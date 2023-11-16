Need help getting around in Russia? Check out our listing of expat-friendly taxi and car-sharing services and get from A to B more easily:
Citimobil is a car-sharing, lift, and scooter-hire service based in Russia. They operate in Moscow and several other cities. Their fleet includes a range of vehicles, including economy, comfort, business, and minivans. Download Citimobil’s handy app to get to your destination.
Yandex Go is a taxi-booking service operating in Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. They have a range of vehicles available in their fleet, and you can even specify if you have large amounts of luggage, bicycles, or skis. Simply input your location and your destination to get moving.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets