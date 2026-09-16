Master’s degree in Portugal for international students

If you are comparing a master’s degree in Portugal with other European options, affordability on paper matters less than whether the program fits your subject, language needs, and post-graduation plans. This guide explains how Portuguese master’s programs work, what they may cost, how to apply, and what to sort out before you move.

What to know about master’s degrees in Portugal Photo: cottonbro studio/Pexels A Portuguese master’s degree is called a mestrado. It sits in the Bologna second cycle, after a licenciatura, which is the local term for a bachelor’s degree. Most programs use ECTS, or the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System. That makes workload and academic level easier to compare across Europe, which matters when you are shortlisting programs or planning future recognition. Most master’s programs carry 90 to 120 ECTS

Many run for three or four semesters

Final assessment often includes a dissertation, project, or internship

Some regulated or specialist fields may use a different structure How the Portuguese master’s system works Second cycle means you normally enter after a bachelor’s level qualification. Many programs combine taught modules with independent research or applied work. A common question is whether ECTS changes the value of the degree. It does not, but it does make the degree easier to compare with other European qualifications. English-taught vs. Portuguese-taught programs You can find English-taught master’s programs in Portugal, especially in business, engineering, data, science, and international subjects. But they are not universal, so always check the exact course page, not only the university homepage. Some programs market themselves to international students but still expect Portuguese for optional modules, placements, or thesis supervision. DGES also advises applicants to read each institution page carefully, because documents and rules differ by program. Language of instruction for every semester

Accepted English tests or exemptions

Whether Portuguese is needed for placements or thesis work Check the faculty page: Language details often sit on the faculty page rather than the main admissions page, so click through to the exact department before ruling a program in or out.

Why study for a master’s in Portugal? University of Porto, Portugal (Photo: trabantos/Getty Images) There are trade-offs. Housing can be hard in Lisbon, language availability varies by field, and not every program that looks international will match your budget or goals. Rather than chasing a vague idea of the ‘best’ university, compare programs against your own criteria: Language of instruction : English-taught master’s programs are growing steadily, but availability still varies by field and university; confirm the specific program, not just the country, teaches in English.

: English-taught master’s programs are growing steadily, but availability still varies by field and university; confirm the specific program, not just the country, teaches in English. Tuition category : EU/EEA and non-EU students pay different regulated rates, and this gap is often larger than the difference between universities; check which category applies to you before comparing schools.

: EU/EEA and non-EU students pay different regulated rates, and this gap is often larger than the difference between universities; check which category applies to you before comparing schools. Course structure : Full-time vs. part-time options, ECTS credit load, and thesis vs. coursework formats differ by program and affect both timeline and workload.

: Full-time vs. part-time options, ECTS credit load, and thesis vs. coursework formats differ by program and affect both timeline and workload. City cost of living : Lisbon and Porto carry higher housing costs than smaller student cities like Coimbra, Braga, or Aveiro; factor this in alongside tuition, since it often outweighs the tuition difference between programs.

: Lisbon and Porto carry higher housing costs than smaller student cities like Coimbra, Braga, or Aveiro; factor this in alongside tuition, since it often outweighs the tuition difference between programs. Recognition needs: Confirm the degree is recognized where you plan to work or continue studying, particularly if you’re pursuing a regulated profession or a path back into your home country’s system. There are trade-offs. Housing can be hard in Lisbon, language availability varies by field, and not every program that looks international will match your budget or goals. Choosing by fit works better than chasing a vague idea of the “best” university. Lower tuition than many comparable destinations

Growing English-language choice at master’s level

Well-known universities and strong city options

Access to the wider EU higher education framework

How much does a master’s degree in Portugal cost? This is where many students get caught out, because tuition and living costs move separately. A cheaper course in Lisbon can still become expensive once you add rent, while a slightly higher fee in Coimbra may be easier to manage overall. Public versus private status matters, but so do your nationality and the faculty you apply to. Treat any published range as a planning tool only, then confirm the final figure on the program page or faculty admissions page before paying a deposit. Tuition fees at public and private universities For 2025/26 planning purposes, public master’s fees are typically lower than private fees, though the spread within each category can be wide. EU/EEA students generally pay lower rates than non-EU students, and specialized or executive-style programs can sit well above the typical range for their institution type For 2025 and 2026 planning purposes, public master’s fees are often lower than private fees, but the spread can be wide. EU and EEA students may see lower fees than non-EU students, and specialized or executive-style programs can sit well above the typical range. Institution type Typical annual pattern Who often pays more Where to verify Public universities Often in the high hundreds to low thousands of euros Non-EU students Faculty or course page Private universities Usually several thousand euros, sometimes much higher International and premium programs University fees or admissions page Living costs in Lisbon, Porto, and Coimbra For most students, rent is the biggest variable; you can consult official housing statistics on INE Portugal for regional market trends. Lisbon is usually the most expensive, Porto often sits in the middle, and Coimbra is usually the most student-friendly of the three. Transport and groceries are generally easier to manage than housing, especially with student discounts and public transport passes. The main risk is timing: rooms move quickly before September, and late applicants often end up paying more or accepting poorer locations. Moving from abroad often requires handling payments across currencies, so opening a multi-currency account like Wise can help manage transfer fees and send holding deposits in Euros. City Rent pressure Transport Groceries and basics Budget takeaway Lisbon Highest Strong metro and bus network Higher than other student cities Build in the largest buffer Porto Medium to high Good metro, train, and bus links Mid-range for a big city Compare neighborhoods carefully Coimbra Lowest Bus-focused Usually easier on a student budget Often the easier starter city Local tip: University housing, or residência universitária, is limited and opens early, so many students secure a temporary room first and only sign a longer lease after seeing the neighborhood.

How to choose the right university and program Rankings are useful as a starting point, but they don’t tell you whether a program matches your language needs, budget, or plans. Compare specialization, teaching style, city cost, and whether the degree supports your next step in Portugal or elsewhere. A program that looks strong on paper may still be the wrong fit if it is partly taught in Portuguese, has limited internship access, or sits in a city you can’t afford. Shortlisting three to five realistic options usually works better than chasing one perfect match. Language of instruction

Specialization fit

Dissertation, internship, or project model

City cost and housing pressure

Career value, including exchange, research, or local work links Use official admissions pages, faculty course pages, and student services pages to confirm every answer. Discovery portals are useful for browsing, but the university page should be your final source of truth.

What are the entry requirements for international students? Sao Bento railway station (Photo: Octavio Passos/Getty Images) Requirements vary by program, but many applicants need a completed bachelor’s degree, academic transcripts, a CV, a motivation letter, identification, and proof of language ability where required. Some programs also ask for references, a portfolio, or subject-specific prerequisites. What matters most is whether your previous degree, grades, and subject background match the exact course you want. Portuguese universities often assess this at the faculty level, not only at the central admissions level. Completed bachelor’s degree or equivalent

Transcript and grading information

Passport or other ID

CV and motivation letter

Language proof, where relevant When foreign degree recognition matters Foreign degree recognition is handled through DGES-linked processes, but timing is the real issue. Some universities want recognition before enrollment, while others assess admission first and ask for recognition later. Portugal uses three broad recognition routes: automatic recognition, level recognition, and specific recognition. This is separate from the future recognition of your completed Portuguese degree abroad, so check both issues early instead of treating them as the same thing.

How do you apply for a master’s degree in Portugal? Photo: Westend61/Getty Images Many master’s applications in Portugal go directly to the university or faculty. That’s one of the biggest differences from the undergraduate routes many readers encounter on DGES pages. Build a shortlist from official university and faculty pages. Open the exact course page and check language, fees, deadlines, and entry rules. Gather documents early, especially translations, recognition papers, and language proof. Submit the application through the university or faculty portal, if that’s the stated route. Wait for the decision, then confirm deposit dates, accommodation, and visa timing. After acceptance, move into relocation tasks such as housing, health coverage, travel, and money planning. Timing matters as much as the steps themselves. Start shortlisting programs and checking recognition needs about 9 to 12 months before your intended start date. Between 6 and 9 months out, focus on collecting documents and watching for early application rounds, since some faculties fill places well ahead of official deadlines. In the 3 to 6 months before start, submit your applications and begin housing and visa paperwork in parallel, rather than waiting for an offer first. Once accepted, shift into deposits, residence steps, and arrival admin. If you’re a non-EU applicant, apply early. Leaving things late can squeeze recognition, housing, and consular timelines into the same few weeks, and any one delay can cascade into the others Where to find courses and deadlines Start with official university admissions pages and faculty course pages, since these are the only sources with binding, up-to-date information. DGES and Expatica’s guide to studying in Portugal are useful for understanding how the system works overall, and discovery portals like Study.eu or Mastersportal are fine for browsing and comparing options, but treat them as a starting point for research, not a final source for deadlines or fees.

Do you need a student visa for a master’s in Portugal? EU and EEA students usually do not need a study visa, but they may need to register locally if they stay longer than three months. Non-EU students usually need a national visa before travel and residence follow-up after arrival. The Portuguese visa portal separates stays of under a year from residency routes for longer study. Degree students should check the longer-stay path carefully, since documents, proof-of-funds logic, and supporting evidence can change from year to year. Confirm which visa path matches your course length

Check the current proof-of-funds rules on the official visa portal

Verify insurance and accommodation documents

Ask the university what it can issue for your visa file EU, EEA, and non-EU rules If you hold EU or EEA citizenship, your route is usually lighter, but you still need to complete local registration after arrival. If you are non-EU, start earlier than you think, since admission, housing, and visa paperwork often overlap and any delay in one can push back the others. When advice conflicts, follow the official Portuguese visa portal first and confirm the university-specific details with your admissions office or international office.