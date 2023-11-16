Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a Russian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Russia to help with your move abroad:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Beeline

Beeline (Билайн) is one of Russia’s leading mobile operators. They offer plans for mobile, TV, and internet, as well as SIM cards. Their English-language website allows you to top up online and find answers to questions about their services. Join Beeline and stay connected.

Visit website

MTS

MTS (МТС) is Russia’s largest mobile network. They provide mobile services, home internet, TV, and much more. As well as Russia, they operate in Armenia and Belarus. They offer a range of deals for each of their services, tailored to your needs. Visit MTS to find the perfect plan for you.

Visit website

Megafon

Megafon (Мегафон) is a Russian digital communications company. They offer mobile services, landline, home internet and TV deals available throughout the country and further afield. Add options to your tariff with contracts that combine the services you need. Check out Megafon and get online.

Visit website

Tele2 Russia

Tele2 Russia is a telecommunications company. They offer many deals on SIM cards, cell phone contracts, home internet, smartphones, and more. They also have special offers on roaming, social media, and specific messenger services. Discover your tariff and get connected with Tele2.

Visit website

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing