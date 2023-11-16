Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in Russia:
Okko is an online streaming service in Russia. You can access their extensive library of films, television programs, and sports with a subscription. They show both Russian and international programming. Visit Okko online to take out a subscription and watch all your favourite shows and films.
Rostelecom is a part state-owned telecommunications company in Russia. They provide home internet, television, landline phones, and other related services. They also offer online streaming. Check out their package deals and see what you could save when getting your home connected.
Beeline (Билайн) is one of Russia’s leading mobile operators. They offer plans for mobile, TV, and internet, as well as SIM cards. Their English-language website allows you to top up online and find answers to questions about their services. Join Beeline and stay connected.
MTS (МТС) is Russia’s largest mobile network. They provide mobile services, home internet, TV, and much more. As well as Russia, they operate in Armenia and Belarus. They offer a range of deals for each of their services, tailored to your needs. Visit MTS to find the perfect plan for you.
Megafon (Мегафон) is a Russian digital communications company. They offer mobile services, landline, home internet and TV deals available throughout the country and further afield. Add options to your tariff with contracts that combine the services you need. Check out Megafon and get online.
Tele2 Russia is a telecommunications company. They offer many deals on SIM cards, cell phone contracts, home internet, smartphones, and more. They also have special offers on roaming, social media, and specific messenger services. Discover your tariff and get connected with Tele2.
View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.
