. Costs and availability for these vary. You can search for programs on Russian sites such as My Camp and Best Camp. There is also EuroClub which runs camps in each of the school holidays in the Moscow region. Some of the international schools run their own holiday provision for pupils so it’s worth asking for details.