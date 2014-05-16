Public transportation in Russia Although driving in Russia is certainly an option for getting around, there are several factors that make it an off-putting option, such as local driving customs and the notorious traffic jams. Thankfully, public transportation in Russia is widely available, punctual, and user-friendly. Big cities such as Moscow and Saint Petersburg are home to scores of widely-used bus routes, metro lines, and tramways; in fact, Moscow alone sees 19 million trips on public transportation on an average weekday. The rest of the country is served by one of the world’s most impressive railway networks, spanning from eastern Europe to eastern Asia.

Public transportation apps in Russia When it comes to route maps and itinerary planning, Russia has plenty of options, including: Citymapper provides itineraries involving the metro, bus, tram, trains, and minibuses in two Russian cities: Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Citymapper is available in your browser as well as for Android phones and on iOS.

Google Maps is the world’s most popular route-planning app, and it works well across Russia. Google Maps is available for iOS and Android, as well as in your browser.

Yandex (Яндекс) is the largest Russian-language search engine, and, just like its’ US-based counterpart, mobility is a big part of the company. Yandex Maps is great for looking up public transportation directions in Russia, while Yandex Taxi (in Russian) connects riders with taxi drivers in over 300 Russian cities. For train travelers, Russian Railways has an app of their own. With itinerary searches and ticket purchases, RZD for Passengers is a worthwhile download for Android and iOS users.

Buses in Russia Russia doesn’t have a single public transportation authority; as a result, buses are run by a public transportation company at either the municipal level or whatever kind of federal subject the city is in. A public bus in Rostov-on-Don Public bus transportation companies in Russia tend to be government-owned, either locally or regionally. Some of the bus companies in Russia’s larger cities include the following: Chelyabinsk (Челябинск): Obshchestvennyy Gorodskoy Transport (Общественный городской транспорт) (in Russian)

Obshchestvennyy Gorodskoy Transport (Общественный городской транспорт) (in Russian) Kazan (Казань): Transportnyy Goroda Kazani (Транспортный города Казани) (in Russian)

Transportnyy Goroda Kazani (Транспортный города Казани) (in Russian) Moscow: Mosgortrans (Мосгортранс) (in Russian)

Mosgortrans (Мосгортранс) (in Russian) Nizhny Novgorod: Nizhegorodpassazhiravtotrans (Нижегородпассажиравтотранс) (in Russian)

Nizhegorodpassazhiravtotrans (Нижегородпассажиравтотранс) (in Russian) Novosibirsk (Новосибирск): GorElektroTransport (ГорЭлектроТранспорт) and Novosibirsk Avtobus (Новосибирский автобус) (both websites in Russian)

GorElektroTransport (ГорЭлектроТранспорт) and Novosibirsk Avtobus (Новосибирский автобус) (both websites in Russian) Omsk (Омск): Omskiy Avtobus (Омский автобус)

Omskiy Avtobus (Омский автобус) Rostov-on-Don (Ростов-на-Дону): various companies with no central authority or service provider. Rostov Transport has route and fare information in English.

various companies with no central authority or service provider. Rostov Transport has route and fare information in English. Saint Petersburg: Gorelektrotrans (Горэлектротранс) and Passazhiravtotrans (Пассажиравтотранс) (both websites in Russian)

Gorelektrotrans (Горэлектротранс) and Passazhiravtotrans (Пассажиравтотранс) (both websites in Russian) Samara: SamaraAvtoGAZ (СамараАвтоГАЗ) (in Russian)

SamaraAvtoGAZ (СамараАвтоГАЗ) (in Russian) Yekaterinburg (Екатеринбург): Gortrans (Гортранс) There is no set system of fares for bus transportation in Russia. Some cities have a uniform fare, regardless of mode; others have bus-specific pricing or even route-specific pricing. Payment methods also vary. Moscow, for instance, encourages contactless fare collection through a bank card or smartphone, while other cities are strictly cash-only domains.

Taking a marshrutka or taxi in Russia Countries in the former Soviet Union are full of routed taxicabs, commonly referred to in Russia as a marshrutka (маршрутка). Despite the name, a marshrutka in Russia is usually a large van or minibus that shares some similarities to other forms of public transportation. Marshrutki typically have specific routes and route numbers but are run by private companies. A bright yellow marshrutka in Apsheronsk Marshrutka services vary wildly across Russia. In some areas, marshrutki only stop at bus stops and there’s little difference between the experience of a public bus or a marshrutka. In smaller cities far away from the capital, marshrutki stop whenever someone flags them down or if a passenger requests it. Be aware, however, that taking a marshrutka in rural areas can be intimidating if you don’t know Russian well. If a shared taxi doesn’t interest you, conventional taxis are also widespread in Russian cities. Flagging down a taxi from the street is shockingly easy. Don’t be surprised if your attempt to flag down a taxicab results in a random car offering you a ride instead. Some taxi drivers may ask you to share the cab with additional passengers; just refuse the request politely and firmly. If your Russian-speaking abilities are limited, plenty of taxi-hailing apps are available in Russia. They include the following: Yandex Taxi (in Russian)

Gett (in Russian)

Taxovichkof

Long-distance coaches in Russia Although almost every city in Russia has a reasonable transportation connection to others by train, this isn’t always the case. One thing you can count on in Russia is that every city and town has a bus station. A bus station in Russia is called an avtokzal (Автовокзал), generally sitting in a reasonably central part of town and offering journeys up to around six hours in length. Keep in mind, though, that the bus is often the inferior option to taking the train. Russia’s railway network is impressively efficient, even when covering distances of over 2,000 kilometers. A local might wonder why you would opt for a cramped and overpriced space on a bus when you have access to a bed, bathroom, and a place to make a hot cup of tea for a fraction of the price. To calculate how much your ticket would amount to, check with your local operator, or with a third-party website such as Busradar.

Public transportation discounts in Russia For train journeys in Russia, Russian Railways has a bonus points program called RZD Bonus (РЖД Бонус). Travelers accumulate points with the card by entering the card details while buying train tickets and can redeem them later for discounts on tickets. Beyond the loyalty program, Russian Railways also has a variety of discount categories for international journeys. Discount rates vary but are available for children, groups, and those booking well in advance. Urban public transportation providers in Russia also have discounted passes available for certain groups, although these differ depending on the city. Moscow, for instance, has concession passes for students or those receiving social services, while Saint Petersburg has passes for commuters. Check with your municipality in Russia or the local public transportation authority for more information on discounts.

How disability-accessible is public transportation in Russia? Russia is not a country known for its’ disability-accessible infrastructure; in fact, Human Rights Watch issued a scathing report in 2013 about Russia’s poor infrastructure for those with disabilities. While progress is pending, Russian cities lag behind their western and central European counterparts. A Russian train with a wheelchair ramp at the station in Sochi For those taking the train, Russian Railways has a Mobility Assistance Center that you can reach by phone 24 hours a day. Despite the longer opening hours, assistance requests must be in advance and the schedule depends on the nature of your request: At least one day before departure: for support at the station (e.g., between the platform and a vehicle outside of the station).

for support at the station (e.g., between the platform and a vehicle outside of the station). At least three days before departure: for reservations on long-distance or high-speed trains.

for reservations on long-distance or high-speed trains. More than 14 days before departure: for reservations on services that don’t normally travel with an accessible carriage. These requests require more time in advance because Russian Railways staff ensure that the train has an accessible carriage added to it. Russian Railways are careful to note that their mobility support staff are not medical professionals. Other methods of public transportation in Russia are generally less developed when it comes to accessibility. For instance, Moscow’s famous metro network is largely inaccessible to those with mobility issues. Buses and trolleybuses, on the other hand, usually have either step-free access or a ramp to ensure everyone can board.

How environmentally friendly is public transportation in Russia? Russia’s environmental record is generally quite poor. As the country’s economy is still fairly reliant on heavy industry and resource extraction, water pollution in Russia is rampant and drivers are hesitant to make the switch to electric vehicles. In Moscow, most residents still commute by car despite significant improvements to bus timetables and local infrastructure. A bike lane in Moscow As it turns out, though, public transportation in Russia could teach the rest of the Russian economy a thing or two about sustainability. Electric vehicles are quite common among Russia’s public transportation fleets, especially in larger urban centers. Moscow alone has over 1,000 electric buses, one of the largest electric bus fleets in Europe. The capital is aiming to have a completely electric bus fleet by 2030. Outside of the capital, dozens of other Russian cities have tram networks or trolleybuses that draw electricity from overhead power lines. Local trains are also low-emission; the beloved Elektrichka trains are almost always electrical multiple-unit trains and have been for over a century.