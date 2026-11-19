Key takeaways IMT, Imposto Municipal sobre as Transmissões Onerosas de Imóveis, is a one-time property transfer tax usually paid by the buyer.

It is generally charged on the higher of the purchase price or the VPT, the property’s official taxable value.

Your rate depends on the property type, how the home will be used, and whether special non-resident rules apply.

IMT is separate from Imposto do Selo (stamp duty) and from IMI, the annual municipal property tax.

IMT is normally paid before the escritura, and proof of payment is needed for completion.

Always verify live rates, exemptions, and regional or status-based rules before you complete.

What is IMT tax in Portugal? IMT stands for Imposto Municipal sobre as Transmissões Onerosas de Imóveis. In plain English, it is Portugal’s municipal tax on paid property transfers. You usually pay IMT when you buy real estate in Portugal, and it is one of the largest one-time purchase costs. It is different from IMI, the annual property tax, and from AIMI, which can apply to some higher-value holdings. IMT can affect purchases of: a primary home

a second home

rural land

commercial or other non-residential property A practical note: buyers often focus on the agreed sale price first, but your lawyer should check the property’s VPT early. IMT is usually charged on the higher of the two figures, not automatically on the price you negotiated.

How is IMT calculated? A common question is how IMT is worked out in practice. The process is simple, but classification matters. 1 Identify the property category, such as primary residence, second home, rural property, or other urban/commercial property. 2 Check how the home will be used, because permanent residence can be taxed differently from a second home or rental purchase. 3 Compare the declared purchase price with the VPT. 4 Apply the correct banded rate or flat rate to the taxable amount. If you know the property type, use case, and the higher of price or VPT, you can usually estimate the tax range before deed day. Reliefs are checked after that first calculation. Purchase price vs. VPT The VPT, Valor Patrimonial Tributário, is the taxable value recorded by the Portuguese tax authority. You can usually find it on the caderneta predial, the property tax document, or your lawyer can pull it from Portal das Finanças. The key rule: IMT is charged on the higher of the purchase price or VPT. If the VPT is higher, the bill rises even if the negotiated price looked modest. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website Primary residence, second home, and property type Your likely rate depends as much on the property’s purpose as on its price. Portugal does not use a single simple residential transfer tax. Category Typical treatment Main check Primary residence Progressive bands Whether it is truly your permanent home Second home or rental Less-favorable residential bands Intended use at purchase Rural property Flat-rate treatment Whether the property is officially rural Other urban/commercial Separate flat rate Official use category

Current IMT rates and what changes for non-residents The current official mainland tables show progressive residential bands for resident buyers, plus separate flat rates for rural and other urban property. Portugal’s consolidated IMT code also shows a 7.5% rule for non-resident purchases of residential property, with specific exceptions introduced by Decree-Law No. 97/2026 of May 20, 2026. Scenario Taxable value Rate Resident, primary residence Up to €106,346 0% Resident, primary residence €106,346.01 to €145,470 2% marginal Resident, primary residence €145,470.01 to €198,347 5% marginal Resident, primary residence €198,347.01 to €330,539 7% marginal Resident, primary residence €330,539.01 to €660,982 8% marginal Resident, residential property €660,982.01 to €1,150,853 6% flat Residential property Over €1,150,853 7.5% flat Rural property Any value 5% flat Other urban/commercial Any value 6.5% flat Non-resident residential purchase Any value 7.5% flat Because the non-resident position changed recently, confirm the live rule before signing. For the wider context, Expatica’s tax system in Portugal and non-resident tax in Portugal guides explain how buyer status is tested. Mainland Portugal vs. Madeira and the Azores The Portuguese government says IMT depends partly on whether the property is in mainland Portugal or in the autonomous regions of Madeira or the Azores. For island purchases, check the current regional tables or ask your notary to confirm the deed-day calculation. Worked examples for expat buyers Example 1, resident buyer, mainland primary home: assume a €250,000 purchase, primary residence, and a VPT below the purchase price. Using the current mainland primary residence table, the IMT comes to €7,041.96. Example 2, non-resident buyer, mainland second home: assume a €400,000 residential purchase, a VPT below the purchase price, and no exception under the 2026 non-resident rules. At 7.5%, the IMT would be €30,000. A small change in classification can change the bill quickly. For a live figure, check the current Portal das Finanças table or have your lawyer or notary run the calculation before completion.

IMT exemptions and reliefs Portugal does offer reliefs, but they are fact-specific. Do not treat an exemption as part of your budget until your lawyer, notary, or tax advisor confirms the exact legal basis and paperwork. Common relief areas include lower-value permanent homes, some qualifying rehabilitation situations, and the youth-focused IMT Jovem regime. There are other technical cases, but most expat buyers care about the reliefs tied to home use and timing. Check these points before relying on relief: the property must actually qualify as a permanent residence

the value has to stay within the relevant threshold

some reliefs need to be claimed before tax is assessed

the correct benefit code should appear on the Modelo 1 IMT filing If you expect relief, ask your lawyer to confirm the code and filing route before deed day. That is much easier than trying to fix the position after funds have already been arranged. IMT Jovem and other cases to verify IMT Jovem is the youth relief regime for certain buyers aged 35 or under purchasing their first property for permanent residence. Age, first-home status, and actual use of the property all matter, so international buyers should not assume it applies just because they meet the age test. The Portuguese tax authority also says a resident abroad can qualify in some cases if the home becomes their own permanent residence within the legal deadline. Verify that point directly before signing.

When and how to pay IMT? IMT is generally paid before the escritura. If the tax is not settled correctly, the final deed can be delayed. 1 Gather the property details, purchase price, VPT, and buyer information. 2 Prepare the Modelo 1 IMT declaration, usually through Portal das Finanças or with help from your lawyer or notary. 3 Confirm the calculation, then pay the IMT and related stamp duty within the required timeframe. 4 Bring or send proof of payment for the deed appointment. If you are still lining up the banking side, opening a bank account in Portugal can make completion-day payments and local admin easier. Common failure points include leaving payment until the last minute, using the wrong figures, or arriving at completion without the right receipt. Which documents and steps matter before the escritura? Before the deed, confirm all of the following: your NIF, Número de Identificação Fiscal

the property’s VPT and official classification

the CPCV, Contrato-Promessa de Compra e Venda, if one was signed

the IMT and stamp duty payment references and receipts

the deed appointment and signing instructions Your lawyer or notary usually coordinates these steps, but you should still understand them.

What other property costs should you budget for? As you can see in the table below, IMT is only one part of the upfront budget. Cost item When it applies What to budget for IMT One-time Property transfer tax Stamp duty One-time Usually 0.8% on the higher of price or VPT Notary and registration fees One-time Deed and registry formalities Legal fees One-time Buyer-side legal support Mortgage costs One-time, if financed Valuation, setup, and related stamp duty IMI and possible AIMI Ongoing Annual property taxes For the broader tax picture, Expatica’s property taxes in Portugal guide explains the annual side, while mortgages in Portugal covers lending costs if you are financing.

Common mistakes expat buyers make with IMT Some buyers still confuse IMT with IMI, even though one is charged at purchase and the other recurs every year.

Many budgets cover IMT but leave out stamp duty, legal fees, and registry costs.

The declared price is not the only figure that matters if the VPT is higher.

Old tables are risky, especially for non-resident rules.

Shared purchases, rural land, and company ownership deserve professional review.