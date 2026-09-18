Short-term rentals in Portugal for expats

If you are still choosing between a temporary stay and a longer-term home, it’s worth researching the benefits of renting versus buying to better understand the local landscape. For short-term rentals in Portugal, the challenge is not just finding a listing. It is working out whether the accommodation fits your timeline, paperwork needs, budget, and daily routine once you arrive.

What counts as a short-term rental in Portugal? Not every short-term rental is an Alojamento Local, or AL. In Portugal, AL is a legal category for paid temporary accommodation, particularly tourist accommodation. A furnished apartment rented for several months may instead operate under a residential rental (arrendamento) contract, including a contract for temporary or non-permanent housing. That distinction can affect the contract you receive, what is included in the price, whether tourist tax applies, and what you should check before paying. For AL accommodation, check the property’s registration and booking conditions. For a residential rental, pay particular attention to the lease, deposit, utilities, duration, and termination terms. Type Typical stay Usually includes Main watch-out Best fit Alojamento Local (AL) Days to a few months Furnished accommodation, sometimes cleaning or other services Check registration, tourist tax, and cancellation rules First days after arrival Serviced apartment Weeks to months Furniture, utilities, often cleaning Can cost more than a conventional rental First month or business travel Mid-term furnished rental Several weeks or months Furniture, internet, sometimes bills Check the legal basis of the rental, deposit, utilities, and termination terms Expats needing temporary accommodation Standard residential lease Usually 12 months or longer Longer-term home; furnished or unfurnished More documents and longer commitment Settling after arrival

Where expats usually find short-term rentals Online rental platforms are a convenient place to start if you need temporary accommodation in Portugal before you arrive. Options include Airbnb monthly stays, Flatio, HousingAnywhere, and Spotahome, while general property portals such as idealista can provide additional rental listings. The important differences often sit at listing level, so compare the total price, deposit, bills, cancellation terms, minimum stay, and type of contract rather than relying on the platform category alone. Agencies and serviced-apartment providers are another option and may offer more direct support, which can help if you want English-language communication or someone to contact if problems arise. Renting directly from a landlord can widen your options, but it also makes careful checks of the property, landlord, contract, and payment arrangements particularly important.

How much short-term rentals cost in Portugal Short-term rental prices in Portugal vary considerably by location, season, property type, and length of stay. Demand can be particularly strong in Lisbon, Porto, and tourist areas such as the Algarve, while studios, rooms in shared apartments, and serviced apartments can carry very different total costs. As a snapshot, Spotahome listings checked in September 2026 included Lisbon rooms from about €355 a month and Porto studios from about €780. Other furnished-rental platforms can show substantially higher prices depending on the property and booking dates. Treat these as live listing examples rather than market averages, and don’t forget to factor in general living costs in Portugal to keep your budget realistic. What changes the price most The headline rent does not always show the full cost of a stay. Depending on the listing, you may need to budget separately for utilities, internet, cleaning, platform fees, or a deposit. Before booking, check what is included and ask for the total cost of your stay in writing. Season and local demand, particularly in popular tourist areas

Exact neighborhood and commute time

Length of stay, as longer bookings may have lower monthly rates

Property type and furnishing level, from a room in a shared flat to a fully furnished (mobilado) or serviced apartment

Whether electricity, water, gas, and internet are included or subject to usage caps

Cleaning, platform, administration, or other additional fees Senior Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip A cheaper headline rent does not necessarily mean a cheaper stay. In Lisbon and Porto, check whether electricity, internet, cleaning, and other charges are included or added separately, and ask for the total cost before you pay.

Best places in Portugal for a short-term stay For your first month, choose a location based on what you need to do next, such as commuting, apartment hunting, school enrollment, or remote work. The best place to live in Portugal can vary depending on your needs and the length of time you intend to stay. Your first base should reflect your budget, transport needs, season, and daily routine. Place Best for Watch-out Lisbon First month, job search, city services Higher rental costs Porto City life at generally lower rental costs than Lisbon Prices and availability vary by area Braga A smaller city and potentially lower housing costs Check short-term availability carefully Algarve Off-season remote work or a trial stay before relocating Strong seasonal demand in tourist areas Lisbon Lisbon can be a convenient first base if you want good public transport and easy access to everyday services. Areas such as Avenidas Novas and Campo de Ourique, along with parts of Alcântara, Arroios, and Estrela, can work well for newcomers, depending on your budget and priorities. Before booking, check practical details such as heating, elevator access, nearby transport, and the actual journey time to places you expect to visit regularly. Porto Porto offers many of the advantages of a major city while generally having lower asking rents than Lisbon. Bonfim, Cedofeita, Paranhos, and nearby Matosinhos offer different combinations of city access, residential surroundings, and transport links, so compare the location with your daily routine rather than choosing on price alone. Algarve, Braga, and smaller cities The Algarve can work well for remote workers, retirees, or anyone considering a trial stay before relocating, but accommodation demand and prices can vary considerably with the tourist season. Braga and some smaller Portuguese cities can offer lower housing costs than Lisbon or Porto, although the range of suitable short-term accommodation will depend on the location and your travel dates.

What documents, deposits, and contract terms to expect Tourist-style bookings may require relatively little paperwork from the guest, while monthly or residential-style arrangements can look much closer to renting in Portugal. Depending on the arrangement, you may be asked for a Portuguese NIF (tax number), proof of income, a fiador (guarantor), advance renda (rent), or a caução (security deposit). Not every short-term stay uses a standard Portuguese rental contract, and you will not necessarily need a Portuguese NIF simply to book temporary tourist accommodation. For a formal residential rental, however, NIF details are normally part of registering the rental contract with the Portuguese Tax Authority. Requirements depend on the type of accommodation, contract, and, in some cases, municipality. This guide is informational only and is not legal, tax, immigration, or tenancy advice. If you are a non-EU/EEA/Swiss national planning a longer stay, check the visa or residence rules that apply to you separately. 🪪 Identity and documents: Check what you need before reserving. Depending on the arrangement, this could include a passport or other ID, NIF, proof of income, or guarantor. 💶 Deposit and advance rent: Check how much is due upfront and when the caução will be returned. For residential leases, Portuguese law limits agreed advance rent to two months and a security deposit to the equivalent of two months’ rent. 📄 Contract and legal status: Establish whether you are booking registered Alojamento Local (AL) accommodation or entering into a rental (arrendamento) contract, and check the terms that apply. 🧾 Bills, inventory, and receipts: Make sure electricity, water, gas, internet, cleaning, and any municipal tax are listed clearly. ↩️ Cancellation and move-out rules: Check the applicable cancellation or notice period, refund conditions, deposit deductions, and check-out requirements before committing. With a more residential-style arrangement, you may also need to arrange utilities in Portugal or set up internet yourself.

How to avoid scams and common booking mistakes Booking from abroad can make rental scams harder to spot because you cannot inspect the property yourself. Fake or misleading listings, copied photos, suspicious payment requests, and pressure to pay quickly are warning signs, but even a professional-looking listing page is not proof that every term is safe. Before paying, verify as much as you reasonably can. Check the host or landlord’s details, ask for written booking or contract terms, confirm the total cost, and check registration details where relevant. A live video viewing can also help confirm that the property matches the listing, although it should not be your only check. Watch out for: A price that looks unusually low compared with similar properties nearby

Photos or property details that appear inconsistent

Pressure to pay immediately or send money outside a platform’s normal payment system

Utility caps, cleaning fees, platform charges, or other costs that are not clearly disclosed upfront

Vague cancellation, refund, or move-out terms

Unclear information about whether the accommodation is AL or provided under a rental contract

Refusal to share contract terms, receipts, or proof the host can rent the property