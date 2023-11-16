Want to grow your business in Russia? Our listing of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find the right connections for your business.
Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global network of over 15,000 influential business owners. They provide a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from each other. They’re active in 60 countries, so you’re sure to find a chapter near you. Join EO to be part of a leading global business network.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.
The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
