Having a Russian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Russia to help with your move abroad:
Beeline (Билайн) is one of Russia’s leading mobile operators. They offer plans for mobile, TV, and internet, as well as SIM cards. Their English-language website allows you to top up online and find answers to questions about their services. Join Beeline and stay connected.
MTS (МТС) is Russia’s largest mobile network. They provide mobile services, home internet, TV, and much more. As well as Russia, they operate in Armenia and Belarus. They offer a range of deals for each of their services, tailored to your needs. Visit MTS to find the perfect plan for you.
Megafon (Мегафон) is a Russian digital communications company. They offer mobile services, landline, home internet and TV deals available throughout the country and further afield. Add options to your tariff with contracts that combine the services you need. Check out Megafon and get online.
Tele2 Russia is a telecommunications company. They offer many deals on SIM cards, cell phone contracts, home internet, smartphones, and more. They also have special offers on roaming, social media, and specific messenger services. Discover your tariff and get connected with Tele2.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
