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Media and News

Find the local media and news outlets that will keep you up-to-date on what's happening in Portugal:

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Ground News

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing