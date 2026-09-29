Buying & Selling
Buying a vacation home in Portugal can still make sense if you will use it often, can fund it comfortably, and are ready for the admin that comes with owning from abroad. What decides this is whether a second home still works once taxes, empty months, and euro payments are factored in.
Here is the short version.
Portugal suits buyers who want regular holidays, a future relocation base, or mixed personal use with modest income support. It suits them less if the home will sit empty for most of the year or if the numbers only work with strong rental income.
Consider a buyer who visits for eight weeks a year. If ownership still looks reasonable after all annual costs, buying may fit. If not, renting may be the better move.
Even with frequent use and a clear purpose, ownership still demands year-round attention, such as a budget slack to cover the quiet months, and someone local to handle repairs when you’re not there. And the numbers have to hold up without counting on the best-case scenario of rental income.
Split one-time buying costs from ongoing ownership costs. This split makes it easier to compare what you pay at closing against what you’ll pay every year after.
Your offer price is only the start. For a broader process refresher, Expatica’s Portuguese real estate: buying a house in Portugal is useful background, but second-home buyers need their own all-in budget.
The main items are IMT, Imposto do Selo, legal and registry fees, mortgage fees if you borrow, and furnishing or setup costs. IMT is the key variable, so verify the current rate at publication and again before completion, especially if you are non-resident.
|Cost item
|Typical rule
|€350,000 example
|Check
|Property price
|Agreed price
|€350,000
|Final contract
|IMT
|Varies by buyer and use
|Verify current rate
|Non-resident and second-home treatment
|Imposto do Selo
|0.8% on price or VPT
|€2,800
|Correct tax base
|Legal, notary, registry
|Usually separate
|€4,000 to €7,000
|Lawyer scope
|Furnishing and setup
|Often overlooked
|€10,000+
|Repairs, utilities, furniture
Ongoing costs are where many second-home budgets break down. Even when the property is empty, you may still pay IMI, condomínio charges, minimum utilities, insurance, cleaning, repairs, and management. Expatica’s Property taxes in Portugal: is it expensive to buy property? is worth checking beside your own budget.
In practice, you are paying to protect the home between visits. Coastal buyers should also ask about humidity, salt air, mold history, and off-season checks before they buy.
Plan for:
Treat Portugal as several markets, not one. The best area depends on personal use, rental goals, flight access, seasonality, and budget. Expatica’s best places to live in Portugal is a useful background, but a second-home decision needs stricter filters, once how easily you can get there, what the area is like outside peak season, and resale demand matter more than they would if you were relocating full-time.
Lisbon and Cascais suit buyers who want easier airport access, stronger resale liquidity, and a city-beach lifestyle. They also tend to mean higher entry prices leaving less cushion if costs run over or the market shifts.
The Silver Coast often suits buyers who want more space and lower entry costs while staying within reach of Lisbon. For many overseas buyers, proximity to shops, transport, and services tends to matter more than prestige.
The Algarve remains the most obvious vacation-home market because it is built around leisure use, direct flights, and seasonal demand. Porto, by contrast, fits city stays and year-round life more than a classic beach retreat.
Also, if you value space and lower carrying costs, quieter inland or secondary markets can work more than peak-season rental potential. Visit Algarve areas outside summer if you plan longer off-season stays.
Foreigners can generally buy residential property in Portugal. If you are researching buying property in Portugal as a foreigner, start with the documents, not the listing. Most buyers need a NIF in Portugal, and that tax number is used throughout the purchase.
Ownership, tax residency, and immigration status are separate. If longer stays matter to you, keep that research separate through Expatica’s Portuguese visas: how to immigrate to Portugal in 2026.
The process is manageable, but the order matters. Get the paperwork and funding plan ready before any large payment moves.
If financing is part of the plan, compare options through Expatica’s Mortgages in Portugal: home loans and interest rates in 2026 before you fall in love with a listing. Non-resident loan-to-value ratios are often lower, and Millennium BCP, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Novobanco, Santander Totta, and Bankinter Portugal may all use different criteria.
Have source-of-funds documents ready and set your budget in euros, not just in your home currency. Buyers often trust the agent’s reassurance too early. As lawyers at Harris Sliwoski put it, “lawyer first, documents second, money third.”
Before you offer:
The CPCV (contrato-promessa de compra e venda) is the promissory contract, and this is where deposit risk becomes real. If the buyer pulls out without protection in the contract, the deposit is usually lost. If the seller pulls out, the buyer may usually claim double the deposit, but contract wording matters.
Before you sign the CPCV, verify the title, the licença de utilização or licença de habitação, condominium debts, and any rental restrictions in writing. IMT and Imposto do Selo are usually paid before the escritura, which may be completed through a notary or Casa Pronta.
If you are funding the purchase from another currency, a Wise account may also help here. It can help you hold euros, convert when needed, and see fees before you send a deposit or deed balance. Availability, fees, and transfer limits vary by route, currency, and country, so check Wise’s current pricing for your route before you send.
Sending money to or from Portugal? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise.
Renting out a vacation home can help with costs, but only if the legal and building-level checks support it. Short-term tourist rental and long-term rental are different paths.
Alojamento Local is Portugal’s short-term accommodation regime. Tourist demand does not mean the home can legally be used for short stays. Municipal rules can change, condominium documents may restrict use, and listing claims are not enough. For broader landlord context, Expatica’s Buy to let in Portugal: Guide for expat investors is a useful companion read.
Check the local position with the Câmara Municipal and your lawyer before you build Airbnb income into your budget.
Verify:
In some buildings, the real barrier is condominium pressure, not national law.
Long-term rental can be simpler if you care more about steady cost offset than peak-season flexibility. It usually means less turnover and admin, but also less freedom to use the home when you want.
If personal use is the priority, short-term letting may suit you better. If cost offset is the priority, longer tenancies can be easier to manage, though tax and contract rules still need checking.
For overseas buyers, the payment problem happens in stages. A Wise account can help you hold euros, convert from your home currency with transparent pricing, and manage property-related payments from abroad. It is not legal, tax, or conveyancing support.
Seeing the conversion cost before you send money can help you budget more realistically, especially if your home currency is moving.
A Wise account may help with:
Check live details before relying on it. Wise availability, fees, and limits vary by route and country.
This guide is for general information only, so verify legal, tax, immigration, and rental rules before you sign or send money.
FAQ
Yes. Buying property in Portugal as a foreigner is generally allowed, and the core process is similar to the local one. You will usually need a NIF, and ownership is separate from residency rights.
The main buyer taxes are usually IMT, IMI, and Imposto do Selo. Because rates, thresholds, and non-resident treatment can change, check current official guidance before you budget or sign.
Sometimes, but Alojamento Local Portugal rules, condominium documents, and local restrictions all matter. A property can look rentable on a listing site and still fail the real legal or building-level checks.
No. Buying a home does not automatically create residency rights, and residential real estate is not a Golden Visa route. If you also want long stays, research visa options separately.
You may be able to fund the purchase from abroad, but a Portuguese bank account is often useful for mortgages, direct debits, local bills, and ongoing admin. Even then, euro payment planning still matters.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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