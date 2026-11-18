Key takeaways Foreigners can get a mortgage in Portugal, including non-residents.

Banco de Portugal generally recommends maximum financing of 90% for a main residence and 80% for other purposes. Banks may offer less.

Total monthly debt payments should generally stay within 50% of net income, including the lender’s interest-rate stress test.

Budget for your deposit plus taxes and fees, which banks usually do not finance.

Variable mortgage rates in Portugal combine Euribor with the lender’s spread.

Plan your euro transfer early to allow for currency fluctuations and source-of-funds checks.

Can foreigners get a mortgage in Portugal? Yes, you do not need to live in Portugal to apply for a Portuguese mortgage. Approval depends on your finances, the property’s intended use and the criteria of individual banks in Portugal. Banco de Portugal distinguishes between an own permanent home (habitação própria permanente, your main residence) and other uses, such as a second home or rental property. Non-resident purchases commonly fall into the second category, where the recommended loan-to-value ceiling is 80%. Banks can set lower limits or shorter terms. Novo Banco, for example, advertises up to 80% financing for second homes and rental properties for residents or nationals of the EU, UK, Schengen area, USA or Canada. Other applicants receive an individual assessment. Its maximum term is 30 years, with the oldest borrower no older than 75 when the loan ends. Recent arrivals may receive different terms from applicants living abroad. Legal residence – your right to live in Portugal – and tax residence are also separate considerations.

Portugal mortgage requirements for non-residents Your deposit, income and supporting documents determine how much you can borrow. Checking these Portuguese mortgage requirements early helps you set a realistic property budget. How much deposit do you need for a mortgage in Portugal? The deposit you need depends on the loan-to-value ratio (LTV): the mortgage amount compared with the property’s value. Banks generally use the lower of the purchase price and their valuation. Banco de Portugal’s standard recommendations set maximum LTV ratios of 90% for a main residence and 80% for other purposes. That means contributing at least 10% or 20% respectively, before purchase costs. Banks may require a larger deposit from non-residents. For a EUR 300,000 second home, a lower valuation increases the cash you need to pay upfront: Bank valuation Maximum mortgage at 80% LTV Your contribution towards the price EUR 300,000 EUR 240,000 EUR 60,000 EUR 280,000 EUR 224,000 EUR 76,000 Taxes and fees come on top, so even an 80% mortgage offer may require more than 20% of the asking price upfront. Income, affordability and mortgage terms Alongside the property’s value, your income determines your borrowing limit. Portuguese lenders calculate the taxa de esforço, or effort rate, by comparing total monthly debt payments with net income. Banco de Portugal generally recommends: Debt payments: no more than 50% of net income, with limited exceptions.

no more than 50% of net income, with limited exceptions. Interest-rate stress test: for variable or mixed-rate loans, an increase of 0.5 percentage points for terms up to five years, 1 point for terms over five and up to ten years, and 1.5 points above ten years.

for variable or mixed-rate loans, an increase of 0.5 percentage points for terms up to five years, 1 point for terms over five and up to ten years, and 1.5 points above ten years. Maximum mortgage term: 40 years for borrowers aged 30 or under, 37 years for those over 30 and up to 35, and 35 years for older borrowers. Banks can apply tighter limits, particularly to non-resident mortgages. If you earn in pounds, dollars or another currency, lenders also consider how exchange-rate changes could affect your euro repayments. A multi-currency account such as Wise can help you hold and convert funds, although it does not remove currency risk. Documents for a Portuguese mortgage application When applying from abroad, you’ll need evidence of your finances and the property purchase. Request the bank’s checklist first, as requirements vary. You may need: Passport or residence permit

NIF (número de identificação fiscal), your Portuguese tax number

Recent tax returns

Payslips or company accounts

Three to six months of bank statements

A credit report from your home country

Property documents, including the draft promissory contract

Certified translations where requested Portugal’s central credit register covers debts reported in Portugal, so lenders may request equivalent records from your home country. Account statements, including Wise statements, can support source-of-funds checks alongside evidence of how you obtained the money. Tip: Arrange required translations early to avoid delaying your mortgage application.

Mortgage rates in Portugal for non-residents The interest rate shapes your monthly repayment, while fees and bundled products affect the overall cost. Comparing both helps you assess Portuguese mortgage offers. Variable rates usually combine Euribor, the euro interbank benchmark, with a spread, the lender’s margin. Offers also show: TAN: the nominal interest rate.

the nominal interest rate. TAEG: the annual percentage rate of charge, including relevant fees and required insurance. Compare the TAEG for the same loan amount and term to get a broader view of borrowing costs. Fixed, variable or mixed-rate mortgage? The right rate structure depends partly on how much payment uncertainty your budget can accommodate. Portuguese lenders offer three main options that you can understand better through the table below. Mortgage type How it works Main consideration Variable rate Euribor plus a spread, usually reviewed every 3, 6 or 12 months Payments can rise or fall Fixed rate The rate stays unchanged for the agreed period Predictable payments during that period Mixed rate An initial fixed period followed by a variable rate Check the terms after the switch Ask each lender for a FINE (Ficha de Informação Normalizada Europeia), the standard pre-contractual information sheet, to compare terms. Novo Banco non-resident mortgage rates: published examples Novo Banco’s published examples illustrate how bundled products can reduce the rate. Both use 12-month Euribor of 3.239% for October 2026: Published example Spread TAN TAEG Without optional bundled products 1.40% 4.639% 5.1% With optional bundled products 0.80% 4.039% 4.6% The discounted example includes products such as home insurance and a packaged current account. Your offer depends on your profile, LTV and the conditions you accept.

Mortgage fees and property taxes in Portugal Beyond your mortgage deposit, buying property in Portugal involves upfront costs and ongoing expenses. You should include the following costs in your budget: IMT: property transfer tax. A special 7.5% rate generally applies to residential purchases by non-residents, with statutory exceptions. Other purchases may fall under different rates or progressive tables.

property transfer tax. A special 7.5% rate generally applies to residential purchases by non-residents, with statutory exceptions. Other purchases may fall under different rates or progressive tables. Stamp duty: charged on the property purchase and mortgage.

charged on the property purchase and mortgage. Bank and valuation fees: listed in the lender’s tariff.

listed in the lender’s tariff. Notary and land registry fees

Life and home insurance: according to the lender’s requirements.

according to the lender’s requirements. IMI: annual municipal property tax, with rates set within legal limits. You can arrange equivalent insurance outside the bank, although this may affect a bundled mortgage discount. Confirm your tax treatment with a tax adviser and fees with the lender.

Transferring your mortgage deposit to Portugal If your savings are abroad, conversion costs can affect the funds available for your purchase. Some banks charge a transfer fee and include a margin in the exchange rate. On a EUR 76,000 deposit, a 1% difference in total conversion costs is EUR 760. When comparing international money transfers to Portugal, check the final euros received for the same amount sent. Wise’s large-amount transfer service uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee upfront. Eligible conversions receive lower fees on the portion above the applicable monthly threshold – EUR 22,000 for customers registered in Portugal. Wise is a money transfer provider. It can help convert and transfer your deposit, while your lender may still require a Portuguese bank account. To prepare your payment: 1 Calculate the euros needed for your deposit, taxes, fees and legal costs. 2 Compare bank and Wise quotes, including all conversion and transfer charges. 3 Fund the transfer and pay the verified recipient in euros as your lawyer instructs. 4 Keep transfer confirmations, statements and proof of the money’s origin. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website Insider Tip If completion timing is uncertain, converting in stages spreads your exposure across different exchange rates. Check the fees, and remember that future rates may move either way.

Should you use a mortgage broker in Portugal? Applying with foreign income can involve additional paperwork. A Portuguese mortgage broker can help prepare your file and compare lenders, although you can also approach banks directly. Brokers, known as credit intermediaries, need authorisation and registration with Banco de Portugal. Tied intermediaries receive remuneration from lenders; non-tied intermediaries may charge clients under a written agreement. Before appointing one, make sure to: Ask for their registration number.

Check the Banco de Portugal register.

Confirm which lenders they cover and how they are paid.

Do not route mortgage funds through the intermediary.