Buying a vacation home in Portugal

Key takeaways Here is the short version. A vacation home does not automatically mean easy Airbnb income or residency benefits (Consult AIMA for advice on local licensing, tax, building rules and immigration for this property).

Foreigners can generally buy property in Portugal, but you will usually need a NIF.

A second home in Portugal does not give you residency, tax residency, or a Golden Visa route.

Your true budget includes IMT, Imposto do Selo, legal fees, insurance, utilities, and management.

Never assume short-term rental use until local Alojamento Local and condomínio rules are checked.

Currency costs can materially change a deposit or final balance sent from abroad.

Is a vacation home in Portugal right for you? Portugal suits buyers who want regular holidays, a future relocation base, or mixed personal use with modest income support. It suits them less if the home will sit empty for most of the year or if the numbers only work with strong rental income. Consider a buyer who visits for eight weeks a year. If ownership still looks reasonable after all annual costs, buying may fit. If not, renting may be the better move. Even with frequent use and a clear purpose, ownership still demands year-round attention, such as a budget slack to cover the quiet months, and someone local to handle repairs when you’re not there. And the numbers have to hold up without counting on the best-case scenario of rental income.

What does it cost to buy and own a vacation home in Portugal? Split one-time buying costs from ongoing ownership costs. This split makes it easier to compare what you pay at closing against what you’ll pay every year after. Upfront buying costs and taxes Your offer price is only the start. For a broader process refresher, Expatica’s Portuguese real estate: buying a house in Portugal is useful background, but second-home buyers need their own all-in budget. The main items are IMT, Imposto do Selo, legal and registry fees, mortgage fees if you borrow, and furnishing or setup costs. IMT is the key variable, so verify the current rate at publication and again before completion, especially if you are non-resident. Cost item Typical rule €350,000 example Check Property price Agreed price €350,000 Final contract IMT Varies by buyer and use Verify current rate Non-resident and second-home treatment Imposto do Selo 0.8% on price or VPT €2,800 Correct tax base Legal, notary, registry Usually separate €4,000 to €7,000 Lawyer scope Furnishing and setup Often overlooked €10,000+ Repairs, utilities, furniture Ongoing holding and maintenance costs Ongoing costs are where many second-home budgets break down. Even when the property is empty, you may still pay IMI, condomínio charges, minimum utilities, insurance, cleaning, repairs, and management. Expatica’s Property taxes in Portugal: is it expensive to buy property? is worth checking beside your own budget. In practice, you are paying to protect the home between visits. Coastal buyers should also ask about humidity, salt air, mold history, and off-season checks before they buy. Plan for: IMI, based on the property’s VPT

condomínio charges

utility standing charges

empty-home insurance

management and cleaning

repairs and security checks

Where should you buy a vacation home in Portugal? Treat Portugal as several markets, not one. The best area depends on personal use, rental goals, flight access, seasonality, and budget. Expatica’s best places to live in Portugal is a useful background, but a second-home decision needs stricter filters, once how easily you can get there, what the area is like outside peak season, and resale demand matter more than they would if you were relocating full-time. Lisbon, Cascais, and the Silver Coast Lisbon and Cascais suit buyers who want easier airport access, stronger resale liquidity, and a city-beach lifestyle. They also tend to mean higher entry prices leaving less cushion if costs run over or the market shifts. The Silver Coast often suits buyers who want more space and lower entry costs while staying within reach of Lisbon. For many overseas buyers, proximity to shops, transport, and services tends to matter more than prestige. Lisbon (Photo: Naimish Verma/Pexels) Algarve, Porto, and quieter alternatives The Algarve remains the most obvious vacation-home market because it is built around leisure use, direct flights, and seasonal demand. Porto, by contrast, fits city stays and year-round life more than a classic beach retreat. Also, if you value space and lower carrying costs, quieter inland or secondary markets can work more than peak-season rental potential. Visit Algarve areas outside summer if you plan longer off-season stays. Albufeira, Portugal (Photo: Vera/Pexels)

What can foreigners buy, and what does ownership not give you? Foreigners can generally buy residential property in Portugal. If you are researching buying property in Portugal as a foreigner, start with the documents, not the listing. Most buyers need a NIF in Portugal, and that tax number is used throughout the purchase. Ownership, tax residency, and immigration status are separate. If longer stays matter to you, keep that research separate through Expatica’s Portuguese visas: how to immigrate to Portugal in 2026.

How does the buying process work? The process is manageable, but the order matters. Get the paperwork and funding plan ready before any large payment moves. What to arrange before you make an offer If financing is part of the plan, compare options through Expatica’s Mortgages in Portugal: home loans and interest rates in 2026 before you fall in love with a listing. Non-resident loan-to-value ratios are often lower, and Millennium BCP, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Novobanco, Santander Totta, and Bankinter Portugal may all use different criteria. Have source-of-funds documents ready and set your budget in euros, not just in your home currency. Buyers often trust the agent’s reassurance too early. As lawyers at Harris Sliwoski put it, “lawyer first, documents second, money third.” Before you offer: get the NIF and ID ready

decide on cash or financing

hire an independent lawyer

check title, licenses, and debts

confirm the intended use From CPCV to deed and final payment The CPCV (contrato-promessa de compra e venda) is the promissory contract, and this is where deposit risk becomes real. If the buyer pulls out without protection in the contract, the deposit is usually lost. If the seller pulls out, the buyer may usually claim double the deposit, but contract wording matters. Before you sign the CPCV, verify the title, the licença de utilização or licença de habitação, condominium debts, and any rental restrictions in writing. IMT and Imposto do Selo are usually paid before the escritura, which may be completed through a notary or Casa Pronta. sign the CPCV after due diligence pay the deposit once terms are clear arrange IMT and stamp duty before the deed sign the escritura and pay the balance register the property and set up essentials If you are funding the purchase from another currency, a Wise account may also help here. It can help you hold euros, convert when needed, and see fees before you send a deposit or deed balance. Availability, fees, and transfer limits vary by route, currency, and country, so check Wise’s current pricing for your route before you send. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website

Can you rent out your vacation home? Renting out a vacation home can help with costs, but only if the legal and building-level checks support it. Short-term tourist rental and long-term rental are different paths. Alojamento Local, condo rules, and local checks Alojamento Local is Portugal’s short-term accommodation regime. Tourist demand does not mean the home can legally be used for short stays. Municipal rules can change, condominium documents may restrict use, and listing claims are not enough. For broader landlord context, Expatica’s Buy to let in Portugal: Guide for expat investors is a useful companion read. Check the local position with the Câmara Municipal and your lawyer before you build Airbnb income into your budget. Verify: local short-term rental permission

condominium rules and meeting minutes

transferability of any existing license

match between usage license and intended use

recent local rule changes In some buildings, the real barrier is condominium pressure, not national law. When long-term rental may be simpler Long-term rental can be simpler if you care more about steady cost offset than peak-season flexibility. It usually means less turnover and admin, but also less freedom to use the home when you want. If personal use is the priority, short-term letting may suit you better. If cost offset is the priority, longer tenancies can be easier to manage, though tax and contract rules still need checking.