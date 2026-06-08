Buying property in Portugal as an Australian – is it hard?

Can Australians buy property in Portugal? Yes. Australians can buy property and land in Portugal with no specific restrictions. If you’re thinking of buying a place abroad you’ll need smart ways to handle the financial side. Why not check out Wise as an easy-to-use, low-cost way to move money abroad for a property purchase – more on that later.

How difficult is the process? While the process of buying a home in Portugal is no more complicated than in many countries in Europe, you’ll still need a qualified legal advisor to navigate it. Choose a notary using the EU’s notary directory or a lawyer who is registered with the Ordem dos Advogados, and look out for the Casa Simples, Casa Segura (literally Simple House Safe House) process. This service is designed for people who need end to end support with the legal side of buying a Portuguese property, and lets the notary act for you at every stage of getting the paperwork, completing due diligence and registration. Even with your legal team lined up, there are a few other aspects and documents to consider. Here are a couple: ID and source of funds documents To prevent financial crime, you’ll need to provide documents including a proof of identity and address, and proof of the source of funds you’re using to buy the home. This is a legal requirement in many countries, to stop people from money laundering or avoiding tax. Your Portuguese lawyer or notary will guide you through what’s needed, but gathering evidence in advance can help your purchase go smoothly. If you’re paying from salary you may need bank statements showing your income, for example. NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) The Portuguese NIF (Número de Identificação Fiscal) is a tax identifier which you’ll need for day to day life in Portugal, as well as for tasks like setting up a bank account or paying your taxes. You’ll be asked for this when you buy a home – get your NIF in person in Portugal or have an agent act on your behalf – your notary can advise on the best route based on your needs. Property conveyancing documents Documents needed during the conveyancing process include a Contrato-Promessa which is the initial sales agreement, and your new Property Deed (Escritura) which is signed upon closing. Your notary will help you tackle this legal side of the sale safely. Typical timelines Buying a home in Portugal may take 1 – 4 months including the time needed for due diligence and completion of legal steps. The exact time taken depends on the specific property as well as your own financial situation and the seller’s circumstances. Talk through the timelines that are likely to apply on your purchase with your notary so you know what to expect. Transferring money to Portugal for the purchase Wise can help you with transferring money from AUD to EUR for your new home. Buying a high ticket item like a house can come with big bills. And getting a bad exchange rate makes a huge difference to the amount you pay overall. Even a small percentage fee added to the rate quickly mounts up. To make things simple, Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees and applies automatic discounts when you convert or send 40,000 AUD or more over the course of a month. You can use Wise to send your money to the seller directly – or to move money to your Portuguese bank in euros so you have it ready to use when you close on your new home. Go to Wise Sara chose Wise to send money to buy a house abroad “Wise was instrumental in helping us move money when we bought our house in France. Wise has been helpful with our visits back to the UK and their transfer rates are good. It is great having a secure app on our phones where we can transfer and move money with ease. The app makes it very clear how much has been spent in euros as well as pounds. (…)” *In this example, the customer name was changed for privacy. The customer wasn’t paid to share their review. Review collected from Trustpilot in October 2025. Send money with Wise!

What are the tax implications? Managing taxes across borders can get complicated, particularly when making a major purchase. You might need to pay tax at the point of sealing the deal on your new home, and ongoing costs in Portugal, plus you’ve got to take into account your duties on the Australian side too. This guide is for information only. Get professional tax advice to navigate the tax implications of your new Portuguese home both in Portugal and in Australia. In Portugal Talk through the taxes you’ll need to pay in Portugal with your lawyer or notary before you proceed with your purchase, so you can manage your budget effectively. There are a couple of upfront taxes when you buy, as well as ongoing municipal costs, which can all add up. When you close on your purchase you’ll need to pay property transfer tax – Imposto Municipal sobre Transamissoes (IMT) which are particularly high if you’re a non-resident buyer. The final amount you pay depends on your residency and the type of property. If you’re a resident you pay from 0% – 7.5% of the property price on urban residential properties, or 5% on rural residential properties. Non-resident taxes are up to 10% of the property price. You also pay stamp duty – Imposto de Selo – when you buy your new home, at 0.8% of the purchase price. Finally, one key ongoing fee to know about is the annual Imposto Municipal sobre Imóveis (IMI) which is billed at the end of April. In Australia The tax you pay in Australia depends on your residency and how you use your property. If you’re an Australian tax resident you’ll pay tax to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) on your worldwide income. This includes rental income from Portugal if you let your place out and make a profit from it. Rental income is declared in your annual tax filing along with other similar income. You’ll also usually need to pay capital gains tax in Australia if you sell your Portuguese property at a profit in future, if you’re an Australian tax resident. However, if you’re also paying tax in Portugal you may be able to claim a foreign income tax offset from the ATO. If you’re not sure how to navigate your cross border tax it’s crucial you get professional advice. This is particularly helpful as Australia is in the process of bringing a double taxation treaty into force with Portugal. This was agreed in 2023 but is not live at the time of research (April 2026). This treaty is intended to stop people paying tax twice on the same income and can support individuals with tax duties in both jurisdictions.

Local laws and regional variations There aren’t any specific areas where foreigners aren’t able to buy property in Portugal, although some restrictions around sensitive sites (like defence installations) may be in place. There are still some local laws which may vary from Australia and which are worth understanding though. For example, like in Australia, Portugal has fairly strict laws preventing people from polluting waterways on or near their properties. Plus there are laws in place to help with preventing forest fires for the safety of all. Relocation Moving to Portugal: the essential checklist Read more

What buying property gets you You might be buying a property in Portugal ahead of relocating there, or looking for a foothold in Europe for vacations. Or maybe you’re thinking of the property more as an investment. Portugal has relatively low real estate costs for Europe, and you might be able to rent your place out for income and then sell it later. It’s important to note the limits to what you get when you buy a property in Portugal. Specifically, owning a home there will not get you a visa automatically and does not give you the right to live in Portugal long term. It used to be the case that the Portuguese ‘Golden Visa’ (the D9 investor visa) allowed for real estate investment as a qualifying criteria. This previously meant that having a home in Portugal could be a good way to also get your long term visa. However, the investment rules changed in 2023 and you can no longer use your home as a qualifying investment for this visa.

What buying property does not get you Buying a property in Portugal doesn’t offer you a visa or residency rights. If you’re travelling to Portugal as an Australian you can enter for up to 90 days in any 180 day period for tourism purposes. This is part of the Schengen agreement which states you can spend 90 days in total in any of the Schengen countries, so if you’ll be travelling elsewhere in Europe it’s crucial you check the rules and how long you can be in the area as a whole. If you want to stay in Portugal for longer, or if you’re buying a home to live full time there, you’ll need to get a residency visa. You can apply for this at your local Embassy or Consulate and then convert it to a residency permit with AIMA – Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo – on arrival. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Portugal: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

Renting out your property: is it allowed? You can rent out your property in Portugal if you choose to. You will then need to pay tax on the income you make. Tax on rental income in Portugal is 25% – 28%. If you’re an Australian resident you will also need to declare your income on your ATO tax filing, and apply for a foreign tax credit if you’ve already paid tax on this money to the Portuguese authorities. Get advice from a professional familiar with the tax regimes in both Australia and Portugal to navigate this process.

Buying land in Portugal Australian citizens can buy land in Portugal with no specific restrictions. The process works very similarly to buying a property.

Getting a mortgage: should I get one in Portugal or Australia? Lenders in Australia tend not to offer mortgages for overseas purchases – but you may be able to get a loan through a bank in Portugal instead. Portugal has a large expat community and so banks are used to dealing with the needs of foreign home buyers. The deposit amount needed may be higher compared to a resident buyer, but mortgage options are available for many customers. If you get your mortgage locally in Portugal, you’ll need to repay it in euros. If you’re earning an income in AUD this will mean that currency conversion costs will apply and may push up your monthly bills. Using a low cost currency service like Wise can help you minimize the fees you pay for international transfers, and bring down your bills in the end.

The verdict: should you buy a house in Portugal as an Australian? Portugal is a very attractive destination for Australians looking for a laidback beachside life, or to pursue career opportunities in Europe. Even though you can no longer use a real estate purchase as a route to residency in Portugal, the relatively low costs of properties makes it a popular place to buy. If you’re thinking about investing in a new place abroad, use Wise to send money from AUD to EUR with low costs and secure, fast payments whenever you need them. Pros Cons ✅Buy properties or land with no specific restrictions



✅Possibility to invest or make a rental income from your property



✅Visa options for people who want to work, study or retire



✅Relatively low housing costs



✅Many English speaking agents and legal advisors available to support ❌Property prices may go down as well as up



❌Exchange rates can change your mortgage payments



❌High taxes on your purchase if you’re a non resident