Russian etiquette and cultural values

Family in Russia The family unit is very important, and every member of the family should contribute in some way. You’ll often find that families are small in Russia because most women also have jobs outside of the home. Apartments are usually small, but you’ll frequently find that more than one family generation lives together. Russians have a general affinity for groups, so if you receive an invite to someone’s home, it’s likely that you will feel welcome and part of their collective family unit.

Russian etiquette: greetings A firm, almost bone-crushing, handshake is typical Russian greeting etiquette when meeting someone (although the handshake between women and men is less firm). Russians also maintain direct eye contact while giving the appropriate greeting for the time of day. Female friends usually kiss each other on the cheek three times when they meet, first on the left cheek, then on the right, and then a final time on the left. Close male friends hug and pat each other’s back. In short, when meeting a Russian for the first time, male or female, good etiquette is shaking hands firmly while retaining eye contact. Looking away is rude and shows indifference. Men should wait for a woman to offer her hand first. (Tip: Do not shake hands over a threshold; enter the room first, then shake hands.) Russians commonly introduce each other through a third person rather than directly introducing themselves. As a non-native, do not assume familiarity; wait for your Russian acquaintances to take the lead.

Russian body language and etiquette Russians are wary of anyone who appears insincere. Smile when you mean it and are genuinely happy to meet someone. Also, sitting with the bottom of your feet showing is rude. Whistling indoors is frowned upon as it is superstitiously thought to herald poor financial performance. When pointing, do not use a single finger but gesture with your whole hand. Bad posture and standing with your hands in your pockets are considered signs of laziness. Lastly, Russian etiquette typically discourages displays of affection in public.

Meeting Russians are great hosts and love entertaining guests in their homes. Common Russian etiquette dictates that they often put more food on the table than can be eaten to indicate there is an abundance of food. If you are invited to a Russian home for a meal, arrive on time and bring a small gift (men are expected to bring flowers). In formal situations, people use all three names when referring to other. In contrast, friends and close acquaintances may refer to each other by their first name and patronymic, while close friends and family members call each other by their first name only.