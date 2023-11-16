Getting to grips with the immigration law in Russia can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:
Herman & Smith is a law firm with locations across Russia. They provide a range of international legal services, specializing in helping expats move to Russia and into the Russian market. So, whatever your legal needs, speak to the legal professionals at Herman & Smith.
Avakov Tarasov & Partners is a law firm based in Moscow. Their Russian, English and German-speaking team provide professional legal advice. For individuals and companies, they specialize in commercial and real estate, among many other areas. So, whatever your legal needs, Avakov Tarasov & Partners can help.
Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.
