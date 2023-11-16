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Language Learning Apps and Websites

Learn a new language at your own pace from home with these learning apps and websites in Portugal:

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Babbel

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Conversa Portuguese

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LanguaTalk

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Lingoda

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Mondly

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Preply

Visit website
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Other listings of Language Learning Apps and Websites

Alison

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Drops

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Duolingo

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Instant Immersion

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italki

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Live Lingua

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Studycat

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Tandem

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uTalk

Visit website

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Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing