Are you looking for legal advice in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly business lawyers in Russia and get the right advice for your company:
Avakov Tarasov & Partners is a law firm based in Moscow. Their Russian, English and German-speaking team provide professional legal advice. For individuals and companies, they specialize in commercial and real estate, among many other areas. So, whatever your legal needs, Avakov Tarasov & Partners can help.
Fieldfisher is a law firm operating across Europe. From coffee shop chains to social media sites, they have a range of clients across various industries and sectors. For all your legal needs in Russia, contact the team at Fieldfisher.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets