Looking to buy or hire a car in Russia? Our directory of expat-friendly car sales and rental companies will help you get behind the wheel before you know it:
Rentalcars.com is an online car rental portal operating worldwide. Their easy-to-use platform takes the hassle out of renting vehicles, connecting you with local rental agencies in over 160 countries. Wherever you’re heading in the world, rent in confidence when you get there with Rentalcars.com
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets