Key takeaways Withholding is usually an advance payment towards IRS, but some deductions are final.

Your tax residency and income type determine which withholding rules apply.

Use the 2026 withholding tables for your region and payment date.

A withholding exemption does not necessarily mean your income is tax-free.

You may be able to reclaim excess withholding or claim relief under a tax treaty.

Payments from abroad need the correct AT payment details and enough time for transfers and currency conversion.

What does withholding tax mean in Portugal? Retenção na fonte means tax withheld at source. Your employer, client, or other payer deducts it from your income and sends it to the Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT), Portugal’s tax authority. Depending on the income and your tax status, this deduction can apply to: Employment income paid through payroll

Some pensions

Self-employment payments recorded through recibos verdes (electronic receipts)

Some rental and investment income

Certain payments to non-residents The applicable rules and rates differ between these payments, so Portugal has no single withholding rate.

Who pays withholding tax in Portugal? If you are a tax resident in Portugal Portuguese tax residents generally pay income tax on both Portuguese and foreign income. Employers in Portugal usually deduct IRS from your salary before paying you. This salary withholding is an advance payment. AT uses your annual Modelo 3 tax return to calculate your final tax bill and subtracts the tax already withheld. You then pay any shortfall or receive a refund. If you are a non-resident with Portuguese income Non-resident tax in Portugal generally applies only to income sourced in Portugal. Employment income, professional income and pensions generally face 25% withholding, subject to exemptions. The rate depends on the income: dividends and interest generally face 28%, while rent and royalties follow separate rules. A tax treaty between Portugal and your country of residence may reduce or remove withholding.

Which income and services are subject to withholding tax in Portugal? The rule depends on the income category and the payer. Salary and pensions For tax residents, employers withhold through payroll using the AT tables, which reflect gross pay, marital status, and dependants. Monthly withholding is an advance IRS payment, so it can differ from your final annual tax bill. Portuguese pension providers use separate pension tables :

On the mainland, monthly salaries and pensions up to €920 have no withholding under the 2026 tables. Higher thresholds apply to some household and disability categories.

Madeira and the Azores have separate regional tables, applied according to your tax residence. Check your payslip for the IRS amount and effective withholding rate. Self-employment, rental, and investment income Clients with organised accounting often withhold tax from recibos verdes and professional services. The rate depends on the activity and legal category. Rent and some investment income can face withholding or a final flat-rate tax. Verify current rates on AT pages before you rely on any figure. If you are self-employed: Confirm your activity category on each invoice.

Ask whether the client must withhold.

Note whether the withholding is advance or final.

Keep every invoice and withholding record.

When can you be exempt from withholding tax? You can be exempt from withholding and still owe the underlying tax when you file. There are the situations in which you may be exempt: Salary below the current table threshold, where no monthly withholding applies

Self-employed dispensa de retenção (waiver of withholding) when the legal conditions are met

Treaty or domestic rules that reduce or remove non-resident withholding

How Portugal’s withholding tax tables work in 2026 The AT tables are the official schedules payroll teams use to calculate monthly withholding. Employers and pension payers read them to calculate the amount to deduct, using the applicable rate and deductions. Use the AT withholding tables for your region and payment date. Taxpayer Where to look What to check Employee resident on the mainland Mainland withholding tables Gross monthly pay, marital status, dependants and disability status Employee resident in Madeira Madeira withholding tables Gross monthly pay and household circumstances Employee resident in the Azores Azores withholding tables Gross monthly pay and household circumstances Tax-resident pensioner Pension tables in the relevant regional document: mainland, Madeira or Azores Gross pension, marital status, dependants and disability status Self-employed tax resident Withholding rules by activity and withholding waivers Activity category, whether the client must withhold, and any applicable waiver Non-resident with Portuguese income Non-resident withholding rules and Portugal’s tax treaties Income type, tax residence and eligibility for relief The monthly salary and pension tables do not determine withholding on freelance income or payments to non-residents. These follow the separate rules indicated above. If your payslip rate looks high, ask payroll to confirm your marital status and dependants, because wrong details change the rate.

How do double taxation treaties change withholding tax? A double taxation agreement does not automatically make income tax-free. It decides which country may tax the income, who gives credit, or whether withholding falls. Proof often comes first. A payer may apply a reduced rate only if you provide a certificate of tax residence and any supporting form. Without it, the payer may withhold at the domestic rate, and you then claim relief. This is what matters when it comes to avoid double taxation: Treaty: Portugal and your country of residence

Income type: dividends, interest, royalties, pensions, or employment

Proof: residence certificate and supporting form

Result: reduced rate, exemption, or tax credit

How is withholding tax charged, filed, and paid? Withholding runs through your payer when income is paid, while your annual return shows the final result where withholding is an advance payment. Treat them as two separate steps. Your own task is the annual IRS return, filed on the Portal das Finanças, AT’s online portal, if you are required to file. 1 Get a NIF (número de identificação fiscal, your tax number) and Portal das Finanças access. 2 Collect payslips, invoices, withholding certificates, and any foreign-income paperwork. 3 Compare withheld amounts with the figures AT shows. 4 Submit your Modelo 3 between 1 April and 30 June for the previous year’s income. 5 Pay any balance by the deadline on your assessment notice. Owing no more tax can still leave you with a return to file. Residency, income type, and whether withholding was final or advance decide whether you must file, so check with AT before you skip a return. You might enjoy How to file your income taxes in Portugal in 2026 Read more Paying Portuguese tax from abroad You can pay Portuguese tax from abroad by direct debit from a SEPA account or international bank transfer. Direct debit: AT must first verify ownership of a non-Portuguese account. AT charges no direct debit fee.

Bank transfer: Include your NIF and payment reference, send one transfer per payment document, and keep proof of payment. Transfer fees may apply.

Timing: AT recommends paying at least two business days early. Allow extra time for currency conversion. Preparing for Portuguese tax payments with Wise If your income or savings are held abroad, a Wise account can help you move money to Portugal and prepare euros for upcoming tax bills: Hold multiple currencies in one account, convert overseas funds into euros and send them to the account you use to pay AT.

There’s no monthly subscription, and currency conversions use the mid-market exchange rate without an exchange-rate markup.

Use scheduled transfers to send euros to the account you use to pay AT. Keep enough funds in the funding currency and allow time for delivery before your tax deadline. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Can you claim back withholding tax in Portugal? Reclaim routes differ for residents and non-residents. Residents use the annual return, while non-residents may need a separate claim. Reclaiming overpaid withholding after your annual return If your payer withheld too much, the annual IRS assessment can produce a refund. If it withheld too little, you may owe a balance. Update your bank details in Portal das Finanças and reconcile your records before filing. Payslips against annual statements

Invoices and withholding certificates

Current IBAN on your Portal das Finanças profile How can non-residents claim a withholding tax refund? Non-residents may need to reclaim excess withholding. This usually requires proof of tax residence and a formal AT process. No single refund form covers every non-resident case. Confirm the correct form and applicable deadline with AT before you apply. You should gather all the information below: Certificate of tax residence

Proof of Portuguese income and tax withheld

Treaty or exemption basis

Form and deadline from AT